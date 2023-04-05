South Korea’s Yoon Set To Address Joint Session of US Congress

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to speak in front of a joint session of the US Congress in late April when he visits Washington, according to lawmakers familiar with the planning.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The South Korean leader will travel to Washington later this month for a state visit and state dinner on April 26 hosted by President Joe Biden.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers met Yoon in Seoul on Wednesday. They informed Yoon that a formal invitation from congressional leaders will be forthcoming. The delegation met Tuesday with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and toured a Samsung facility. They also visited the Demilitarized Zone buffer that divides the two Koreas.

The speech before the Congress is set to take place on April 27, they said.

The visit is an effort to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the US-South Korea alliance, which both sides have repeatedly said is critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for the two countries, the Indo-Pacific region, and around the world.

The Biden administration has been aiming to court South Korea, in an effort to move it away from Beijing. Seoul for years has tried to strike a delicate balance between its biggest trading partner in China and its main military ally, the US.

Yoon came into office last May, pledging to take a tough line on China and has since stepped up security cooperation with the US. But his administration has not offered its full-throated support for Biden’s initiative to curb exports of semiconductor technology to China.

South Korean companies won a one-year reprieve from sweeping US export controls unveiled in October that prevent semiconductor firms from bringing in equipment for their advanced facilities in China. Without a license extension, it is unclear how major South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. would proceed — both depend on China as a key market and a manufacturing site for their memory chips.

Story continues

The White House has been trying to incentivize South Korean companies to invest in the US through subsidies for chip companies, though the money comes with strings attached that prohibit firms from significantly expanding in China.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.