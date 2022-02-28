U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,270.75
    -109.25 (-2.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,405.00
    -589.00 (-1.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,784.00
    -396.50 (-2.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.40
    -61.60 (-3.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.59
    +5.00 (+5.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.70
    +21.10 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1156
    -0.0116 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • Vix

    27.59
    -2.73 (-9.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3349
    -0.0061 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5400
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,808.72
    -808.11 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    861.76
    -6.36 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,362.83
    -113.67 (-0.43%)
     

South Korea places $185M bet on the metaverse

Danny Park
·1 min read

South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT announced Sunday a KRW 223.7 billion (US$185 million) investment to build the nation’s metaverse ecosystem.

See related article: South Korea wants to be the physical home of the metaverse

Fast facts

  • The ministry will use its war chest to develop the decentralized creator economy, nurture talents, and support firms developing VR/AR devices.

  • A pan-government council is in the works to tackle issues in the virtual space, such as personal information and intellectual property protection, and supervision of illegal acts.

  • South Korea’s metaverse ecosystem is flourishing, while the emerging sector has become a new channel for sexual harassment of women and minors.

  • In January, the science ministry announced a five-year strategy to become a top-five global metaverse leader, as local conglomerates, celebrities and investments continue flooding into the sector.

See related article: South Korea struggles to prevent sexual harassment of minors in the metaverse

Recommended Stories