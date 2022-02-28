South Korea places $185M bet on the metaverse

South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT announced Sunday a KRW 223.7 billion (US$185 million) investment to build the nation’s metaverse ecosystem.

See related article: South Korea wants to be the physical home of the metaverse

Fast facts

The ministry will use its war chest to develop the decentralized creator economy, nurture talents, and support firms developing VR/AR devices.

A pan-government council is in the works to tackle issues in the virtual space, such as personal information and intellectual property protection, and supervision of illegal acts.

South Korea’s metaverse ecosystem is flourishing, while the emerging sector has become a new channel for sexual harassment of women and minors.

In January, the science ministry announced a five-year strategy to become a top-five global metaverse leader, as local conglomerates, celebrities and investments continue flooding into the sector.

See related article: South Korea struggles to prevent sexual harassment of minors in the metaverse