U.S. markets open in 9 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,522.25
    -14.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,659.00
    -100.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,697.00
    -58.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.50
    -7.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.39
    -3.51 (-3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.10
    -10.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.37
    -0.24 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0957
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    -0.86 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3155
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.0120
    +0.9520 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,954.22
    +2,210.50 (+4.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,081.01
    +65.48 (+6.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,032.68
    -117.16 (-0.42%)
     

South Korea recruits NFT experts for metaverse boot camp

Danny Park
·1 min read

South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) is recruiting extended reality, artificial intelligence, and non-fungible token (NFT) experts for its upcoming boot camp designed to train future metaverse professionals.

See related article: South Korea wants to be the physical home of the metaverse

Fast facts

  • MSIT is launching what it calls the nation’s first “metaverse academy” in May to nurture 180 specialists.

  • The ministry said 27 international firms, including Microsoft, Adobe, and The Sandbox, have agreed to provide metaverse academy trainees with experience and employment opportunities.

See related article: South Korea struggles to prevent sexual harassment of minors in the metaverse

