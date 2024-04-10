South Korea’s President Set For Big Loss in Parliament Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Get the Year of Elections newsletter – It’s the most fragmented geo-economic landscape in decades. These are the votes that matter to markets, business and policy.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s conservative bloc is set for a major setback in a vote for a new parliament, exit polls showed, likely meaning he will be in a weak position for the remaining three years of his term and face political gridlock.

The Democratic Party-bloc is expected to take between 178 to 196 seats in the 300-seat unicameral parliament known as the National Assembly and Yoon’s conservative People Power Party-bloc is likely to get between 87 to 105 seats, according to an exit poll from national broadcaster KBS.

Final results from the election are expected Thursday.

The progressive bloc led by the Democratic Party held 169 seats before the vote, which is the only national referendum during Yoon’s term. With a continued majority, it can thwart PPP policy priorities that include reducing regulations on businesses, taking on labor unions and cutting taxes on real estate transactions.

If the Democratic Party-led bloc reaches 200 seats, it can override any presidential veto and approve impeachment measures, effectively hobbling and perhaps even ending Yoon’s government. If the bloc reaches 180 seats, it can halt filibusters.

Surveys conducted ahead of the election showed the top issues for voters were tackling inflation eating into paychecks, reining in housing prices and providing strength for the country’s export-driven and slowing economy.

