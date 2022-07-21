South Korea Data Center Markets 2022-2027: Coverage of 34 Existing Facilities, 13 Upcoming Facilities, and 13 Cities
This report analyses the South Korea data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses industry sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
South Korea data center market is one of the rapidly growing markets in the APAC region with strong economic factors, government support, digitalization, technology penetration, and growing connectivity with major markets across the globe.
The government of South Korea is supporting digitalization in the country with initiatives such as Digital New Deal 2.0, the National Project of Bio Big Data, and investments in artificial intelligence are driving factors for the industry growth.
The adoption of renewable energy is gaining traction in the industry driven by government initiatives such as the Government's Green New Deal, which aims at increasing the share of renewable energy in the energy mix to 20% by 2030.
Cloud service providers are significantly increasing their presence in South Korea. Global cloud service providers such as Alibaba, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, and Google have their cloud regions in the country. For instance, in May 2022, AWS announced the availability of its wavelength zone in Seoul based on SK Telecom's network.
Global data center operators have also invested in collaboration with other firms in the country. For instance, global colocation data center operator Equinix has formed a joint venture with GIC to develop data centers in the country and is currently developing two data centers in Seoul.
The market has also planned developments of data centers by new entrants such as Princeton Digital Group and Pure Data Centres Group. For instance, Pure Data Centres Group had announced a partnership with LOGOS, an Industrial infrastructure development firm, in December 2021 for expansion in the APAC region, including South Korea.
SOUTH KOREA DATA CENTER MARKET OUTLOOK
Seoul is the country's major location for data center developments, followed by emerging locations such as Anyang, Hanam, Goyang, Gwangju, Busan, Seongnam, Gimhae, Daegu, Cheongju, Guro, Yongin, Sejong, and Gunsan.
South Korea's government has also established several free economic zones such as Incheon FEZ, Busan-Jinhae FEZ, Gwangyang Bay Area FEZ, and Yellow Sea FEZ that will offer space for industrial development with benefits such as tax exemptions.
Government steps such as the personal data protection law named Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA) and the establishment of the Korea Data Center Council have strengthened the South Korean data center market.
Significant deployment of 5G services and the establishment of smart cities in South Korea will fuel the data traffic and further grow the demand for more data centers in the country.
