South Korea’s Largest Bitcoin Exchange May Go Public on US Stock Market, Will Anyone Care?

By CCN.com: US investors may soon be able to invest in one of the world’s largest bitcoin exchanges following its listing on the over-the-counter (OTC) US stock market.

No, Silicon Valley darling and cryptocurrency unicorn Coinbase hasn’t decided to go public, but Bithumb -- the largest bitcoin exchange in South Korea and one of the world’s highest-volume crypto trading platforms -- could soon find its shares available to retail and institutional investors alike, albeit in a nontraditional way.

Bithumb Will Use Reverse Merger to List Shares in US

According to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), US holding company Blockchain Industries has signed a “binding letter of intent” to merge with BTHMB, the Singaporean company that controls Bithumb.

From the announcement:

