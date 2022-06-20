South Korea Data Center Market to Reach Investment of $5.8 Billion by 2027 – Arizton
South Korea data center market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $5.8 billion by 2027
Chicago, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, the South Korea data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% during 2022-2027. The growing support and initiatives from the government for the development of data centers will lead to attracting new investors to the country. The high adoption of artificial intelligence by the government and other organizations is one of the major factors driving market growth.
South Korea Data Center Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
MARKET SIZE (2027)
$5.8 Billion
MARKET SIZE (2021)
$3.9 Billion
CAGR (2022-2027)
6.71%
MARKET SIZE (AREA)
348 thousand Sq. Feet (2027)
MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)
80 MW (2027)
COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)
$1,000 Million (2027)
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST YEAR
2022-2027
Key Insights
South Korea is in the Northeast Asian economic zone and has strong trade connectivity with major Asian countries. Seoul is the primary location for data center development, with more than 15 data center facilities contributing around 50% of the existing third-party data center capacity in South Korea.
Telecom, cloud, healthcare, BFSI, automobiles, gaming, logistics, and education are some of the industry verticals in South Korea that drive the demand for data centers in South Korea.
South Korea has the presence of global cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Google, Oracle, and Tencent. Some of the local cloud service providers in the country include KT, LG CNS, and SK C&C.
The South Korea data center market has witnessed several investments via joint ventures; for instance, in April 2022, Digital Edge and SK ecoplant signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop a data center facility in Incheon, South Korea.
The country has the presence of several free economic zones such as Incheon FEZ, Busan-Jinhae FEZ, Gwangyang Bay Area FEZ, Chungbuk FEZ, and Saemangeum-Gunsan FEZ will drive data center investment in the country in upcoming years.
The South Korea Government aims to generate around 35% of energy from renewable energy sources by 2040 in the country. Data center service providers such as NAVER, Equinix, and Digital Realty are using renewable energy to power their data center operations.
South Korea Data Center Market Growth Enablers
The South Korean data center market is one of the quickly emerging markets in the APAC region, with growth in investments from global cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Alibaba, and Google.
Several startups in the country are using big data solutions for modifying their business operations. For instance, Coupang, an e-commerce company based in South Korea, is using big data analytics for its e-commerce platform.
Growing joint ventures will bring foreign investments to the country as well as attract other investors to invest in data centers. The joint ventures will further create revenue opportunities for vendors and local operators with investments from global firms. Joint ventures are also encouraging global brands to increase their presence in the country and maintain a brand reputation, local market knowledge, and local operations.
Market Segmentation
Infrastructure Type
IT Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
IT Infrastructure
Server
Storage
Network
Electrical Infrastructure
Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
Generators
Transfer Switches and Switchgears
PDUs
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
Racks
Other Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
Core and Shell Development
Installation and Commissioning Services
Building Design
Physical Security
DCIM
Tier Segments
Tier I & Tier II
Tier III
Tier IV
Geography
Seoul
Other Cities
Vendors Analysis
IT Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks
Atos
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Fujitsu
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
IBM
Inspur
Intel
Lenovo
NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
BEHIVE
DPR Construction
GS E&C
HanmiGlobal
Hyundai Engineering & Construction
ISG
POSCO ICT
SAMOO Architects & Engineers
Samsung C&T
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB
Caterpillar
Cummins
Delta Electronics
Eaton
Fuji Electric
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Piller Power Systems
Rittal
Rolls-Royce
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Vertiv
Data Center Investors
Actis
Digital Realty
Dreammark1
Equinix
Kakao Corp
KT Corp
LG Uplus
NAVER Corp
NHN Corp
Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
Pure Data Centers
Samsung SDS
SC Zeus Data Centers
SK Broadband
ST Telemedia Global Data Centers
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
