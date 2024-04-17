South Korean Officials Ramp Up Warnings on Won Weakness

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea discussed concerns about its currency with Japan after the won and yen slumped to multi-year lows amid a surge in the dollar that’s reverberating through global markets.

South Korea’s finance ministry released a statement outlining comments from Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and his Japanese counterpart Shunichi Suzuki in which they expressed “serious concerns” over the recent weakening of their currencies and warned of taking appropriate steps to counter any drastic volatility. There was no immediate comment from Japanese officials.

The won dropped to the key level of 1,400 versus the dollar on Tuesday for the first time since late 2022 while the yen set a fresh 34-year-low. Japanese officials have issued a steady stream of verbal warnings in recent months as the yen trades beyond levels that have previously brought authorities into the market to protect the currency.

Shortly after the statement, Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong described recent moves in the won as a little excessive. “The central bank is ready to deploy stabilizing measures” and has enough resources to do so, Rhee said during an interview with CNBC. The yuan and yen’s weaknesses are also affecting the won, he added.

The statement and comments by Rhee are the latest indication of the increasing frustration felt by policymakers in Asia as the strengthening dollar pummels currencies throughout the region.

The won’s slide on Tuesday prompted the finance ministry and central bank to issue a rare joint statement to warn against the currency’s weakness.

The won rose as much as 0.9% to 1,382.80 on Wednesday morning, following the string of warnings. The yen traded little changed at 154.66 versus the dollar.

The won has weakened about 7% this year, the most in emerging Asia, as robust US data softened expectations for the Federal Reserve to cut rates soon. The yen has depreciated about 9%, the most among Group-of-10 currencies.

Weakening economic momentum in China, Korea’s biggest trading partner, and concerns of capital outflows linked to a string of dividend payouts due in April, along with growing tensions in the Middle East, have also weighed on the currency.

Rhee’s remarks on currencies and the statement come before Choi and Suzuki are set to meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday in Washington in the first trilateral meeting of finance chiefs. Before leaving for Washington, Suzuki told reporters that currency matters weren’t currently on the agenda for the Group-of-20 talks. If the topic comes up, he’ll thoroughly explain Japan’s position, he added.

The yen has remained under pressure with market participants expecting the US-Japan interest rate gap to stay wide for longer.

Japanese authorities spent more than $60 billion in 2022 to intervene on three occasions arrest its slide toward 152 against the dollar. While the currency pair has now weakened beyond that mark, Tokyo has so far refrained from stepping back into markets, a move that would come under the spotlight when Suzuki is in Washington to meet his global peers.

International agreements call on nations to allow markets to determine exchange rates. Accords generally leave the door open to action against excessive movements in the market.

South Korea employs a different strategy to Japan with regular forays into the foreign exchange market to smooth movements. Data shows that authorities stepped into markets in each of the 10 quarters up to the end of last year. The won still remains off its 13-year low of 1444.5 in October 2022.

--With assistance from Shinhye Kang and Seyoon Kim.

(Adds chart, fresh prices and more details)

