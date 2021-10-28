U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,596.42
    +44.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,730.48
    +239.79 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,448.12
    +212.28 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.98
    +45.49 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.17
    +0.51 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.20
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    +0.0079 (+0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0051 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5700
    -0.2400 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,909.00
    +3,005.45 (+5.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.75
    +79.38 (+5.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

South Korea Data Center Market Investment Report 2021-2026: Focus on 33 Existing Facilities, 5 Upcoming Facilities & 12 Cities

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Korea Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

South Korea data center market size will witness investments of USD 5.25 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.72% during 2021-2026

This report analyzes the South Korea data center market share. It elaboratively analyzes the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standard, and geography. It discusses the industry sizing and estimation for different segments concerning the investment in the facilities.

In the next few years, it is expected that there will be increased investment by new hyperscale and colocation data center operators, propelling the market in South Korea. Seoul is a major market within South Korea, with other locations such as Gyeonggi and Busan not far behind in terms of data center investment. Digital Realty, LG Uplus, Lotte Data Communication, and KT were the major data center investors in South Korea in 2020.

SOUTH KOREA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Arista Networks, Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, and NetApp are some of the IT infrastructure providers in South Korea.

Data center operators added over 30 MW of power capacity in the industry between January 2020 and June 2021. The deployment of smart technologies creates lucrative opportunities for data center operators in South Korea.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and colocation revenue.

  • An assessment of the South Korea data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

  • Data center investments in terms of white floor area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country

  • A detailed study of the existing South Korea data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the South Korea market size during the forecast period

  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in South Korea

  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 33

  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5

  • Coverage: 12 Cities

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

  • Data center colocation market in South Korea

  • Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

  • Retail Colocation Pricing

  • Classification of the South Korea market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with market sizing and forecast.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market

  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

SOUTH KOREA DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

  • Naver has planned to construct its second facility, the Cloud Ring Data Center in Sejong, expected to be operational by 2023.

  • LG Uplus Anyang facility will add over 250,000 square feet are of IT space expected to be online by Q3 2023.

  • Owing to the increase in internet users and the outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic, the demand for data centers in the country has increased, thereby boosting low latency and high data storage and computation infrastructure.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT:

  • Diesel generators are adopted widely among data center operators in South Korea, with few operators adopting Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (DRUPS) systems.

  • Most facilities in South Korea will adopt a medium- to low-voltage switchgear during the forecast period.

  • LG Uplus Busan facility in South Korea is equipped with a hybrid cooling system and achieves free cooling for around eight months without using chillers.

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks

  • Atos

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Fujitsu

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • IBM

  • Inspur

  • Lenovo

  • NetApp

Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

  • BEHIVE Architects

  • DPR Construction

  • GS E&C

  • HanmiGlobal

  • ISG

  • Posco ICT

  • Samoo Architects & Engineers

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins

  • Delta Electronics

  • Eaton

  • Fuji Electric

  • Legrand

  • Rittal

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Piller Power Systems

  • Rolls-Royce Power Systems

  • Schneider Electric

  • Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

  • Digital Realty

  • KT

  • LG Uplus

  • Lotte Data Communication

REPORT COVERAGE:

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

  • Seoul

  • Other Cities

  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

SOUTH KOREA DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

  • Infrastructure Type

  • IT Infrastructure

  • Electrical Infrastructure

  • Mechanical Infrastructure

  • General Construction

  • IT Infrastructure

  • Server

  • Storage

  • Network Infrastructure

  • Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems

  • Generators

  • Transfer Switches and Switchgears

  • PDUs

  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

  • Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • Rack Cabinets

  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units

  • Chillers

  • Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

  • Other Cooling Units

  • General Construction

  • Building Development

  • Installation & Commissioning Services

  • Building Design

  • Physical Security

  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

  • Tier Segments

  • Tier I & Tier II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bq5crx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-korea-data-center-market-investment-report-2021-2026-focus-on-33-existing-facilities-5-upcoming-facilities--12-cities-301411092.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Q3 results miss expectations as online sales slow after pandemic surge

    Amazon is set to report third-quarter results after market close on Thursday, with investors bracing for a growth slowdown after the pandemic stoked a surge in online shopping last year and earlier in 2021.

  • Canadian oil producer Suncor sees dividend doubling as sustainable

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -Suncor Energy Inc's strategy of returning cash to shareholders and repaying debt with its soaring profits is sustainable even if surging crude prices pull back, the company's chief executive said on Thursday. The stock of Canada’s second-biggest oil producer climbed as much as 10% after it said late on Wednesday that it would double its dividend, reversing a cut made last year when lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered fuel demand. Suncor also said it would buy back more shares than it previously planned and repay debt faster, just a year and a half after the pandemic's spread reduced travel and generated losses for oil producers.

  • Shark Bites: A SPAC Play on Solid-State Batteries for Electric Vehicles

    Ford and BMW led another funding round of $130 million in 2021, while SK Innovation of South Korea has announced it is investing $30 million.

  • We may need to start thinking about Tesla at $3 trillion

    Remember that time Elon Musk briefly flirted with the idea of taking Tesla private, partly financed with money from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth war chest, and promptly landed in hot water with regulators?

  • Top Industrial Stocks for November 2021

    These are the industrial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Lion Electric Receives Purchase Order for 39 Electric Vehicles from Groupe Autocar Jeannois

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it has received a purchase order from Groupe Autocar Jeannois ("Jeannois") for 35 zero-emission LionC school buses, to be delivered over the next five years. The purchase order also includes an option for Jeannois to purchase an additional five LionC buses. These LionC buses will be added to Jeannois' existing fleet of three

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what's driving the push to get Shiba Inu on Robinhood.

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Why Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) were tanking on Thursday after the company reported its earnings results for the third quarter. The biopharmaceutical company's stock is down 14.1% as of 1:34 p.m. EDT, likely due to the company missing revenue estimates for the quarter. The company also announced its CEO, John Maraganore, will be retiring at the end of 2021.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 high dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. An increased income has always been one of the main attractions offered […]

  • Why Shares of Proto Labs Are Plunging Today

    It's not just Halloween decorations that are putting a fright into Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) investors today. As of 10:53 a.m. EDT, shares of Proto Labs had plummeted 18.5%. Overshadowing the fact that it reported a company quarterly record, Proto Labs missed the consensus revenue estimate of $127.3 million, and it reported sales of $125.3 million.

  • U.S. Coal Miners Are ‘Sold Out’ for 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost every lump of coal that U.S. miners will dig out of the ground next year has already been sold, as surging natural gas prices prompt utilities to burn more of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Meet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakePeabody Energy Corp., the to

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Why Coal Stock Peabody Energy Is Bouncing Back After a Sharp Drop

    Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) went on a wild ride this morning, crashing 10% right when the markets opened only to rebound sharply. It appears the market quickly realized its knee-jerk reaction to the coal miner's third-quarter numbers was unwarranted. None of those numbers should have come as a surprise given that Peabody Energy had already announced preliminary Q3 numbers earlier in the month and reported in line today.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Rocketed 19% in the First Hour Today

    Shares of the online retailer took off after it reported earnings, but some key trends need to be addressed here.

  • Here's Why Impinj Stock Is Soaring Today

    Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) stock is making big gains following the company's third-quarter earnings release. The radio-frequency identification (RFID) specialist's share price was up roughly 25% on Thursday's trading as of 1:45 p.m. EDT. Impinj issued its Q3 results after the market closed on Oct. 27, posting sales and earnings results for the period that beat the average analyst targets.

  • Natural gas prices tumble in Europe after Putin orders Gazprom and others to fill up EU storages

    Europe's gas prices have soared in recent weeks amid strong demand in Asia driven by the economic recovery from the pandemic and due to depleted European Union stocks from a cold winter.