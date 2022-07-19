U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

South Korea e-Commerce Market Report 2022: Comprehensive Analysis of the Fast-Evolving, High-Growth e-Commerce Market

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea E-Commerce Market and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Korea E-Commerce Market and Forecast 2022-2028 provides a comprehensive analysis of the fast-evolving, high-growth e-commerce market.

The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the South Korea e-commerce market. The report provides historical market data for 2018-2021, and forecasts from 2022 till 2028.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveals facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2028.

The report provides in-depth analysis, information, and revenue according to segments such as e-commerce types in addition to market size, average revenue per user and users, payment mode, sales channels, and companies from 2018 to 2021, and forecasts to 2028.

A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share with the percentage of the e-commerce types. The report also analyzes the South Korean e-commerce demographics users by Age, Gender, and Income. The report also examines the main market growth driving and restraining forces and gives an all-around future outlook through 2028.

The report concludes with the profiles of the key players in the South Korean e-commerce market. The key players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, and recent development.

The Report Helps Answer the Following Questions:

  • What is the current size of the overall South Korea e-commerce market? How much will this market be worth from 2022 to 2028?

  • What are the market shares of the leading segments of the South Korea e-commerce market?

  • What are the main segments within the overall South Korea e-commerce market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2018 to 2028?

  • What are the main drivers and restraints in the South Korea e-commerce market?

  • Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, recent developments and prospects?

Detailed Segmentation:

South Korea E-Commerce Market, By Types

  • Beverages

  • Electronics

  • Fashion

  • Food

  • Furniture

  • Media

  • Toys, Hobby, and DIY

  • Beauty, Health, Personal and Household Care

South Korea E-Commerce Market, By Payment Mode

  • Bank Transfer

  • Cards

  • Cash on Delivery

  • Direct Debits

  • E-Wallet

  • Others Payment Mode

South Korea E-Commerce Market, By Sales Channel

  • Online and Offline Split

  • Mobile and Desktop Split

South Korea E-Commerce Market, By Demographics

  • Users by Age

  • Users by Gender

  • Users by Income

South Korea E-Commerce Market, By Key Players

  • Naver Shopping (Naver Corporation)

  • SSG.com (Shinsegae Group)

  • Coupang, Inc.

  • Lotte ON (Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd.)

  • Gmarket (Gmarket Global LLC)

  • 11 Street Co., Ltd

  • Ticket Monster (TMON Inc.)

  • We Make Price Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/alfzhy

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


