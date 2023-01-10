U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,919.25
    +27.16 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,704.10
    +186.45 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,742.63
    +106.98 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,822.65
    +26.74 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.64
    -0.48 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.30
    +4.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0743
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    +0.1040 (+2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2158
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2180
    +0.0260 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,456.26
    +256.64 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    412.62
    +5.54 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.49
    -30.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,379.98
    +204.42 (+0.78%)
     

South Korea Dec 2022 unemployment rate rises to 11-month high

·1 min read
A woman looks at recruiting information during a job fair in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's unemployment rate rose to an 11-month high in December 2022, while the annual increase in employed people marked the smallest in 21 months, official data showed on Wednesday.

The country's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for December stood at 3.3%, higher than 2.9% in November and the highest since January, according to Statistics Korea.

In the 12 months through December, the number of employed people increased by 509,000, extending a run of year-on-year gains to a 22nd straight month but marking the smallest annual increase since March 2021.

For the year 2022, South Korea's annual unemployment rate stood at 2.9%, falling from 3.7% in 2021 and the lowest level since the data release started in 2000.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Chris Reese)

