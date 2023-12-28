South Korea Inflation Eases Further in Sign of Slowing Trend

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s inflation eased slightly in December, suggesting price pressure is cooling in line with the central bank’s expectations.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Consumer prices rose 3.2% from a year earlier, decelerating from 3.3% in November, the statistics office reported Friday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast the pace of price growth would remain at 3.3%.

From the prior month, overall prices stayed unchanged. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, slowed to 2.8% from a year earlier, also slightly weaker than forecast.

While price pressure continues to soften, the challenge of battling inflation is becoming trickier for nations like South Korea as US monetary authorities shift their focus increasingly toward disinflationary trends and ensuring a soft landing for the economy. The Fed has signaled it may embark on an easing cycle earlier than previously expected.

South Korea faces a number of upward risks to inflation in the early months of 2024. Growth in exports is expected to accelerate, led by semiconductors and automobiles, and the government plans to spend three quarters of its budget in the first half.

Domestically, an increasing proportion of consumers plans to increase spending. About 48% of people told the Federation of Korean Industries in a survey they intend to consume more in the coming year, compared with 44% in a 2022 poll. Separately, consumer confidence improved in December, reversing after four months of declines, the BOK said.

Still, the Bank of Korea expects inflation to slow toward the 2% target by the end of next year or so and said Friday it will keep its policy tight until it is confident the reading will reach that range.

Story continues

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“With supply-side pressures likely to wane further and a lagged impact of monetary tightening set to damp demand, we see further downside to inflation. Against that backdrop, we expect the BOK to start easing in the third quarter next year, delivering 50 basis points of rate cuts in 2024.”

— Hyosung Kwon, economist

For the full report, click here

While price pressure is expected to moderate in 2024, it’s still too soon to relax about the threat of inflation, BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong said last week. He added that the last mile of the inflation fight may be harder than what came before.

Among his concerns is a resurgence in household debt levels after housing prices largely recovered in major cities. Rhee has pledged efforts to fight property-market bubbles as household debt is already starting to take a toll on consumer spending.

(Adds more details and chart)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.