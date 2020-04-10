(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and one of the top U.S. health officials said reopening the country’s economy hinges on the government seeing major communities at the end of their coronavirus outbreaks and developing treatments for the disease, among other hurdles. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken out of intensive care and moved back to the main hospital ward.

U.S. coronavirus cases now stand at 461,437 compared to Spain with 153,222 as the next highest country, data from John Hopkins University and Medicine show. New York state reported the fewest hospitalizations since the outbreak began, even as deaths hit another high.

Leaders from Germany to New York urged residents to abide by restrictions as a weekend of Easter celebrations loom. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended “No Sail Order” for all cruise ships for at least 100 days or until Covid-19 is not constituted as a public health emergency. Italy and Spain are preparing for several more weeks of lockdowns, while India further tightened measures.

China reported 42 additional confirmed coronavirus cases for April 9, including 38 from abroad. South Korea recorded 27 more cases over 24 hours, with Daegu, the epicenter of surge in cases late February, reporting no new cases for first time since outbreak.

Asian stocks saw mixed trading Friday in a holiday-hit session as investors mulled new measures from the Federal Reserve to cushion the fallout from the coronavirus. The dollar steadied after an overnight decline.

Key Developments:

Coronavirus Tracker: Global Cases 1.6 Million; Deaths 95,511Pence, CDC Head Lay Out Virus Criteria to Reopen U.S. EconomyWhite House Weighs New Panel to Map Post-Virus Economic RecoveryTrump Vows to ‘Expedite Help’ for Beleaguered U.S. FarmersChinese Leaders Pledge Bigger Role for Markets as Virus HitsMorgan Stanley CEO had virus, recoveredUBS, Credit Suisse will split payouts for 2019 into two installments

Boeing Considers Potential 10% Cut to Workforce, WSJ Reports (10:34 a.m. HK)

Boeing is considering a plan that would cut about 10% of its workforce of about 160,000 people through buyouts and involuntary layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

The cuts expected to largely be in the commercial armNo decision on cuts was imminent, one of the people saidAims to shrink workforce through buyouts and attrition before involuntary layoffs

China’s Inflation Moderates as Pandemic Hurts Demand, Oil Slumps (10:22 a.m. HK)

China’s consumer inflation slowed to the weakest pace since October last month as food and oil prices moderated and shutdowns to beat the coronavirus kept demand depressed.

The consumer price index rose 4.3% in March from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday. That compares to the median estimate of a 4.9% increase. Factory-gate prices declined 1.5%, versus a forecast 1.1% drop.

Pence, CDC Head Lay Out Virus Criteria to Reopen U.S. Economy (09:36 a.m. HK)

Vice President Mike Pence and one of the top U.S. health officials said reopening the country's economy hinges on the government seeing major communities at the end of their coronavirus outbreaks and developing treatments for the disease, among other hurdles.

Trump Vows to ‘Expedite Help’ for Beleaguered U.S. Farmers (09:20 a.m. HK)

President Donald Trump said he has asked his agriculture secretary to “use all of the funds and authorities at his disposal,” to aid U.S. farmers, whose financial peril has worsened in the coronavirus pandemic.

The administration plans to announce an aid package next week, according to people familiar with the discussions.

CDC’s ‘No Sail Order’ for Cruise Ships Extended by 100 More Days (08:54 a.m. HK)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended its “No Sail Order” for all cruise ships by at least 100 days -- or until Covid-19 is no longer considered a public health emergency.

The CDC said there are 100 cruise ships at sea off U.S. coasts, with 80,000 crew members on board. Twenty ships at port or anchorage in the U.S. have known or suspected Covid-19 among crew, according to the agency’s statement Thursday.

White House Weighs New Panel to Map Post-Virus Economic Recovery (07:57 a.m. HK)

The White House is considering whether to create a working group focused on reviving the U.S. economy after the coronavirus pandemic eases, and whether the panel should include private-sector representatives.

