U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,841.50
    +7.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,074.00
    +27.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,936.00
    +29.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,743.30
    +4.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.90
    -0.70 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,703.30
    -6.90 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    18.62
    -0.22 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0139
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0300 (+1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    +1.07 (+4.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1945
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3760
    +0.2540 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,645.46
    +1,755.74 (+8.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    517.08
    +38.89 (+8.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.24
    +64.23 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,881.28
    +92.81 (+0.35%)
     

South Korean e-scooter company Gbike acquires Hyundai Motor's micromobility platform ZET

Kate Park
·2 min read

Gbike, a South Korea-based micromobility Gcooter operator, is acquiring Hyundai Motor's shared micromobility sharing platform ZET as it wants to increase its market share and create technological synergies via ZET's fleet management system.

Gbike CEO Walter Yoon told TechCrunch that the deal, which is its first acquisition, will be completed in early August. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

South Korea's consolidations appear to start in the shared micromobility industry after many e-scooter players jumped into the sector in 2019, Yoon said in an interview with TechCrunch. Gbike has been approached by potential buyers to be acquired while the startup was looking for acquisition targets itself, Yoon said, adding that it is in talks with another company to acquire.

"This year might be the time for consolidation [in the e-scooter industry]," Yoon said. "We are very open to any other opportunity."

The ZET team will not join Gbike's team and will remain at Hyundai, Yoon noted. The acquisition brings the startup's total vehicle size up to about 45,000. (Gbike, which added a fleet of 20,000 e-scooters last year, will acquire ZET's fleet of fewer than 1,000 e-scooters.)

In 2019, Hyundai launched the ZET platform that enables anyone to start a micromobility business in their cities. ZET operates its service in South Korea’s major cities, including Jeju, Daegu and Incheon. Yoon explained that ZET is like a micromobility franchise platform, making it easier for franchisees to launch their own business.

Yoon pointed out that many e-scooter companies suspended or closed last year because of South Korea's revised regulation, which took effect in May 2021, that requires e-scooter users to wear a helmet and have a valid driver's license and be 16 years or older.

More than 20 e-scooter rental startups are operating over 50,000 e-scooters in Seoul, South Korea's capital. Several e-scooter companies, like Lime, Wind Mobility, Neuron and local companies have shut down their operations in South Korea in the past few months. Regulatory shortfalls in the country, like the lack of a request-for-proposal (RFP) system, which selects a few outstanding operators in each city to deliver the best possible micromobility services, caused rider compliance issues like parking and congestion.

Gbike has raised a total of $10 million from investors, including Mirae Asset Venture Investment, Strong Ventures and SBI Investment.

Lime suspends operations in South Korea due to “chaotic scooter environment”

Singapore-based micromobility startup Beam secures $93M Series B, enters new markets

Recommended Stories

  • Monkey accused of attacking 14 people over 10 days sought by police in Japan

    Police are on a mission to capture a monkey who has attacked 14 people in a span of 10 days in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan. The Yamaguchi Prefectural Police sent patrols to the Ogori district of Yamaguchi City after people were bitten or scratched by a wild monkey since July 8.

  • Hundreds gather to honor late advocate for Asian American seniors Im Ja Choi

    Hundreds of people gathered at a memorial service in Pennsylvania on Saturday to celebrate the life of Im Ja Choi, an advocate for Asian American seniors who died from lung cancer last month at the age of 73. Choi, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, died at a hospital in South Korea on June 22. Ken Yang, the CEO of Penn Asian Senior Services, the organization Choi founded in 2004, confirmed the news of her death in a recent statement.

  • 2023 VW ID.4 getting smaller-battery, U.S.-built examples

    Volkswagen reaffirms U.S. production of the ID.4 electric crossover SUV as well as a version with a smaller battery.

  • U.S. Treasury approves $940 million in small business capital funds for nine states

    The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday said it approved nine state plans for the State Small Business Credit Initiative worth $940 million, bringing total approvals under the COVID-19 recovery venture capital program to $1.5 billion. The $10 billion SSBCI program aims to address a shortage of capital for new business startups and other small business development, particularly in disadvantaged communities, by attracting $10 of private investment for every $1 of taxpayer funding. The state plan approvals announced on Monday include a variety of venture capital funds, loan participation programs, loan guarantees, collateral support programs and portfolio insurance to make capital more accessible to small firms and entrepreneurs.

  • Plane carrying Serbian munitions crashes in Greece

    STORY: Video showed the wreckage of the plane scattered across what appeared to be a corn field on Sunday (July 17), with mangled parts of the plane still smoking.Ukrainian-based airline Meridian, which operated the Antonov An-12, said all the crew members were killed in the crash.State channel ERT reported that the pilot had requested an emergency landing due to an engine problem but the aircraft's signal was lost.Serbia's defense minister said the plane was carrying 11.5 tonnes of products made by its defense industry and the buyer was Bangladesh defense ministry.Local authorities, concerned over the contents of the cargo, advised residents to stay indoors and close their windows, according to ERT.Witnesses said explosions could be heard from the burning plane after it crashed.

  • Boeing kicks off Farnborough Airshow with $13.5B order from Delta Air Lines

    The deal includes options for 30 more of the jets and an agreement with Boeing to overhaul 29 of its existing 737 aircraft interiors for service by 2025.

  • Over 30 endangered sea turtles found with stab wounds to their necks on Japan beach

    Okinawa Prefectural Police launched an animal cruelty investigation following the discovery of over 30 stabbed sea turtles on a beach in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan. Employees of the Sea Turtle Museum of Kumejima rushed to the beaches of Kumejima island after residents reported dozens of green sea turtles found with stab wounds to their necks and flippers on July 14. Several of the turtles were reportedly found unmoving and bleeding upon the employees’ arrival.

  • Cal State lumps minority groups into one category. Here’s why that’s a problem

    Here’s the latest from The Fresno Bee’s Education Lab.

  • Professional Astrologers, Psychics, And Other Spiritual Workers, What Are Your Secrets And Stories From Your Job?

    We wanna know what ✨you know✨.View Entire Post ›

  • Russia Today broke broadcasting rules nearly 30 times before ban on Ukraine coverage

    Russia Today broke broadcasting rules nearly 30 times before the station was pulled from British TV screens over its coverage of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

  • University student in South Korea arrested for sexual assault and falling death of classmate

    Police in Incheon, South Korea, have arrested a 20-year-old freshman at Inha University for allegedly raping a female classmate and causing her to fall to her death. The Incheon District Court issued an arrest warrant on Sunday due to the “risk of destroying evidence or escaping” and the suspect was brought in for questioning. Upon arrival at the Incheon District Court, reporters asked the suspect if he had anything to say to the victim, to which he simply responded, “I’m sorry.”

  • Huge waves in Hawaii crash over roofs, into wedding during southern swell

    Towering waves on Hawaii's south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended at least one wedding over the weekend.

  • Junior high school student in Japan punished with in-school suspension for plucking her eyebrows

    A Fukuoka Prefecture junior high school in Kurume, Japan, punished a female student with three days of “separate-room schooling” and a reflective essay after discovering she had plucked her eyebrows. The school’s director of education, Miki Hata, defended the decision and claimed that plucking eyebrows can cause a distraction from schoolwork. A councilperson of Kurume city, 61-year-old Mutsumi Kaneko, argued that the rule lacks “logic” and that the punishment was too severe.

  • As industry suffers, Cincinnati's $3.3B bitcoin deal in limbo

    Months-old plans for a Cincinnati-based bitcoin mining startup to go public appear to be on ice as the cryptocurrency industry continues to navigate turmoil.

  • TikTok just discovered the jump rope of the future — track your progress by counting jumps, calories and more

    This viral jump rope does it all, including counting jumps, calories and more all for less than $15 on Amazon!

  • Veritex Community Bank eyes more local growth with plans to double SBA lending team

    Veritex has been expanding in and around Houston since it acquired Green Bank and parent company Green Bancorp Inc. in 2019.

  • This voice-controlled robot vac can memorize the layout of your house

    This Amazon voice-controlled robot vacuum enables you to clean your floors while you run errands.

  • Naomi Campbell Takes the Double-Denim Trend to New Heights

    It's a divisive look—but here's how you can do it right.

  • These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

    This has increased the index's dividend yield up to 1.7%. With over $9 trillion in assets under management (AUM), BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) is the largest asset manager in the world by a convincing margin. Worries of a recession have pushed BlackRock's AUM down in recent months, which will lead to decreased net revenue since the company's investment advisory fees are tied to its AUM.

  • Westworld has finally found the start of the maze in season 4

    HBO’s Westworld is built on the simple trick of taking what the audience expects to happen and subverting it. The first and most obvious example is Ed Harris’ character, known only as The Man In Black in season one. With his black hat and brutal treatment of the robots in the Westworld theme park (known as “Hosts”), he was an explicit nod to Yul Brynner’s villain from the original 1973 Westworld movie—with the subversion being that Brynner’s Gunslinger was a robot, while The Man In Black is not