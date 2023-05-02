South Korea, Japan Finance Ministers Meet for First Time in Seven Years

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho and his counterpart Shunichi Suzuki met for the first time in nearly seven years, adding another sign of thawing ties between the two countries.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Relations between Japan and South Korea have entered a new phase,” Choo said, noting that dialog between the two countries have expanded recently. Korea would like to see communication channels with Japan’s government and private sector recovering faster, and cooperation over geopolitical risks and supply chain issues to strengthen, Choo added.

The meeting took place at a conference venue in South Korea where the Asian Development Bank’s annual meeting is being held through May 2 to May 5.

Suzuki in turn said Japan would like to respond together with South Korea to international issues related to North Korean missiles and Russia’s Ukraine invasion. Japan “fully agrees” on expanding its exchange with South Korea in sectors including technology and human resources.

South Korea and Japan have been working to rebuild trust after relations between the two countries turned their coldest in decades in the past few years. A dispute over whether Japan had sufficiently compensated for its past colonization of the Korean Peninsula threatened cooperation from trade to security.

South Korea, Japan Leaders Meet to End Feud and Heal Trade Rift

Hints of improving relations came after a formal summit between the two countries was held in March for the first time in 12 years. A security dialog among the two countries’ senior officials took place in the following month for the first time in five years, and the two nations are currently making moves to mend ties on the trade front.

Story continues

--With assistance from Erica Yokoyama.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.