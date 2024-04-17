South Korean firm sizes up offshore wind investment

In this article:

The Cromarty Firth has been central to the offshore energy sector since the 1970s [Getty images]

The world's largest shipbuilding company is exploring opportunities to construct floating offshore wind turbines in Scotland.

South Korea-based HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has signed an agreement with Scotland's enterprise agencies.

The memorandum of understanding commits them to work together to pursue opportunities for building substructures for floating offshore wind farm projects.

It follows the announcement of planned investment by Japanese firm Sumitomo in a electricity cable factory at Nigg in the Cromarty Firth.

That plan is being supported by up to £24.5m in public sector funding.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise chief executive Stuart Black described the agreement as a "great opportunity to explore and facilitate the company's interest in Scotland."

