South Korea recruits NFT experts for metaverse boot camp

South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) is recruiting extended reality, artificial intelligence, and non-fungible token (NFT) experts for its upcoming boot camp designed to train future metaverse professionals.

MSIT is launching what it calls the nation’s first “metaverse academy” in May to nurture 180 specialists.

The ministry said 27 international firms, including Microsoft, Adobe, and The Sandbox, have agreed to provide metaverse academy trainees with experience and employment opportunities.

In February, South Korea placed a US$185 bet on the future of the metaverse.

South Korea aims to produce 40,000 metaverse experts as it seeks to place among the five leading nations in the global metaverse market by 2026.

