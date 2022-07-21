South Korea Data Center Markets 2022-2027: Coverage of 34 Existing Facilities, 13 Upcoming Facilities, and 13 Cities

DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Korea Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the South Korea data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses industry sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

South Korea data center market is one of the rapidly growing markets in the APAC region with strong economic factors, government support, digitalization, technology penetration, and growing connectivity with major markets across the globe.

The government of South Korea is supporting digitalization in the country with initiatives such as Digital New Deal 2.0, the National Project of Bio Big Data, and investments in artificial intelligence are driving factors for the industry growth.

The adoption of renewable energy is gaining traction in the industry driven by government initiatives such as the Government's Green New Deal, which aims at increasing the share of renewable energy in the energy mix to 20% by 2030.

Cloud service providers are significantly increasing their presence in South Korea. Global cloud service providers such as Alibaba, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, and Google have their cloud regions in the country. For instance, in May 2022, AWS announced the availability of its wavelength zone in Seoul based on SK Telecom's network.

Global data center operators have also invested in collaboration with other firms in the country. For instance, global colocation data center operator Equinix has formed a joint venture with GIC to develop data centers in the country and is currently developing two data centers in Seoul.

The market has also planned developments of data centers by new entrants such as Princeton Digital Group and Pure Data Centres Group. For instance, Pure Data Centres Group had announced a partnership with LOGOS, an Industrial infrastructure development firm, in December 2021 for expansion in the APAC region, including South Korea.

SOUTH KOREA DATA CENTER MARKET OUTLOOK

Seoul is the country's major location for data center developments, followed by emerging locations such as Anyang, Hanam, Goyang, Gwangju, Busan, Seongnam, Gimhae, Daegu, Cheongju, Guro, Yongin, Sejong, and Gunsan.

South Korea's government has also established several free economic zones such as Incheon FEZ, Busan-Jinhae FEZ, Gwangyang Bay Area FEZ, and Yellow Sea FEZ that will offer space for industrial development with benefits such as tax exemptions.

Government steps such as the personal data protection law named Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA) and the establishment of the Korea Data Center Council have strengthened the South Korean data center market.

Significant deployment of 5G services and the establishment of smart cities in South Korea will fuel the data traffic and further grow the demand for more data centers in the country.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the South Korea colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in South Korea by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing South Korea data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the South Korea data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in South Korea

Facilities Covered (Existing): 34

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13

Coverage: 13 Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in South Korea

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Market

The South Korea data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

South Korea data center market has the presence of several local and global vendors operating across different segments. Some major support infrastructure vendors operating in the industry include AB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Fuji Electric, Legrand, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ, and Vertiv.

The South Korea data center market is dominated by local construction contractors, including GS E&C, Hyundai Engineering & Construction, POSCO ICT, and Samsung C&T. For instance, Samsung C&T has provided services for the construction of IGIS Asset Management's data center in Hanam.

In terms of IT infrastructure, the industry is dominated by global vendors such as Arista Networks, Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, and Lenovo. For instance, Cisco Systems provided its Catalyst 9000 series switches to pharmaceutical company Kolmar Korea for network expansion.

REPORT COVERAGE:

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Seoul

Other Cities

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

Inspur

Intel

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

BEHIVE

DPR Construction

GS E&C

HanmiGlobal

Hyundai Engineering & Construction

ISG

POSCO ICT

SAMOO Architects & Engineers

Samsung C&T

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Actis

Digital Realty

Dreammark1

Equinix

Kakao Corp

KT Corp

LG Uplus

NAVER Corp

NHN Corp

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Pure Data Centres

Samsung SDS

SC Zeus Data Centers

SK Broadband

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

Seoul

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in South Korea

Historical Market Scenario

30+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center It Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

Seoul

Other Cities

Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in South Korea

Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of South Korea Market

Data Center Investments

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in South Korea

Colocation Services Market in South Korea

Retail Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing (Per Kwh)

Retail Colocation & Wholesale Colocation Market Forecast 2022-2027

Market Share by Industry

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation

It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Chapter 7 Market by Geography

Seoul

Other Cities

Chapter 8 Key Market Participants

It Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

Chapter 9 Appendix

