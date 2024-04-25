South Korea Unveils Details of Short-Selling Monitoring System to Spot Illegal Trades

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea is developing a centralized short-selling monitoring platform that can detect changes in institutional balances and identify illegal transactions.

The platform, called the “Naked Short Selling Detecting System,” will be managed by Korea Exchange and can identify trades that short stocks without first borrowing them, according to a joint statement from the Financial Supervisory Service and the bourse. The statement didn’t offer details on the launch date.

A successful implementation of the platform is seen as pivotal for South Korea to reintroduce short sales. The government has banned both naked and non-naked short-selling since November through the end of June with the goal of rooting out the former, which is illegal in the country. President Yoon Suk Yeol said earlier this month that restrictions will remain in place until an electronic monitoring system is in place.

Short-selling is a contentious political issue in South Korea, with the country’s powerful retail investors often blaming the practice — which remains legal in many markets — for driving stocks lower. The financial watchdog has reportedly imposed fines on BNP Paribas SA and HSBC Holdings Plc for naked short sales, while prosecutors have indicted HSBC’s Hong Kong unit and three of its traders.

Korea Exchange will establish the platform on its server, which will collect data on stock balances from 21 foreign institutions and 78 domestic firms, the statement said. The firms in total account for 92% of short-selling in the country. If there is a mismatch between a sell order and the outstanding balance, the transaction will be automatically reported to authorities.

Implementation of the system needs parliamentary approval as it requires a change in the capital market law to collect data from institutional investors.

