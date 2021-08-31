U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,526.00
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,363.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,601.25
    +3.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,267.60
    +1.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.79
    -0.42 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.40
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1844
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.42
    +0.03 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3783
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8840
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,650.91
    -249.06 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.91
    +9.05 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.05
    -38.96 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

South Korean Electric Vehicle Market Report 2021: Technology Strategy of South Korea will Transform it into a Leader with Global Influence

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korean Electric Vehicle Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study gives us a detailed analysis of the EV market scenario with charts based on annual sales (anchored in 2020) as well as historical sales. PEVs and HEVs have separate sections.

Automotive industry is rapidly evolving in terms of technology as well as tackling environmental issues. Electric vehicles (EVs) have been introduced as a clean energy initiative due to low or zero emissions and have come a long way to become an integral part of OEMs' business strategies.

Automakers are creating separate EV business units to be prepared for the expected EV boom in the future. But, the surge in EV demand will create a huge need for charging infrastructure, safety regulations, and new standards.

South Korea is a curious market considering the technology leadership in battery production and strong EV sales (exports) in Europe, despite the home market lagging considerably behind Europe, China and US. Hybrids have done well in South Korea suggesting an enthusiasm for alternative fuel vehicles and environmental considerations. According to the public, primary factors for slow EV adoption are low EV range and lack of charging infrastructure.

2020 is an important year as PEVs had their highest annual sales ever while EV (PEVs and HEVs) market penetration surpassed 10% for the first time. The government made huge strides in expanding the charging infrastructure along with a renewed focus on increasing EV penetration while adopting stricter emission policies similar to Europe.

Hyundai-Kia will be launching its first EVs based on the brand's new pure electric E-GMP platform with state-of-the-art specs. Battery manufacturers, such as LG Chem, Samsung SDI, and SK Innovations have entered into an arms race to consolidate long-term supply contracts, raw material supply, R&D for improved batteries, chemistries, recycling, and other key partnerships as they brace themselves for the inevitable battery boom.

Data is compiled and presented in the form of:

  • Historical annual sales, monthly sales for 2020, and market penetration as well as YoY growth from 2010 to 2020

  • Market share by EV type, and sales share of each EV type for the top 5 highest selling OEMS since 2010

  • Top 10 models for 2020 as well as historical top 10 models for PEVs and HEVs

  • Charging station infrastructure data

  • Detailed regional incentives, regional scenarios (drivers and restraints)

  • Battery manufacturer profiles

  • Hyundai-Kia profile

  • Key EV-centric start-ups in the region

Key Issues Addressed

  • How has the EV market progressed from 2010?

  • What is the most popular EV type, vehicle model, OEM, and vehicle segment year on year and cumulatively?

  • What are the market shares for PHEVs, BEVs, FHEVs, and MHEVs, and how has their growth trend been since 2010?

  • Which are the fastest growing OEMs, and which models have disrupted sales trends or exposed demand in the market?

  • Which are the key participants in EV industry, and what are their plans for the immediate future (next 1 to 2 years)?

  • Which are the significant EV start-ups in the region, and what sectors they are targeting?

  • What is the current regional scenario in terms of incentives, drivers, and restraints?

  • What are the growth opportunities?

  • The report also provides the growth opportunities to act on and the suggested actions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • Impact of Top Three Strategic Imperatives on South Korean Electric Vehicles

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

  • Electric Vehicle (EV) Propulsion Types

  • Key Competitors in South Korea's EV Market

  • South Korean EV and Hybrid Market Overview

2. Growth Environment

  • South Korea - Key Takeaways

  • South Korea - Key Growth Metrics

  • Historical PEV and HEV Sales, South Korea 2010-2020

  • Historical Cumulative EV Sales, South Korea, 2010-2020

  • Top Selling PEV Models, South Korea 2010-2020

  • Top Selling HEV Models, South Korea 2010-2020

  • South Korea EV Market Snapshot, 2020

  • Market Share by Propulsion Type

3. PEV Market - BEVs & PHEVs

  • Historical PEV Sales, South Korea 2010-2020

  • Historical BEV versus PHEV Sales, 2010-2020

  • Monthly PEV Sales Distribution, 2020

  • 2020 PEV Sales - Top 10 OEMs and Models (BEVs and PHEVs)

  • Top Selling PEV Models, South Korea 2010-2020

  • PEV Passenger Car Forecast, 2021-2025

  • PEV Passenger Car Forecast Discussion, 2021-2025

4. HEV Market - FHEVs & MHEVs

  • Historical HEV Sales, South Korea 2010-2020

  • Historical FHEV vs. MHEV Sales, 2010-2020

  • Monthly HEV Sales Distribution, 2020

  • HEV Sales of Top 10 OEMs and Models, 2020 (FHEV and MHEV)

  • Top Selling HEV Models, South Korea 2010-2020

5. Charging Infrastructure

  • Charging Infrastructure in South Korea, 2020

  • Future of Charging Infrastructure in South Korea, 2020

6. OEM & Technology Highlight

  • OEM Highlight - Hyundai-Kia

  • OEM Highlight - Battery Manufacturers

  • South Korea's eMobility Start-ups

7. Government Incentives & Regional Scenario

  • South Korea's EV Incentives

  • Regional Scenario - Key Drivers for EV Penetration

  • Regional Scenario - Key Restraints in the EV Market

8. Growth Opportunity

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Li-ion Battery Recycling will be a Critical Industry in South Korea as it is Home to 3 of the World's Leading Li-ion Battery Manufacturers

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Unlocking the Commercialization Potential for the Rapidly Growing Charging Industry in South Korea

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Partnerships and Acquisitions Enable Existing Oil & Gas Companies to Pivot to EV Charging and Leverage Existing Locations

9. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/khiql6


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Threatens to Ban E-Commerce Companies That Flout IP Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to tighten oversight of e-commerce companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Pinduoduo Inc., including by holding them accountable for intellectual property violations.E-commerce platforms will be restricted from online business operations or even have their licenses revoked if they fail to deal with serious violations of IP rights by vendors on their platforms, according to a draft revision of the country’s e-commerce law posted by the State Administration for Mar

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it’s up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • High Pay for Covid-19 Nurses Leads to Shortages at Some Hospitals

    Covid-19 has altered the labor market for nurses. Thousands quit staff jobs for stints as travel nurses making two or three times their previous pay, leaving many small and not-for-profit hospitals struggling to compete.

  • How Hurricane Ida will impact the oil markets

    CIBC Private Wealth Managment Trader Rebecca Babin joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Hurricane Ida's impact on the oil industry.&nbsp;

  • Oil Prices Rise As Ida Hits But OPEC Only Sees 'Delta, Delta, Delta'

    Oil prices rose after Hurricane Ida ripped through the Gulf Coast, while a key OPEC producer suggested holding off on a production increase.

  • How To Capitalize On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of the world’s hottest oil plays, and one small company is poised for major upside in the months to come

  • Rolls-Royce investor Causeway Capital calls for board refresh - Financial Times

    The California-based investment group is Rolls-Royce's second-largest shareholder with an about 7% stake, behind Capital Research Global Investors which owns about 9%, as per Refinitiv data. Causeway Capital could not be immediately reached by Reuters for a comment. "We regularly review the effectiveness, composition and skillset of our Board, using independent advice and benchmarking," a spokesperson for Rolls-Royce told Reuters.

  • Oil edges lower as U.S. pushes OPEC to pump more

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Tuesday as OPEC and allies geared up for a meeting on Wednesday amid calls from the United States to pump more crude, although Brent still traded well above $70 per barrel. Prices were also under pressure from concerns that power outages and flooding in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida will cut crude demand from refineries. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 74 cents, or 1.1%, at $68.47 a barrel as of 0955 GMT.

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Scania stops European truck production this week over chip shortage

    Truckmaker Scania, part of Volkswagen AG's commercial vehicle arm Traton SE, will halt production at its European truck plants this week due to the shortage of semi-conductors, it said on Monday. Scania is pausing production at its truck plants in Sweden, France and the Netherlands for the whole week, a company spokesperson said. "We are slowing down to a temporarily lower production volume," Scania press chief Karin Hallstan said, adding the company's South American plants will pause truck production next week.

  • 3 Food and Beverage Companies for Dividend Stock Fans

    Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to build long-term wealth. While the broader S&P 500 has returned close to 10% annually over time, there are certain individual stocks that provide even more benefit to shareholders in the form of steady and growing dividends. In addition to the potential for stock price appreciation, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three popular food and beverage stocks that dividend fans should seriously consider.

  • Hurricane Ida Shut Oil Production. Why Oil Prices Aren’t Rising.

    Hurricane Ida knocked nearly all of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico region. Oil prices, however, are little changed and natural gas prices are falling. There’s no doubt Ida was bad for oil production.

  • Why WeWork and Theranos have ‘so many similarities’

    Wall Street Journal reporter and co-author of ‘The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion’ Maureen Farrell joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan to discuss the similarities and differences in the leadership cultures found in WeWork and Theranos.

  • China shuts American Chamber of Commerce in Chengdu, organisation says

    Chinese authorities have instructed an American Chamber of Commerce in the southwestern city of Chengdu to cease operations, officials with the organisation said on Tuesday. The chamber notified members on Monday that, in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations, it had to stop operations and "no longer carry out any activities in the name of the American Chamber of Commerce in Southwest China". The statement, seen by Reuters, did not provide a specific reason why the chamber, which promotes trade and investment between the United States and the region, had been instructed to cease operations.

  • China’s environmental goals are driving aluminum prices to a 10-year high

    Aluminum prices have jumped to the highest in 10 years, driven skyward in part by a crackdown on energy usage in China. It’s been a different story for companies like Reynolds Consumer Products—the kitchen-wrap maker’s CFO recently told analysts that it’s facing hundreds of millions of dollars in increased costs from higher prices for resin and aluminum. Heineken’s CFO says commodity costs including aluminum have shot up “very, very materially in the last couple of months.”