U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,055.50
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,886.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,945.25
    -19.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.10
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.79
    -0.18 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.30
    -7.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0835
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    19.12
    -0.85 (-4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2302
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5840
    -0.1610 (-0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,759.40
    +1,439.09 (+5.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    624.96
    +23.99 (+3.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,669.39
    -214.39 (-0.77%)
     

South Korea to Pass Its Own ‘Chips Act’ Amid US-China Friction

Jeong-Ho Lee and Sohee Kim
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s parliament is expected to approve a bill Thursday to boost the country’s powerhouse semiconductor industry by giving firms tax breaks to spur investments.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The legislation known as the “K-Chips Act” would increase the tax credit to 15% from the current 8% for major companies investing in manufacturing facilities, while smaller and medium size firms would see the tax break go to 25%, up from the 16% now. The measure is expected to boost domestic investment for South Korean tech companies such as Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc and has support from the conservative and progressive political blocs.

Lawmakers are set to vote on the bill at plenary session that starts at 2 p.m. local time, according to a schedule released by parliament.

To prop up the economy and stand out in the global race for tech supremacy, President Yoon Suk Yeol in mid-March announced a $422 billion investment into key areas such as chips and electric vehicles, including plans for hubs housing chipmaking plants.

With the new parliament bill and government incentives, South Korea is hoping to maintain its global semiconductor technology leadership or even overtake Taiwan when it comes to the business of making logic chips for others.

The tech sector is a major driver of South Korea’s trade-reliant economy, accounting for about 12% of total exports last month. With global semiconductor demand in a slump, the economy contracted in the final three months of 2022, and the current quarter also looks challenging as exports fall further.

Samsung and Hynix are the world’s two largest memory chipmakers, while Samsung is the world’s second-largest contract manufacturer for logic chips by market share, lagging Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Memory chips, which store data, are relatively simple and are traded like commodities. Logic chips, which run programs and act as the brains of a device, are more complex and expensive.

Adding to the pressure for South Korean chipmakers, the Biden administration is seeking help from its global partners to impose sweeping curbs on the sale of advanced chips equipment to China in a policy aimed at preventing the country’s progression in a range of cutting-edge technologies that could threaten America’s status as the world’s preeminent power.

South Korean companies won a one-year reprieve from sweeping US export controls unveiled in October that prevent chipmakers from bringing in equipment for their advanced facilities in China. Without a license extension, it is unclear how Samsung and Hynix would proceed — both depend on China as a key market and a manufacturing site for their memory chips.

Separately, the Biden administration announced so-called guardrails to restrict new investment for chip operations in China for companies that would get federal funds to build in the US. The South Korean government has said the new restrictions would not prohibit technology upgrades at its chipmakers’ factories in China, adding it’s discussing the matter with US counterparts.

US politicians have decided they need to do more than just hold back China. The 2022 Chips and Science Act will provide about $50 billion of federal money to support US production of semiconductors and foster a skilled workforce needed by the industry.

--With assistance from Debby Wu.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • SK Hynix to seek further exemption from US chip curbs against China -CEO

    South Korea's SK Hynix Inc will ask the United States for a year's further exemption from chip curbs against China, the chief executive of the world's No. 2 maker of memory chips said on Wednesday. The company will seek the exemption after the current grace period ends in October, Chief Executive Park Jung-ho told reporters at the annual general meeting of shareholders in South Korea. "Talks between the Korea and the US governments should go well," he said.

  • DeSantis' board says Disney stripped them of power

    Board members picked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee the governance of Walt Disney World said Wednesday that their Disney-controlled predecessors pulled a fast one on them by passing restrictive covenants that strip the new board of many of its powers. The current supervisors of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said at a meeting that their predecessors last month signed a development agreement with the company that gave Disney maximum developmental power over the theme park resort's 27,000 acres in central Florida. The five supervisors were appointed by the Republican governor to the board after the Florida Legislature overhauled Disney's government in retaliation for the entertainment giant publicly opposing so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as lessons deemed not age-appropriate.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax on individuals.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • How much more will the Fed raise rates in 2023? Here’s what experts are saying

    Most officials see at least one more rate hike — but investors aren’t saying the same.

  • Disney's Florida surprise: an end run around DeSantis

    Florida lawmakers passed a bill in February giving Governor Ron DeSantis effective control over a board that oversees municipal services and development in a special district that encompasses Walt Disney World resort. But before the takeover by DeSantis's appointees, Walt Disney Co pushed through changes to the special tax district agreement that limit the board's action for decades, according to the Orlando Sentinel, which quoted lawyers for the board who spoke at a meeting on Wednesday. "It completely circumvents the authority of this board to govern," board member Brian Aungst Jr. was quoted as saying.

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • U.S. real estate brokerages must face home sellers’ class action over commissions

    A federal judge in Chicago on Wednesday ruled that home sellers accusing the National Association of Realtors and a group of real estate brokerages of conspiring to inflate commission rates can move forward as a class action. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood's decision grants class-action status to past home sellers seeking more than $13 billion in damages and creates a separate class of current and future sellers who want a court injunction that bars subsequent violations of U.S. antitrust law. The plaintiffs are seven home sellers.

  • Microsoft’s CEO said he ‘never expected’ to land the top job—this is his best piece of career advice

    Nadella also revealed his three top tips for aspiring leaders.

  • Canada Targets Banks for Billions With Dividend Tax Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is planning to raise billions of dollars from banks and insurance companies by changing the tax rules for dividends they get from Canadian firms. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverIn a measure that offic

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that ‘erosion in trust’ caused by banking crisis will lead to ‘economic contagion’

    El-Erian warned “fallout” from recent banking stress is adding to pressure on the economy.

  • Buy Alibaba Stock Because $130 Is Around the Corner, Says Top Analyst

    It’s all change at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). In what represents the biggest recalibration of the organization in its 24-year history, the Chinese ecommerce giant announced that it will split its business into six different groups (Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group). Each group will have its own CEO and board of directors. Each will also be able to raise outside f

  • Oil Firm Shuts Down Iraqi Fields as Kurdish Spat Drags On

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan has started to lower output as a dispute between the region’s government and Baghdad drags on.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverNorway’s DNO ASA has started an “orderly shutdown of its o

  • Vanguard: Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden Rejects McCarthy’s Debt Meeting Request

    It’s been nearly two months since President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met in the Oval Office to discuss raising the nation’s debt limit. McCarthy, the California Republican, sent Biden a letter Tuesday pressing for another meeting, writing that the president and his team “have been completely missing in action on any meaningful follow-up to this rapidly approaching deadline.” Biden, McCarthy said, is “on the clock.” Biden responded in kind yesterday evening, essentially saying t

  • Why Banks Are Waging a Digital-Wallet War With Apple

    Banks are worried they’re losing ground to tech companies eager to gain market share in consumer payments. One of traditional finance’s biggest threats is Apple. Here’s how banks are fighting back. Illustration: Xingpei Shen

  • Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

    There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alibaba Weighs Ceding Control of Some Businesses Over Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. will consider gradually giving up control of some of its main businesses, after completing a major overhaul to create six new companies that may debut on public markets.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverChina’s

  • Chinese Mega-Refinery Lifts Heavy Oil Prices From the Doldrums

    (Bloomberg) -- The startup of a new Chinese oil refinery is fueling a rebound in heavy crude oil markets just weeks after prices bottomed out. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverChina’s state-owned PetroChina, owner of the new plant, is tapping oil suppl