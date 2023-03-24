U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,938.73
    -9.99 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,038.41
    -66.84 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,724.53
    -62.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,719.74
    -0.55 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.34
    -0.62 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.80
    -6.10 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0763
    -0.0073 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3840
    -0.0220 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2229
    -0.0060 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6590
    -0.1300 (-0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,977.67
    -634.42 (-2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.55
    -9.83 (-1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,411.78
    -87.82 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

South Korea Video Game Market Regulations Report 2023: Focus on Games Industry Promotion Act, Telecommunications Business Act, & Act on Promotion of E-Sports

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Korea Game Regulations Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Korea is a video game powerhouse in Asia. It is evident that the market plays a significant role in the games industry, with South Korea being the 4th largest video game market in the world by revenue.

It is imperative for companies to understand how the government and regulators in the market view and regulate video games and esports so they can ensure compliance and build success in the market.

The Korean game regulations report provides an in-depth analysis of the current video game and esports regulatory landscapes in the market, including both formal and informal regulations. The report offers insights from high-level interviewees, providing a comprehensive understanding of the gaming industry's legal aspects, including but not limited to in-game monetization, game publishing, and consumer protection measures.

Additionally, the report details recent developments of regulatory measures related to gaming companies and gamers such as changes within game rating authorities, risks around the gacha monetization model, the abolition of Korea's Shutdown System, and how Apple and Google may be impacted by anti-monopoly laws.

You need to read this report if you are a stakeholder who navigates the distinctive and complex laws related to the gaming industry in Korea, and assists companies with market entry, business operations, game publishing, legal reviews, and more.

List of Regulations

  • Games Industry Promotion Act

  • Telecommunications Business Act

  • Act on Promotion of E-Sports

List of Regulatory Bodies

  • The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (MSCT)

  • Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA)

  • Game Rating Administration Committee (GRAC)

  • Korea Communications Commission (KCC)

  • Korea Esports Association (KeSPA)

What You Need to Know About Games Regulations in South Korea

  • Overview of Korea's Regulatory Landscape for Video Games

  • Game Publishing in Korea

  • Game Rating in Korea

  • Game Monetization in Korea

  • Take Rates in Korea

  • Consumer-related Gaming Regulation in Korea

  • Esports Regulation in Korea

  • Game Livestream Regulations in Korea

  • Regulation on Future Game Technology in Korea

  • Conclusion

Companies Mentioned

  • Apple

  • Game Rating Administration Committee (GRAC)

  • Google

  • Korea Communications Commission (KCC)

  • Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA)

  • Korea Esports Association (KeSPA)

  • The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (MSCT)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xxndz4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Oil slides 2.5% on concerns over health of banking sector

    Oil prices fell about 2.5% on Friday amid declining European banking shares and after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years, dampening demand prospects. Both benchmarks, which fell over 4% earlier in the session, were on track to end the week higher, after posting their biggest weekly declines in months last week due to banking sector turmoil and worries about a possible recession. Banking stocks slid earlier in the session in Europe with Deutsche Bank and UBS Group hit hard by worries that the worst problems in the sector since the 2008 financial crisis have not yet been contained.

  • 4 Oilfield Services Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    With the expectations that crude price will remain solid, demand for oilfield services will stay strong, making the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas- Field Services industry bright. SLB, HAL, RES and PUMP are expected to benefit the most from this.

  • Petrobras CEO Says He’s Ready to Be World’s Last Oil Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Jean Paul Prates, the head of Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, isn’t deterred by the world’s energy transition. He says Latin America’s largest producer should keep increasing fossil fuel output for decades to come.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Slumps in Resurgence of European Bank WorriesJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Sa

  • U.S. Banking Crisis Could Present an Opportunity for Some Crypto Exchanges: JPMorgan

    Stablecoin trading volumes have increased following the run of bank collapses in the U.S., the report said.

  • Biden's SPR Strategy Has Capped Oil Prices

    Before plunging on Friday morning, oil prices had recovered somewhat from last week's crash, but the lack of demand from the SPR capped that rebound.

  • India Set to Surpass China in Need for Oil as Growth Paths Diverge

    (Bloomberg) -- A change is on the horizon for oil demand, with India set to eclipse China as the most important driver of global growth — and potentially the last, as the world shifts to a greener future.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Slumps in Resurgence of European Bank WorriesJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockA swellin

  • Ford Shares Could Start to Go Downhill

    Ford Motor Co has been around since 1903, and it's a household name when it comes to Americans who are thinking about cars and trucks. I am not sure Henry Ford would recognize the company today. Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • Ford CEO: Tesla is going to see 'more price competition' in the EV market

    Ford CEO Jim Farley is all in on taking the fight to Tesla.

  • Chile Pushes New Lithium Extraction Method in Risk to Future Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile’s government plans to require all new lithium projects to tap a production technique that’s barely used commercially anywhere in a bid to reduce water losses.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Ma

  • Hershey looking to remove lead, cadmium from chocolate -CFO

    HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (Reuters) -Hershey Co is looking to reduce "trace" amounts of lead and cadmium in its chocolate, chief financial officer Steve Voskiul told Reuters on Wednesday, after Consumer Reports found that some dark chocolate bars had potentially harmful levels of the heavy metals. Consumer Reports, a nonprofit consumer group, tested chocolate bars including those made by Hershey late last year and found that some of them contained possibly harmful levels of lead, cadmium or both for people who eat more than one ounce per day.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Bunge, CalMaine Foods and Arcadia Biosciences

    Bunge, CalMaine Foods and Arcadia Biosciences are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Japan's factory activity contracts for fifth month - PMI

    Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for a fifth straight month in March as output and new orders remained under pressure, a survey showed on Friday, suggesting the economic recovery is fragile as global demand slows. However, service-sector activity expanded for a seventh straight month and rose at the fastest pace in over nine years as the squeeze from the coronavirus pandemic eased. The au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at a seasonally adjusted 48.6 in March, from a final 47.7 in the previous month.

  • VinFast will deliver the first VF 9 batch on March 27, 2023

    HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 23 March 2023 - VinFast announced it will officially deliver the first batch of full-size VF 9 SUVs to customers on March 27, 2023. The delivery ceremony will be h...

  • 4 Integrated US Stocks to Gain as Crude Price Remains Favorable

    From upstream activities to midstream, prospects for companies are rosy now, enhancing the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will make the most of the favorable business scenario.

  • China's CATL to start mass output of M3P batteries this year

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese battery giant CATL plans to start this year the mass production and delivery of batteries based on a new materials technology, M3P, which will perform better and cost less than nickel and cobalt-based ones, its chairman said. M3P batteries will have greater energy density and perform better than lithium-ion phosphate batteries, a market CATL dominates. CATL disclosed in August last year that it was working on M3P technology, which can enable an electric vehicle to run 700 km (430 miles) per charge when combined with CATL's next generation of battery-pack technology.

  • Helium Company Enters Joint Venture In Major Arizonan Natural Gas Field, While Markets Are Still Suffering A Shortage

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • Chinese lithium price dives in heated auto price war

    China's lithium prices are plunging faster than expected this year, down 34% in the last four weeks alone, hit by a slump in demand for electric vehicles in the world's biggest market that has left stocks of the metal piling up. Spot lithium carbonate prices assessed by Fastmarkets fell to 260,000 yuan ($38,079.06) per tonne this week, less than half the price quoted last November. "The scope of such a price fall has exceeded our expectations," consultancy Rystad Energy said in a March 17 note.

  • These banks are the biggest funders of the fossil fuel industry

    Since the Paris Agreement in 2016, the biggest banks that fund the fossil fuel industry seem to have minimally decreased their support, and in some cases are actually increasing their funding.

  • Diesel Prices May Reflect Weakness in U.S. Economy

    A big drop in demand for diesel fuel may be due to slowing economic growth in the U.S., especially in the heavy industry and construction sectors.

  • Beware China’s imperial ambitions in the electric car market

    Who knew selling cars could be such a complicated business? Take Pendragon. Not satisfied with flogging second-hand cars from hundreds of forecourts across the country, Britain’s largest car dealership is apparently “revolutionising the automotive industry ... through digital innovation and operational excellence” – whatever that means.