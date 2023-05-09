South Korea Game Regulations Report 2023: Market Entry, Business Operations, Game Publishing, Legal Reviews, and More!!!
South Korea is a video game powerhouse in Asia. It is evident that the market plays a significant role in the games industry, with South Korea being the 4th largest video game market in the world by revenue. It is imperative for companies to understand how the government and regulators in the market view and regulate video games and esports so they can ensure compliance and build success in the market.
The Korean game regulations report provides an in-depth analysis of the current video game and esports regulatory landscapes in the market, including both formal and informal regulations. The report offers insights from high-level interviewees, providing a comprehensive understanding of the gaming industry's legal aspects, including but not limited to in-game monetization, game publishing, and consumer protection measures.
Additionally, the report details recent developments of regulatory measures related to gaming companies and gamers such as changes within game rating authorities, risks around the gacha monetization model, the abolition of Korea's Shutdown System, and how Apple and Google may be impacted by anti-monopoly laws.
You need to read this report if you are a stakeholder who navigates the distinctive and complex laws related to the gaming industry in Korea, and assists companies with market entry, business operations, game publishing, legal reviews, and more.
List of Regulations
Games Industry Promotion Ac
Telecommunications Business Act
Act on Promotion of E-Sports
List of Regulatory Bodies
The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (MSCT)
Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA)
Game Rating Administration Committee (GRAC)
Korea Communications Commission (KCC)
Korea Esports Association (KeSPA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. What You Need to Know About Games Regulations in South Korea
Overview of Korea's Regulatory Landscape for Video Games
Game Publishing in Korea
Game Rating in Korea
Game Monetization in Korea
Take Rates in Korea
Consumer-related Gaming Regulation in Korea
Esports Regulation in Korea
Game Livestream Regulations in Korea
Regulation on Future Game Technology in Korea
Conclusion
2. Appendix: Regulatory Authorities in Korea's Video Game Industry
