U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,867.75
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,355.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,020.75
    -12.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,773.60
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.35
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.40
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0662
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    -0.0520 (-1.34%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -0.70 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2041
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6800
    -0.3500 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,604.89
    +38.19 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.42
    +0.65 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,197.42
    +103.75 (+0.40%)
     

South Korea Wants More Incentives to Stay in Global Chip Race

Sohee Kim
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered his government to devise stronger incentives to drive its chip industry, accusing opposition lawmakers of impeding that critical effort as other countries spend billions on semiconductor policy support.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a strongly worded statement, Yoon blasted a bill passed on Dec. 23 with a smaller-than-envisioned tax cut for corporates. It called for a tax break of 8% for big companies, falling shy of the 20% that a special committee of experts had previously recommended.

Yoon’s government has come under fire for coming up short on support for Korea’s crucial chip industry at a time China, the US and Japan are spending billions. While Korea has produced chip leaders from Samsung Electronics Co. to SK Hynix Inc., concern is growing Korea might eventually lose its edge, particularly in newer arena such as logic chipmaking.

Led by independent lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja, a former Samsung executive, the so-called “K-Chips” bill included fast-track approval programs and tax breaks. But it was “regrettable” that it passed with a far smaller tax cut than expected, and without sufficient discussion, Yoon said in a statement.

“The corporate tax cut to enhance the global competitiveness and expand investment of companies was not fully reflected as the opposition party hobbled the move with its majority of seats,” he said.

“I urge the finance ministry to actively consider measures to further expand tax support for national strategic industries such as semiconductors in discussions with related ministries.”

--With assistance from Sangmi Cha.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tencent-Backed Online Broker Abruptly Delays Hong Kong Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Futu Holdings Ltd., a Chinese online broker backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., has abruptly postponed its Hong Kong listing less than a day before its scheduled debut on Friday. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are OmicronFu

  • China's factory activity likely cooled in Dec on COVID surge: Reuters Poll

    China's factory activity is expected to have extended declines in December, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as the end of the country's "zero-COVID" policy and rising infections began to affect production lines. An index reading below the 50-mark indicates contraction in activity on a monthly basis and a reading above indicates expansion. The data offers the first glimpse from the National Bureau of Statistics on how factory activity was affected in December after China relaxed its strict "zero-COVID" rules, which prioritised virus containment over economic productivity.

  • Renewable projects to dominate Colorado's energy plans in 2023

    Utilities will select solar, wind and other renewable energy projects to replace the companies' coal-burning in Colorado. But prices are on the rise.

  • Biden admin bows slightly to European pressure in trade clash

    The new electric vehicle tax credit provision in the Inflation Reduction Act has heightened trade tensions between the U.S. and other auto-producing countries.

  • Asia stocks rise as investors find foothold at end of brutal 2022

    Asian equities rose on Friday as investors looked to end the year on an optimistic note after U.S. data showed the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy was dampening inflationary pressures even as worries over COVID cases in China persist. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.71% and was set to end December flat. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.22%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.34%.

  • DOJ sues major drug company for illegally helping 'ignite an opioid epidemic'

    The Justice Department on Thursday filed a nationwide lawsuit against AmerisourceBergen for illegally failing to report suspicious orders from pharmacies and fueling the opioid epidemic.

  • Pakistan cracks down on sketchy digital lending

    Pakistan’s markets regulator issued new guidelines for digital lending in the country, cracking down on several sketchy practices that it said have become prevalent in the South Asian market. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan said Wednesday evening that non-banking finance companies that disburse loans through digital channels, including mobile apps, will be required to disclose key fact statements such as the credit amount they are granting to consumers, annual percentage rates, duration of the loan and “all fee and charges.” The non-banking finance firms will be required to share these key facts with consumers through audio or video and emails and text messages in both English and Urdu languages.

  • BOJ Seeks to Fend Off Bond Bears With Third Day of Debt Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan announced a third day of unscheduled bond purchases as it fights back against speculation it’s moving toward ending its super-accommodative monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are OmicronThe

  • Wall St ends firmer, growth stocks lead in thin trading

    Wall Street's main indexes closed higher on Thursday, led by growth stocks in light trading, as U.S. unemployment data signaled the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes might be starting to dent labor market strength in its bid to fight inflation. All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes rose, with communication service and technology as the biggest winner with gains of nearly 3%. "It's just relief," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta.

  • Dollar eyes best year since 2015; Fed rate path, China reopening to set tone

    The dollar was on track for its best performance in seven years on Friday, having been buoyed by the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening and concerns about the global growth outlook. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has surged more than 8% this year, the most since 2015. The Fed has raised rates by a total of 425 basis points since March to curb surging inflation, a move that has kept the dollar in bid for most of the year.

  • Oil set to close higher in 2022, a turbulent year marked by tight supplies

    Oil prices edged up on Friday and were on track to post a second straight annual gain, albeit a meagre one, in a year marked by tight supplies due to the Ukraine conflict, a strong dollar and weak demand from the world's top crude importer China. Brent crude futures climbed 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.90 a barrel by 0138 GMT after settling 1.2% down in the previous session. Brent is set to close 2022 with a 5.76% gain after rising 50.2% in 2021.

  • On this day in history, Dec. 29, 1845, Texas joins Union as 28th state after winning independence from Mexico

    Texas joined the Union as the 28th state on this day in history, Dec. 29, 1845, after a long, hard-fought effort for freedom. The Lone Star State has never lost its unique cultural identity.

  • The Returns At WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Aren't Growing

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a...

  • Fire after highway crash in South Korea kills 5, injures 37

    A freight truck collided with a bus on a highway near the South Korean capital Seoul on Thursday, causing a fire that killed at least five people and injured 37 others, officials said. The National Fire Agency said in a statement that three of the injured were in serious conditions while 34 others were lightly injured. Fire officials said the collision occurred inside a noise-barrier tunnel on the highway.

  • The Biggest Winners and Losers in Chinese Stocks in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- In a year when global markets were tethered to anticipation over the end to China’s Covid-Zero policy, the nation’s virus rules and its abrupt unwinding heavily influenced local stock winners and losers. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Says Covid Cases on

  • Here's Why We Think Raffles Medical Group (SGX:BSL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • A DomaCom Limited (ASX:DCL) insider increased their holdings last year

    Looking at DomaCom Limited's ( ASX:DCL ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net...

  • Great news for Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying...

  • GM Begins Installation of 40,000 EV Charging Stations in North America

    General Motors has begun the long process of installing the 40,000 Level 2 charging stations it announced as part of its Dealer Community Charging Program. Nearly 1,000 GM dealerships, or about a quarter of its dealers in North America, are enrolled, which will help expand EV charger access across the continent. The automaker now says its first stations have been installed in Wisconsin and Michigan.

  • Bahamas regulator holds FTX assets pending delivery to customers, creditors

    FTX's Bahamas unit's digital assets were transferred to digital wallets under the exclusive control of the commission in November soon after the company and its hedge fund Alameda Research and dozens of affiliates filed for U.S. bankruptcy. Upon completion of the transfer, FTX founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang no longer had access to the tokens that were transferred or frozen, the executive director of the commission, Christina Rolle, said in an affidavit filed with the Bahamas Supreme Court.