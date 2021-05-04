U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,173.25
    -12.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,940.00
    -68.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,737.00
    -53.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.50
    -9.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.67
    +0.18 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.40
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    26.93
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2048
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • Vix

    18.31
    -0.30 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3884
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2250
    +0.1640 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,882.86
    -2,268.53 (-3.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,379.74
    -13.92 (-1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Korea Inflation Hits Four-Year High as Pandemic’s Grip Eases

Sam Kim
·3 min read
1 / 2

Korea Inflation Hits Four-Year High as Pandemic’s Grip Eases

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s inflation accelerated in April to the fastest pace since 2017 amid a broadening economic recovery, but the pickup is unlikely to stoke concerns over excessive price pressure as calendar effects helped buoy the gains.

Inflation rose to 2.3% in April, data from the statistics office showed Tuesday, rapidly increasing from 1.5% in March. Economists expected consumer prices to increase 2.1% from a year earlier.

The highest year-on-year inflation since August 2017 comes after exports rose last month at the fastest pace in a decade. South Korea’s gross domestic production also surpassed its pre-virus peak in the first quarter, a milestone not yet reached in most economies.

South Korean Economy Joins China in Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Peak

While there were signs of improving domestic demand supporting inflation, the boost was largely driven by higher commodity and energy prices, which had plunged a year earlier as the pandemic spread across the world. Korea’s consumer prices fell 0.3% in May 2020, suggesting favorable base effects will remain in play for the coming months.

“What matters is how income-driven the inflation is, but with the labor market still not fully recovered, it’s hard to tell how much of that comes from the demand side,” said Park Chong-hoon, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank in Seoul. “It’s still too early to view this inflation as structural.”

Tuesday’s report also showed inflation topped the BOK’s 2% target for the first time since 2018. But the central bank is unlikely to see this as a sign of mounting price pressure, with Governor Lee Ju-yeol saying last month that inflation will moderate after fluctuating around 2% this quarter.

What Bloomberg Economics Says..

With the inflation acceleration in the coming months “likely to be largely driven by base effects from last year’s oil price slump, the central bank will probably be inclined to look past the supply-side-driven uptick.”

-- Justin Jimenez, Asia Economist

Read full research here.

Compared with the previous month, South Korea’s consumer prices rose 0.2% in April. Core inflation came in at 1.4%, versus the prior year.

Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-won agreed Tuesday that the chance of entrenched 2% inflation is “limited.” Meanwhile, he pledged the government will try to stabilize prices so second-quarter price gains won’t lead to excessive inflationary expectations.

Improving consumer confidence and economic forecasts hold up the inflation outlook. Korean consumers have remained optimistic for two months in a row and the country is seeing a string of outlook upgrades by analysts, with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan both seeing more than 4% economic growth for 2021.

Prices for foods and non-alcoholic beverages saw the biggest year-on-year gain, rising 8.1% in April. Compared to a month earlier, they edged down 0.2%.

Costs of transportation increased 6.4% year on year in a sign of rising energy prices. The entertainment and leisure sector saw a price gain of 1.2% from a year earlier, while inflation for restaurants and hotels reached 1.8%.

(Adds details throughout)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market peak? The ‘easy money’ has been made, but room for more gains, strategists say

    The “easy money” stage of the U.S. stock market rally is likely over, but there's still room for gains as economic growth steams ahead in 2021, bullish investors say.

  • Euro-Area Factories Face Unprecedented Supply-Chain Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereEuro-area manufacturers are battling unprecedented delays in securing raw materials and parts, leading to a record build-up of uncompleted orders and rising prices as the economy starts to recover.Factories surveyed by IHS Markit cited a “mismatch of supply and demand” along with transport difficulties -- especially sea freight -- as the main reasons for delays. A gauge of manufacturing activity rose to 62.9 in April, the highest reading in the survey’s 24-year history though slightly below an earlier estimate.Companies reported higher costs for chemicals, metals and plastics and ran down their inventories to cope.“Euro-zone manufacturing is booming,” said Chris Williamson, IHS Markit’s chief business economist. “The consequence of demand running ahead of supply is higher prices being charged by manufacturers, which are now also rising at the fastest rate ever recorded by the survey.”Coronavirus infections and slow progress on vaccinations drove the euro zone into a double-dip recession in the first quarter, leaving the bloc’s economy trailing far behind the U.S. Yet a pickup in inoculations and the prospect that the region’s 800 billion-euro ($963 billion) joint recovery fund will soon kick in has fueled optimism.More Than 1.16 Billion Shots Given: Covid-19 Vaccine TrackerWilliamson said increases in employment and investment in machinery and equipment signaled in the survey may help companies overcome the capacity constraints.“This should help bring supply and demand more into line, taking some pressure off prices,” he said. “But this will inevitably take time.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks gain as investors eye economic recovery, gold shines

    Gold prices rose and a gauge of global equity markets closed not far from a record high on Monday as investors bet corporate results and U.S. data will underscore the strength of the economy's rebound from pandemic-induced shutdowns. The dollar eased against a basket of currencies as the yield on Treasury bonds retreated on data showing U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in April. In Europe, stocks closed higher after the European Commission outlined plans to loosen COVID-19 restrictions on tourism.

  • S.Korea counts on large shipments of vaccines arriving in coming weeks

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea is banking on the arrival of nearly 14 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by June, officials said on Monday, to boost an immunisation drive that could lose momentum due to dwindling supplies as result of shipment delays. Nearly 3.4 million of the population of 52 million had received their first dose by Sunday in the campaign begun in February, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. A shipment of 8.9 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, including 1.67 million via the global COVAX sharing scheme, and 5 million doses of Pfizer's product will arrive by June, the agency's director Jeong Eun-kyeong said, without giving dates.

  • EU Looks to Open Borders After a Year of Pandemic Isolation

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union aims to take a significant step toward a return to normalcy with plans to reopen its borders after months of pandemic-induced restrictions.Just in time for the summer travel season, Spanish, Italian and Greek beaches along with cities like Paris, Rome and Berlin would be able to welcome travelers who have been fully inoculated against Covid-19, under a proposal by the European Commission.It’s “time to revive the EU tourism industry and for cross-border friendships to rekindle -- safely,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.While still battling a third wave, Europe is showing signs of gaining control of the disease, which has infected more than 30 million in the region. Lockdowns in several countries are being loosened as contagion rates ebb and inoculations ramp up.The EU’s executive arm recommended welcoming visitors from countries with relatively low infection rates as well as those who are fully vaccinated, according to a statement Monday. The proposals require approval from a weighted majority of the bloc’s 27 member states and could be adopted as soon as the end of May, according to a commission official.The new parameters would replace a blanket ban for non-essential travel to the EU for residents of all but a handful of countries. The rules have been in place for more than a year and represented a bitter blow for a region that prides itself on open borders.Under the proposal, member states would be obliged to accept proof for all shots approved in the EU -- including those produced by Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE, AstraZeneca Plc, Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.National governments will have the discretion to accept shots that have cleared the World Health Organization emergency use listing process, but they can’t recognize other vaccines on their own. This means people inoculated with Russia’s Sputnik or the Sinopharm and Sinovac shots from China will not be allowed to travel freely to the EU solely based of their immunization status.The new rules include a so-called emergency brake, which would allow member states to restore travel bans on countries where risky new variants emerge or contagion rates spike. In such an event, only essential workers, such as diplomats and health-care staff, would be allowed entry from those countries, and even then, they would be subject to strict testing and quarantine requirements.Faced with a sector crippled by the pandemic, tourism ministers from Group of 20 nations are expected to approve guidelines on issues including safe mobility when they hold a virtual summit on Tuesday. The G-20 -- the forum that brings together the world’s major economies -- is expected to support measures for so-called vaccine passports, including the EU’s Green Digital Certificate.The next step in the EU’s approval process will happen on Wednesday when member-state representatives convene in Brussels to discuss the proposal.A commission official told reporters in Brussels that Israel will definitely be on the list of countries whose vaccinated residents are allowed to travel to the EU. Reciprocity will also be considered as a factor for easing leisure travel, the official added when asked about U.K. residents.The commission will draw up a list of approved vaccination certificates issued by non-EU countries. Discussions with Washington will hopefully lead to the introduction of a uniform certificate that meets the EU’s security and accuracy standards, the commission official said.(Updates with details about EU and G-20 meetings)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Epic CEO Denies Attack on Apple App Store Is to Boost Fortnite

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney sought moral high ground on the first day of a trial against Apple Inc., saying he sued the world’s most valuable company not to boost sales of his Fortnite game but to stand up for developers cheated out of commissions by the App Store.Apple claims in court filings that Epic set up a public relations campaign last year to make Apple look like a “bad guy” to “revive flagging interest in Fortnite.”Sweeney, the first witness to take the stand in federal court in Oakland, California, said the lawsuit accusing the App Store of behaving like a monopoly while taking as much as a 30% cut from developers had nothing to do with Fortnite usage. “The lawsuit is entirely about Apple’s practices,” Sweeney said when questioned by Epic’s attorney.Later, the CEO held his ground when he was grilled on cross-examination about whether the lawsuit was intended to generate excitement around Fortnite.Sweeney said he waited to sue Apple until last year because it took him time to realize the “negative impact” of App Store policies. “It got to the point when Apple was making more profit from a developer’s app in the App Store than the developer was making himself.”Apple is facing a backlash from global regulators and some app developers who say its standard App Store fee of 30% and others policies are unfair and designed to benefit the iPhone maker’s own services. The fight with Epic blew up in August when the game maker told customers it would begin offering a discounted direct purchase plan for items in Fortnite, and Apple then removed the game app, cutting off access for more than a billion iPhone and iPad customers.Epic’s 2020 revenue totaled $5.1 billion, Sweeney said. When asked by Epic’s attorney how important Apple’s iOS is to his company, he said it was “vital.”U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers asked Sweeney if he knew Epic was violating its App Store contract when it released a “hotfix” update to open up its discounted direct-payment option in Fortnite. Epic knew its move was in direct violation of its contractual obligations with Apple, Sweeney said. He said he did so to “show the world exactly what the ramifications of Apple’s policies were.”On cross examination, Apple’s attorney challenged Sweeney over why he isn’t complaining about other gaming platforms, including Sony Corp., that also charge 30% commissions.Sweeney testified that he’s at odds with Apple’s practice of only giving users the option to make app purchases through its App Store and blocking them from downloading other app marketplaces on iOS mobile devices.(Updates with Sweeney’s cross-examination testimony)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Verizon Sells 90% of Media Division to Apollo for $5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. agreed to sell its media division to Apollo Global Management Inc. for $5 billion, a move that will jettison once-dominant online brands like AOL and Yahoo.The unit will be known as Yahoo after the close of the transaction, which is expected in the second half of this year, Verizon said in a statement Monday. Guru Gowrappan will remain chief executive officer of the media group. Verizon will keep a 10% stake in the business, it said, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.With the sale, Verizon is unloading the remnants of an ambitious but distracting foray into online advertising. Last year, the telecom giant agreed to sell the HuffPost online news service to BuzzFeed Inc., and in 2019 it sold the blogging platform Tumblr.The phone company’s priority today is its wireless business and the construction of a multibillion-dollar network for advanced 5G services.Verizon’s investments in online advertising never really paid off. The company acquired AOL for $4.4 billion in 2015. Tim Armstrong, head of AOL, said at the time he wanted to build a “house of brands” at Verizon under a division dubbed Oath. In 2017, the company bought Yahoo!’s internet properties for about $4.5 billion, betting its 1 billion-plus users would be a fertile audience for online ads.But in 2018, after Hans Vestberg took over as Verizon’s CEO, the company wrote off more than $4 billion of its media holdings, or roughly half the value of those business, and renamed the division Verizon Media Group.Verizon Media has more than a dozen online brands. The portfolio includes TechCrunch, Ryot, Built By Girls and Flurry, according to its website. The division had first-quarter revenue of $1.9 billion, up 12% from a year earlier, according to a filing.Verizon shares were up 0.7% to $58.18 at 9:44 a.m. in New York. They have fallen 1.6% in the first four months of the year, compared with the 11% gain in the S&P 500 Index.(Updates with shares in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apollo Lines Up $2 Billion Debt Sale for Verizon Media

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. plans to fund its acquisition of Verizon Communications Inc.’s media division with about $2 billion of debt.The financing package is expected to include a $1.5 billion leveraged loan, led by Royal Bank of Canada, and about $500 million of bonds, with equity making up the rest, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction.The total cash portion of the transaction is $4.25 billion, according to a news release. Verizon will also receive $750 million in preferred interests and retain a 10% stake in the company.The acquisition is due to close in the second half of the year. RBC, Barclays Plc, Bank of Montreal, Deutsche Bank AG and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. provided financing, according to the release.Representatives for Apollo, Mizuho and RBC declined to comment. Representatives for the other banks didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Read more: Verizon Sells 90% of Media Division to Apollo for $5 BillionWith the sale, Verizon is unloading the remnants of an ambitious but distracting foray into online advertising. The phone company’s priority is its wireless business and the construction of a multibillion-dollar network for advanced 5G services.Apollo’s acquisition comes amid an increase in buyout activity as private equity firms look to take advantage of cheap financing in the junk-debt markets to fund deals. Almost $63 billion of leveraged loans were launched in April, driven in large part by buyout financings.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ether Breaks Above $3.2K for the First Time Ever

    Demand for ether continues to rise.

  • Powell Sees Progress, Crypto Can Coexist, U.S. Blowout: Eco Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that while the economic recovery is “making real progress,” the gains have been uneven. Bloomberg Economics reflects on the importance of jobs in any Fed taperCryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether will co-exist “for a while” with more-restrictive digital coins such as the one issued by China’s central bank, according to Changpeng Zhao, CEO of BinanceThe U.S. Treasury more than quadrupled its borrowing estimate for the quarter through June, and expects to need some $1.3 trillion over the second half of the fiscal year to help pay for fresh spendingFive years ago, Australia’s defense chief dismissed worries over a Chinese company leasing a port used by U.S. Marines. Now Canberra is weighing whether to force a sale. Europe is similarly moving toward the U.S. stance on Beijing as tensions spill over. In contrast, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said China remains a benefactorSouth Korea’s inflation accelerated in April to the fastest pace since 2017, aided by a favorable base effect amid a broadening recoveryA crisis at Chinese asset management firm Huarong has had limited impact on domestic financial markets, Bloomberg Economics saysPresident Joe Biden’s promise to start narrowing income and wealth gaps underpins every part of his economic program, from almost $4 trillion in spending plans to the biggest tax increase in a generationEurope’s economy is finally turning the corner from its worst crisis in the postwar period after a devastating double-dip recessionThe semiconductor shortage has slashed vehicle production so much that rental-car companies can’t get the new cars they need, so they have resorted to buying used vehicles at auctionIt’s not just India. Fierce new Covid-19 waves are enveloping other developing countries across the world, placing severe strain on their health-care systems and prompting appeals for helpFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Binance Smart Chain’s Spartan Protocol Loses $30M+ in Exploit

    The attack happened just a few days after another DeFi protocol was attacked on Binance Smart Chain.

  • NYSE Eases Curbs; Australia’s Ban Backlash Grows: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The New York Stock Exchange will allow more traders on the floor if they’re fully vaccinated. The confirmed number of cases in the U.S. rose at the slowest pace in the week ended Sunday since the pandemic began, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.In Asia, India’s data is awaited as Prime Minister Narendra Modi resists pressure to lock down. Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is closing its schools from today, while Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte got his first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, a Senator said. Hong Kong is isolating all residents of a building after finding a case. There is a widening backlash against Australia’s decision to ban citizens returning home from India.The Biden administration will support Pfizer’s move to start exporting U.S.-made doses of its vaccine, as the White House starts to boost U.S. production for shot-starved nations abroad. Emerging markets from Laos to Nepal have been reporting significant increases in infections in recent weeks.Key DevelopmentsGlobal Tracker: Cases top 153 million; deaths exceed 3.2 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 1.17 billion doses have been givenIt’s Not Just India. New Virus Waves Deluge Developing CountriesIndia Travel Ban Means U.S. Visa Workers Remain Stuck AbroadNew York City is roaring back to life, one year after its nadirWhat are vaccine passports and how would they work?: QuickTakeSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.India to Get 220 Million Serum Shots (9:55 a.m. Hong Kong)Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, will deliver 220 million doses to federal and state governments over the next few months. The central government will get 110 million of those doses of Covishield, the manufacturer said. “Vaccine manufacturing is a specialized process, it’s therefore not possible to ramp up production overnight,” CEO Adar Poonawalla said. Covering all of India’s 1.4 billion people is “not an easy task.” Earlier, Bloomberg News reported that the central government hasn’t placed an order larger than 110 million doses since sales started in December, citing a person familiar with the matter. The lack of a larger central stockpile, coupled with a devastating second wave which saw over 400,000 new daily cases on Saturday, is now making local state governments scramble and compete with one another in placing orders after Delhi turned over the responsibility of procuring vaccines to them last month.Philippines Expects Delay Due to India (9:40 a.m. Hong Kong) The Philippines expects its vaccine orders from India to be delayed or even reduced due to the virus surge in the South Asian nation. Vaccine shipments from India may arrive in September, according to Philippine vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, who earlier said the shots may be shipped starting this quarter. The Southeast Asian nation earlier this year signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India for 30 million doses of Novavax shots -- its biggest supply agreement to date.Hong Kong Isolates Some Tsim Sha Tsui Residents (9:20 a.m. Hong Kong)Hong Kong quarantined residents of a roughly 40-unit apartment building in Tsim Sha Tsui for 21 days after one of them was infected with the more transmissible N501Y mutant strain.The patient is a 28-year-old woman who visited India last month, the government said. She had been quarantined from April 4 to 25 at a Hong Kong hotel. On April 26, she sought medical advice at a local hospital, where she had a negative result on a Covid-19 test. On April 30, a test was indeterminate. She arranged to be admitted to hospital on May 2, when further tests found she was infected. The residents of her apartment building will be quarantined in government centers if they are asymptomatic, and treated in hospital if they have symptoms.Australian Backlash Grows Over India Ban (8:30 a.m. Hong Kong)Critics of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s decision to ban returning Australians from virus-ravaged India now include lawmakers from his own Liberal-National coalition government.Fiona Martin told the Guardian that her government’s weekend announcement that Australian citizens in India who try to return home would be liable for five years in prison and fines of about $50,000 was “heavy-handed”. Fellow government lawmaker Dave Sharma said of the ban, which is in place until at least May 15: “There is little doubt this is an extreme measure and that it is causing significant hardship to the Australian Indian community.”As of late March, there were 36,000 Australian citizens stranded overseas and seeking to come home, with about 9,000 of those in India. The ban represents a new, nativist low for the government, writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Daniel Moss.Duterte Gets Vaccine, Senator Says (8:20 a.m. Hong Kong)Philippine Health Secretary Francisco Duque administered the Sinopharm vaccine to President Duterte, Senator Go, a long-time aide of the president, said on Facebook.Sinopharm is a Chinese company, and Duterte late Monday defended China as still being a benefactor for the Philippines, denouncing “rude” comments by his own foreign affairs secretary about China’s behavior in the South China Sea.Myanmar to Administer 500,000 Sinopharm Doses (8:00 a.m. Hong Kong)Myanmar’s Ministry of Information said it is administering doses donated by China. The nation has been wracked by protests and deadly crackdowns by the armed forces since a military coup on Feb. 1.Vietnam Closes Schools in Hanoi (8:15 a.m. Hong Kong)Vietnam’s capital city instructed its two million school-age pupils to stay home and study online from May 4 onwards, as local authorities from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City imposed stiff crackdowns on public gathering sites in an effort to quickly contain a rise in local Covid-19 cases.Asian Developing Countries See Rise (7:50 a.m. Hong Kong)Nations ranging from Laos to Thailand in Southeast Asia, and those bordering India such as Bhutan and Nepal, have been reporting significant surges in infections in the past few weeks. The increase is mainly because of more contagious virus variants, though complacency and lack of resources to contain the spread have also been cited.“It’s very important to realize that the situation in India can happen anywhere,” Hans Kluge, the regional director at the World Health Organization for Europe, said in a briefing last week. “This is still a huge challenge.”Singapore Defers Non-Urgent Surgeries (7:30 a.m. Hong Kong)Singapore’s Ministry of Health asked hospitals to defer non-urgent surgeries and admissions until further notice, in a bid to increase potential capacity for handling Covid-19 patients.The measures include limiting emergency room visits only for life-threatening or other emergency conditions, and encouraging tele-consultations instead of in-person medical visits where possible. The city-state saw its first fatality due to complications from Covid-19 in nearly two months over the weekend.NYSE Says More Staff Can Return If Vaccinated (6:47 a.m. HK)The New York Stock Exchange is opening further to vaccinated traders.Companies whose staff are based at the exchange will be permitted to raise their headcount if 100% of employees at the site can prove they’re fully vaccinated, according to a memo from NYSE Chief Operating Officer Michael Blaugrund.The changes go into effect May 10 and are based on an “improvement to public health conditions in the New York City area and the continuing progress of the nationwide vaccination rollout,” Blaugrund wrote in the memo.FDA to Approve Pfizer Shot for Teens: NYT (5:20 p.m. NY)The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to authorize the use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children 12 to 15 years of age as early as next week, the New York Times reported.If the authorization is granted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel would likely meet the following day to review the clinical trial data and make recommendations for the vaccine’s use in adolescents, the newspaper said.Pfizer had reported that none of the adolescents in a clinical trial who received the vaccine developed symptomatic infections, a sign of significant protection.U.S. Trade Chief Discusses Vaccine IP (4:25 p.m. NY)U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met virtually with World Intellectual Property Organization Director-General Daren Tang to discuss the role of intellectual property in dealing with the pandemic.They spoke about “specific challenges confronting developing countries, and the proposed waiver to certain provisions of the World Trade Organization’s agreement on trade-related aspects of intellectual property rights for the Covid-19 pandemic,” the USTR said in an emailed statement.Ohio Wants More Shots for Nursing Home Staff (4 p.m. NY)To combat vaccine hesitancy among nursing home workers Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Monday that he’d give caretakers’ noses a rest if they’d get the shot.Nursing home employees are currently required to receive Covid-19 tests twice weekly. But DeWine, a Republican, said a new order will exempt employees that are fully vaccinated.“We hope this change will be encouragement to those who work in nursing homes that haven’t been vaccinated yet,” DeWine said, cracking a smile during a remote news conference he held from his Cedarville home. “If you’re unvaccinated, it’s twice-a-week you’ll be tested.”The announcement followed a state health investigation into a Covid-19 outbreak in an Ohio veterans home where roughly half of the staff has declined vaccination, according to local reports. DeWine said that state health officials continue to make shots available for anyone working in or living in long-term care.White House Backs Pfizer Move on Exports (2:50 p.m. NY)The Biden administration will support Pfizer Inc.’s move to begin exporting U.S.-made doses of its coronavirus vaccine, as the White House starts to unleash U.S. production for shot-starved nations abroad.The governments of Mexico and Canada said last week that they expected to begin receiving doses of Pfizer’s vaccine from the U.S., the first time the company’s U.S.-made shots are known to have been delivered to any buyer other than the American government itself.N.J. Offers Free Beer for Shots (2:20 p.m. NY)NYC Subways Returning to 24-Hour Service (12:01 p.m. N Y)Most capacity restrictions will be lifted across the tri-state region on May 19, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.New York City will again have 24-hour subways, boosting transportation options for workers as the most populous U.S. city inches toward normalcy.In the state, the outdoor food and beverage curfew will be lifted May 17, and the indoor curfew will be lifted on May 31, Cuomo said Monday. The outdoor large stadium capacity will go to 33% in New York state on May 19, Cuomo said. However, New York will maintain the 6-foot (1.8-meter) social-distancing policy recommended by the federal government, the governor said.BioNTech Soars to Record (11:45 a.m. NY)BioNTech SE, the vaccine maker partnered with Pfizer Inc. on its Covid-19 shot, rose as much as 10% on Monday as the stock rallied past $200 a share at the open, breaking yet another record after closing at new highs four out of five days last week.The German company was among the top gainers as the biotech sector regained lost footing and optimism about economies reopening bolstered stocks. Shots from Pfizer and BioNTech as well as Moderna Inc. have helped the U.S. reach more than 245 million doses administered, while side-stepping some of the safety concerns that have arisen for shots from AstraZeneca Plcand Johnson & Johnson.WHO Urges Countries to Accept IP Waivers (11:30 a.m. NY)Vaccine production capacity needs to increase in order to have a significant inoculation rate that will bring herd immunity, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing, adding that’s why a waiver on intellectual property is very important. There are more countries joining South Africa and India in being in favor of an IP waiver, and he said he hopes other nations will be convinced as well to make that a reality.“There’s no reason, to be honest, not to decide on an IP waiver,” Tedros said. “The provision of waiving IP was meant for emergency conditions, and the level of emergency we’re in now is unprecedented. If we can’t use it now, when can we use it?”NYC Employees Return to Office (11:05 a.m. NY)More than 80,000 New York City public workers returned to the office on Monday, as the city asked all employees who had been working from home to return to city buildings. Mayor Bill de Blasio pushed back on concerns by the city’s largest municipal worker union, which said not enough of its workers had been vaccinated yet. Only 34% of its workforce has been vaccinated, according to DC37 Executive Director Henry Garrido. De Blasio also said 180,000 of the 300,000 city workforce has received at least one shot.U.S. Cases Rise at Slowest Pace of Pandemic (10:35 NY)Confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. rose at the slowest pace since the pandemic began in the week ended Sunday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. The 1.07% gain was below the previous record of 1.25% set in the seven days ended March 14.The total number of new infections increased by 344,448 last week, the lowest since the period ended Oct. 11, before the start of a surge intensified by the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. The slowdown comes even as some states, such as Oregon, are experiencing outbreaks driven by variants of the virus.Germany’s Oktoberfest Canceled Again (10:30 a.m. NY)Authorities in Bavaria canceled Oktoberfest again this year. Oktoberfest is “the most global party,” and waiting longer to cancel it would only have caused more economic damage, Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder said on Monday. The beer festival drew 6.3 million people to Munich in 2019.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HNA Group Assets Attract Interest From Fosun, JD.com

    (Bloomberg) -- Fosun Group and an arm of JD.com Inc. are among suitors considering investing in domestic operations of HNA Group Co. as the indebted Chinese conglomerate is reorganized after being placed under government control, people with knowledge of the matter said.Ping An Insurance Group Co., Juneyao Airlines Co. and Air China Ltd. have also been studying HNA’s assets, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Any deal could raise billions of dollars, the people said.The once high-flying conglomerate plowed more than $40 billion into a raft of trophy assets around the world before being reined in by the government, which started taking control just over a year ago as the pandemic hit HNA’s remaining businesses.The company still owns airlines, airports and retail assets in China. Some bidders could team up for an investment, and the structure of any potential transaction hasn’t been finalized, the people said.Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty the potential investors will proceed with concrete offers, the people said. Representatives for Air China, HNA, Juneyao and Ping An Insurance declined to comment, while representatives for Fosun and JD didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Billionaire Guo Guangchang’s Fosun Group, founded in 1992, is a Chinese conglomerate with businesses spanning from pharmaceuticals and travel to retail and insurance. JD.com, one of China’s biggest e-commerce platforms, has expanded into health care and logistics. JD Logistics Inc. has won Hong Kong stock exchange approval for an initial public offering that could raise about $4 billion, Bloomberg News reported this week.Juneyao Air, a privately owned airline based in Shanghai, said Thursday that it plans to invest 5 billion yuan ($772 million) in a joint venture which will buy airline assets but it didn’t provide any details. Separately, Caixin reported that HNA Group’s airlines assets are the target, citing an unidentified person.Poster ChildAny disposal would come after HNA’s creditors earlier this year applied for the group to be reorganized.Founded as an airline in the 1990s by entrepreneur Chen Feng with seed money from George Soros, the company emerged from near obscurity to mount a buying binge that saw it become the top shareholder of Deutsche Bank AG and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. It was once the poster child for a cabal of Chinese empire builders that borrowed rapidly to snap up trophy assets around the globe.The spree eventually took HNA’s debt load to about $86 billion by the end of 2017. It began shedding assets in early 2018 amid pressure from the government, which had started to crack down on the activities of its biggest offshore acquirers to rein in financial risk and damage to China’s reputation. In December, HNA agreed to sell Ingram Micro Inc. for about $7.2 billion, its largest asset sale so far.The Chinese government wants to return HNA to its roots as an airline and hence plans to dispose of HNA’s non-aviation assets through a trust, Bloomberg News reported in January. The conglomerate started looking for strategic investors for Shenzhen-listed CCOOP Group Co., which operates convenience stores, department stores, logistics parks and online financial services, according to a March announcement on HNA’s website. Its airport assets and airline business are also seeking strategic investors, separate statements on the website show. HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co., which develops real estate projects including airport industrial parks, and Hong Kong-listed Hainan Meilan International Airport Co. are both owned by HNA.HNA’s airline business is among China’s largest carrier groups, with stakes in Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Air Changan, low-cost carrier Beijing Capital Airlines Co., and Suparna Airlines, also known as Yangtze River Airlines Co., according to HNA’s website. The group also holds a majority stake in jet lessor Avolon Holdings Ltd. through its Bohai Leasing Co. unit.Hainan Airlines reported a net loss of 2.6 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2021 after losing 64 billion yuan last year, according to its latest financial report.(Adds more details about HNA assets from 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Gave Archegos Big Leverage for Collateral

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s business with Archegos Capital Management enabled the family office to undertake highly-leveraged stock bets with only minimal collateral posted, a strategy that exposed the lender to losses far exceeding its peers when the firm collapsed.Credit Suisse lent the family office of Bill Hwang funds allowing bets with leverage of up to ten times, and only asked for collateral worth 10% of the sums borrowed, according to a person familiar with the business.The leverage offered by the Swiss bank was in some cases double what other brokers gave Hwang, helping to push the loss to some $5.5 billion after the fund imploded in March. That compares with a $2.9 billion hit to Nomura Holdings Inc and lesser sums or no loss at all for lenders including Deutsche Bank AG that offered Hwang prime brokerage services.Credit Suisse declined to comment. The figures were first reported by Risk.net.Read More: Credit Suisse’s New Chairman Signals Possible Shakeup After WoesIn response, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein has said the bank is reviewing its prime brokerage unit and will focus its business on clients who have relationships with other parts of the firm. Hwang was not a client of the private bank and business with Archegos only led to $17.5 million in revenues last year, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.Read more: Credit Suisse to Cut Hedge Fund Lending by Third After ArchegosCredit Suisse has begun to trim back the number of clients it serves as prime broker and plans to cut lending to hedge funds in that unit by some $35 billion, or a third of its outstanding loans to prime clients.Gottstein pledged to restore calm at the bank on Friday after the Archegos hit further damaged its reputation.(Adds Gottstein reference in final paragraph. An earlier version was corrected to removes the reference to JPMorgan offering Hwang services in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 5 things Western investors misunderstand about China

    No investor can afford to ignore the factors driving China’s long-term growth.

  • Fed Rate Dips to Lowest in a Year, Fueling Debate About Tweaks

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereThe key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped to its lowest level in more than a year on the final day of April, raising further questions about whether the central bank might need to tinker with some of the tools it uses to control it.The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by one basis point to 0.05% on Friday, the monetary authority said Monday. That followed a one-basis-point decline the day before that was the first dip since last quarter.While officials chose not to shift the Fed’s administered rates at Wednesday’s policy meeting, a persistently lower rate raises the chance of tweaks to the interest on excess reserves rate, and the rate for the the central bank’s reverse repurchase agreement facility. The latest drop may be related to end-of-month effects, increasing scrutiny on the next reading to gauge whether it’s just a temporary dip.“A one-day dip to 0.05% would probably not be enough to prompt an intermeeting rate tweak by the Fed,” Wrightson ICAP economist Lou Crandall wrote in a note before the data was released. If it were to stay at that level though, Crandall believes the Fed “would probably move promptly” to adjust the IOER and the rate for the Fed’s reverse repurchase agreement facility, while keeping the main target range unchanged.Officials from the central bank, including Chair Jerome Powell and the New York Fed’s Lorie Logan, have said in recent months that they are open to adjusting administered rates as needed.It will be “crucial to see if this level sustains,” according to Morgan Stanley’s Kelcie Gerson, who expects the fed funds rate to return back to at least six basis points.Any rate adjustments looks premature, and the Fed would only seriously discuss raising these rates “once EFFR remains below five basis points, if fed funds volumes fall substantially, if Treasury bills begin trading negative, or if substantially more SOFR volumes trade negative,” Gerson wrote in a note.Below ZeroFor others, the latest decline has only reinforced expectations for an increase. Strategists at TD Securities note that after the recent move lower, they now expect the Fed to raise IOER by five basis points at or before the June policy meeting.Rates for short-term dollar borrowing have been driven to zero and below, weighed down by Fed asset purchases, a drawdown of the U.S. Treasury’s mammoth cash pile that’s cutting into the supply of T-bills, and a shift from bank deposits to money-market funds.The potential reimposition of America’s debt ceiling later this year threatens to exacerbate this dynamic. Last week saw the government sell bills at a zero yield for the first time since early 2020.(Adds Morgan Stanley analyst’s comments in sixth and seventh paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Michel Barnier admits UK vaccine success shows it is easier to act alone than under EU ‘bureaucracy’

    Michel Barnier on Monday conceded that Britain’s vaccine success proved that individual states could act faster than the unwieldy European Union, which displayed an “ideological mistrust of public-private partnerships” and had “not yet learned to take risks”. The former Brexit negotiator, 70, who is bringing out a book on more than four years in the job called La Grande Illusion (The Grand Illusion) this week, also refused to describe Boris Johnson as a “statesman”, saying it was too early to use such a term for Britain’s “head of government”. In an interview ahead of the book’s launch with France Inter, he was asked whether Britain’s vaccine success was an “extraordinary advert” for Brexit. The UK is streets ahead of the rest of the bloc in terms of vaccination but the continent is now slowly catching up after a sluggish start. More than half of the UK's total population of 66.8 million has received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. NHS data up to May 2 shows that of the 49,834,997 jabs given in the UK so far, 34,505, 380 were first doses.

  • Monthly Dosing Of Sarepta's Next-Gen Eteplirsen Can Potentially Achieve Over 10% Higher Dystrophin Expression In DMD Patients

    Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) announced positive results from Part A in a tiny group of 4 patients of the MOMENTUM Phase 2 study evaluating SRP-5051 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients amenable to exon 51 skipping. SRP-5051 is the company's next-generation peptide phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PPMO). At a median of week 12, 30 mg/kg of SRP-5051 resulted in mean dystrophin production of 6.55% of normal. Dystrophin expression was measured by western blot. It is twice the dystrophin expression compared to the 20 mg/kg cohort at week 12 (mean expression of 3.06%) and eight times that of Sarepta's already approved DMD treatment Exondys 51 (eteplirsen) comparison group (mean expression of 0.82%). At week 12, 30 mg/kg of SRP-5051 dosed monthly resulted in mean exon skipping of 10.79%, more than four times increase in exon skipping compared to the 20 mg/kg cohort of SRP-5051 (mean exon skipping of 2.57%, n=2) and an 18x increase in exon skipping compared to a weekly 30 mg/kg dose of eteplirsen at 24 weeks (mean exon skipping of 0.59%, n=16). Sarepta's predictive model indicates that SRP-5051 at 30 mg/kg will achieve greater than 10% dystrophin with monthly chronic dosing. Two cases of hypomagnesemia were identified in patients taking SRP-5051. Cases have resolved with magnesium supplementation, and analysis of all available data indicates that the hypomagnesemia is monitorable and manageable. Dystrophin is a protein found in muscle cells, and lack of it causes muscle damage and progressive weakness. Price Action: SRPT shares are up 8.24% at $76.68 in the market trading session on the last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCabaletta Bio's Cell Therapy In Skin Blistering Disorder Shows Favorable Safety ProfileCocrystal Pharma Stock Gains After Laying Out Plans To Launch Another COVID-19 Antiviral Candidate© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • My favorite food storage containers for every kitchen task

    My husband and I are both professional recipe developers who work from a home that’s shared with two teenage boys, which is why you will never, ever see a photo showing off the inside of my fridge on Instagram. When my work-related groceries arrive, I do my best to pack them into the fridge in a logical arrangement. Then my husband’s groceries arrive, and we carefully Tetris them in. Then our personal groceries come, and instead of maintaining any sort of order, the kids stuff them into whatever spaces they can find, regardless of whether or not they fit. Thirty minutes later they decide they’re hungry, remove everything from the fridge because they “can’t find what they want,” and then toss it all back so they can get on with eating their sandwiches.

  • Canada's Suncor posts profit as crude prices recover from 2020 lows

    Like many of its peers, Suncor has been benefiting from a rebound in oil prices driven by a recovery in global fuel demand, after it was decimated in 2020 due to coronavirus lockdowns. Canada's second-biggest oil producer said total production rose to 785,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) during the first quarter ended March 31, from 769,200 boepd a quarter earlier.