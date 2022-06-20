South Korea Data Center Market to Reach Investment of $5.8 Billion by 2027 – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

South Korea data center market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $5.8 billion by 2027

Chicago, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, the South Korea data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% during 2022-2027. The growing support and initiatives from the government for the development of data centers will lead to attracting new investors to the country. The high adoption of artificial intelligence by the government and other organizations is one of the major factors driving market growth.



South Korea Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $5.8 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $3.9 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 6.71% MARKET SIZE (AREA) 348 thousand Sq. Feet (2027) MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 80 MW (2027) COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $1,000 Million (2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027

Key Insights

South Korea is in the Northeast Asian economic zone and has strong trade connectivity with major Asian countries. Seoul is the primary location for data center development, with more than 15 data center facilities contributing around 50% of the existing third-party data center capacity in South Korea.

Telecom, cloud, healthcare, BFSI, automobiles, gaming, logistics, and education are some of the industry verticals in South Korea that drive the demand for data centers in South Korea.

South Korea has the presence of global cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Google, Oracle, and Tencent. Some of the local cloud service providers in the country include KT, LG CNS, and SK C&C.

The South Korea data center market has witnessed several investments via joint ventures; for instance, in April 2022, Digital Edge and SK ecoplant signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop a data center facility in Incheon, South Korea.

The country has the presence of several free economic zones such as Incheon FEZ, Busan-Jinhae FEZ, Gwangyang Bay Area FEZ, Chungbuk FEZ, and Saemangeum-Gunsan FEZ will drive data center investment in the country in upcoming years.

The South Korea Government aims to generate around 35% of energy from renewable energy sources by 2040 in the country. Data center service providers such as NAVER, Equinix, and Digital Realty are using renewable energy to power their data center operations.

South Korea Data Center Market Growth Enablers

The South Korean data center market is one of the quickly emerging markets in the APAC region, with growth in investments from global cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Alibaba, and Google.

Several startups in the country are using big data solutions for modifying their business operations. For instance, Coupang, an e-commerce company based in South Korea, is using big data analytics for its e-commerce platform.

Growing joint ventures will bring foreign investments to the country as well as attract other investors to invest in data centers. The joint ventures will further create revenue opportunities for vendors and local operators with investments from global firms. Joint ventures are also encouraging global brands to increase their presence in the country and maintain a brand reputation, local market knowledge, and local operations.



Market Segmentation

Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network



Electrical Infrastructure

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure



General Construction

Core and Shell Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

DCIM



Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV



Geography

Seoul

Other Cities

Vendors Analysis

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

Inspur

Intel

Lenovo

NetApp



Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

BEHIVE

DPR Construction

GS E&C

HanmiGlobal

Hyundai Engineering & Construction

ISG

POSCO ICT

SAMOO Architects & Engineers

Samsung C&T



Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Actis

Digital Realty

Dreammark1

Equinix

Kakao Corp

KT Corp

LG Uplus

NAVER Corp

NHN Corp

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Pure Data Centers

Samsung SDS

SC Zeus Data Centers

SK Broadband

ST Telemedia Global Data Centers





Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

