South Korea Intellectual Property Market Valuation Reaching US$ 4.7 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

South Korea Intellectual Property (IP) Market to Surpass US$ 4.7 Bn by 2032 Amid Technology Innovations and Copyright Regulations: FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the South Korea Intellectual property (IP) market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), demand in the market will increase at an impressive CAGR of 17.8% from 2022-2032. The market valuation will reach nearly US$ 4.7 Bn by 2032.

South Korea Intellectual Property Market Value (2022)

US$ 906.9 Mn

South Korea Intellectual Property Market Projected Size (2032)

US$ 4,657.2 Mn

South Korea Intellectual Property Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2032)

17.8%

South Korea Intellectual Property Market Top 5 Vendor Market Share

More than 55%

The report states that the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 0.9 Bn in 2022. Increasing adoption of IP in the digital economy and growth of new business models are anticipated to drive the market in the forthcoming years.

Adoption of IP in emerging nations encourages research and development, thereby uplifting of ideas and innovations to foster fast implementation of new technologies and economic development of the country. Domestic firms in emerging economies rely heavily on trademark protection, which will spur demand.

Request a Sample to Obtain Authentic Analysis and Comprehensive Market Insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14449

Legislative measures, evidence gathering procedures and with its introduction of k-discovery that will create opportunities for growth in the market. Many universities and large organizations have established offices for Intellectual Asset Management (IAM), which is also offered as a service by consulting and law firms for protection of the IP.

Large enterprises are investing in IP for the protection of products. This enables organizations to enjoy benefits such as venture capital funding, license sales and using their trade secrets for revenue and creation of valuable IP assets.

The negative effects of free riding on innovation is one of the main reasons for protection of IPR and for the required funding from investors. Management of IP also serves organizations with the necessary economic benefits through legal rights to authors and inventors for the determining the way in which inventions and innovations are used.

Key Takeaways:

  • By solution, the intellectual property (IP) management software segment is anticipated to expand at a 21% CAGR through 2032.

  • By end user, sales in the law firms segment are forecast to increase at a CAGR of 19.4% between 2022 & 2032.

  • Total demand in the south Korea intellectual property market is slated to rise at an impressive 17.8% CAGR through 2032.

Discover More About Report Analysis With Figures And Data Tables, Along With The Table Of Contents. Feel Free to Ask an Analyst- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14449

“Growing concerns regarding copyright infringement, along with regulations and legislations determining the implementation of intellectual property rights in South Korea will augment the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Competition Landscape

Leading players operating in the South Korea intellectual property market are investing in technological advancements to improve the performance of solutions and software to gain a competitive edge. For instance:

  • In December 2019, Dennemeyer Group completed the acquisition of the Italian IP law firm De Simone & Partners. The acquisition will help company to expand their business in Italy.

  • Anaqua, provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions announced the launch of a new innovative unit which aims to address needs of today’s global law firms. The firm is also investing in its leadership and law firm platforms, AQX Law Firm and PATTSY WAVE which highlights the anaqua’s commitment to firm as an essential part of the IP ecosystem and meets the needs of the market.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing This Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14449

Scope of Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2032

Historical Data Available for

2017-2021

Market Analysis

US$ Million for Value

Key Countries Covered

South Korea

Key Segments Covered

Solution and End-user

Key Companies Profiled

• Clarivate

• Dennemeyer

• Patrix

• LexisNexis Korea (Legal)

• Questel Korea

• PI IP LAW

• KASAN

• SU INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY Co. Ltd.

• WIPS Co. Ltd

• SIWONIP

• Kim & Chang

• Lee & Ko

• FirstLaw PC

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Customization & Pricing

Available upon Request

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Technology Domain

Silicon Photonics Market: With growing adoption of silicon photonic products in a multitude of applications, the overall demand is projected to grow at a stupendous CAGR of over 26.0% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of over US$ 6 Billion by 2032.

Advanced Mobile UX Design Services Market: The global advanced mobile user experience (UX) design services market is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2032.

Body Worn Temperature Sensors Market: The global body worn temperature sensors market is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 70 Mn by the end of 2022.

IGBT Market: The global insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 7.7 Bn by the end of 2022.

Interactive Projector Market: The global interactive projector market size is expected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 10.4% and reach US$ 6.9 Billion in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market: The global natural language processing NLP market is projected to reach US$ 45 Bn by 2032 and registering a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Application Metrics and Monitoring Tools Market: Demand in the global application metrics and monitoring tools market is anticipated to increase at ~11.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Energy Intelligence Solution Market: The global energy intelligence solution market size is expected to reach US$ 4.6 Billion in 2022 and US$ 6.1 Billion in 2032.

GigE Camera Market: The global GigE camera is expected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 9.1% and reach US$ 5.8 Billion from 2022 to 2031.

Wi-Fi Semiconductor Chipset Market: The global Wi-Fi semiconductor chipset market is expected to reach US$ 20.1 Billion in 2022. It is projected to surpass US$ 26.3 Billion and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Future Market Insights

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Future Market Insights and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/south-korea-intellectual-property-market


