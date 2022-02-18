U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,406.75
    +32.25 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,464.00
    +233.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,281.00
    +116.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,047.60
    +22.10 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.06
    -0.70 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,891.90
    -10.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1373
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    -0.0750 (-3.66%)
     

  • Vix

    28.11
    +3.82 (+15.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1800
    +0.2510 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,711.29
    -2,960.90 (-6.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.21
    -62.96 (-6.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,187.45
    -45.42 (-0.17%)
     

South Korean university to issue NFTs to all 2,830 graduates

Danny Park
·1 min read

South Korea’s Hoseo University will issue non-fungible token (NFT) degrees and certificates to all 2,830 graduates of its 2021 batch at its graduation ceremony on Friday.

See related article: Samsung-backed university to issue NFTs to select graduates

Fast facts

  • The university hopes the pivot from a paper-based degree to NFTs will improve access to administrative services and prevent forgery or alteration of the degree.

  • A wide range of industries and entities in South Korea have started to adopt NFTs, with the country’s leading conglomerates Samsung, SK and LG including NFTs in their newest line of goods and services.

  • Earlier this week, South Korea’s Samsung-backed Sungkyunkwan University issued NFT certificates to three students in its graduation ceremony.

See related article: Crypto investors are being wooed in South Korea’s tight presidential election

Recommended Stories

  • TRYP THERAPEUTICS INC. ANNOUNCES UPSIZING OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

    Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) ("Tryp" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, is pleased to announce that it has amended the terms of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced on February 4, 2022 and increased the maximum offering amount.

  • ENGAGEMENT LABS ANNOUNCES FINAL APPROVAL OF PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT WITH DGTL HOLDINGS -- MERGER ANTICIPATED TO CLOSE ON FEBRUARY 25, 2022

    Engagement Labs Inc. ("Engagement Labs") and DGTL Holdings Inc. ("DGTL Holdings") announced today that at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Engagement Labs held Monday, February 14, 2022, over 98% of the votes cast on the proposed Plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement") between Engagement Labs and DGTL Holdings voted in favour of the Arrangement. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) issued a Final Order on February 16, 2022 allowing the Arrangement to p

  • Beijing Winter Olympics Navigate Virus, Boycotts, Complaints

    The Beijing Olympics wraps up this weekend and has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, including diplomatic boycotts, strict covid protocols and tough criticism of China's American-born athletes. So how does China think the event actually went? Bloomberg's John Liu reports on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • ‘My partner is afraid to marry me because of my debt.’ I’m 35 and have $380K in student loans from two master’s degrees. What should I do?

    Need help getting out of student loan debt or other debt? Answer: Though this issue likely seems insurmountable, and you’re scared about what happens when your student loan payments may resume in May, don’t panic: You’re already doing some things right, like getting on the income-based repayment program, which no doubt, has lowered your payments already. Anna Helhoski, student loan expert at NerdWallet, advises that you “stay on it,” adding that “after 20 or 25 years, depending on your debt, your loans will be forgiven.”

  • Launching: Infosys Springboard in the U.S. to Increase Access to 21st Century Digital Skills and Opportunities

    Infosys Foundation USA, in collaboration with Infosys, announces the launch of the Infosys Springboard learning program in the U.S. to empower educators, students, and aspiring professionals with digital skills to be successful in the 21st Century. Infosys Springboard includes content across the digital learning, maker education, and professional life skills continuum. The integrated digital skills program includes three lifelong learning offerings: 'Educating the Future', 'Upskilling Today' and

  • Black History Month: Building to be renamed after student who integrated school

    Seminole County schools is set to honor the first Black student who integrated the district.

  • Education Department Cancels $415 Million in Student Loan Debt

    The Department of Education approves $415 million in loan discharges for students who were misled by four for-profit institutions, including the former DeVry.

  • New bill proposes lessons on Native American boarding schools in Michigan classrooms

    A new bill would amend Michigan's school code to encourage lessons on Native American boarding schools in high school history classes.

  • Five Christian School Officials Hid Horrific Locker Room Sex Assault, Police Say

    Midland County Sheriff’s OfficeFive officials at a private Christian academy in Texas are facing felony charges over accusations they failed to notify authorities after a ninth-grader reported being sexually assaulted by an older student during a hazing incident on “freshman initiation day.”The three administrators and two athletic coaches at Midland Christian School are identified in an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast as Superintendent Jared Owen Lee, secondary school Princ

  • San Francisco ousts 3 school board members over ‘anti-Asian’ policies

    Three members of San Francisco’s Board of Education were removed from office after a landslide vote in a recall election held on Tuesday. Last year, Asian American parents were outraged after the school board introduced a lottery system in the admissions process at Lowell High School, whose student population is over 50% Asian. “We must recognize the need for a culture shift in our schools and address racism,” said then-Board President Gabriela López, who led the introduction of the lottery system.

  • Student Killed, Two Injured in Dorm Room Stabbing Attack

    Larry W. Smith/GettyA student has died after being stabbed inside a dorm room at a Pennsylvania university on Wednesday night, officials confirmed. Two other students were injured in the violent attack, carried out by an unidentified assailant. The student, who was attending Lincoln University and has not yet been publicly identified, died at the scene, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s office and campus police. The two other victims were taken to a nearby Delaware hospital, wh

  • Department of Education approves debt relief for students misled by colleges

    The Biden administration will erase $415 million of student debt for almost 16,000 borrowers who were misled by their colleges, the Department of Education announced Wednesday.Why it matters: These borrower defense discharges are the first to go to students who attended a university that is still operating, per the press release.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."This is an important step because to date, all other discharges have come after institutions

  • Fatal crash claims one life in Carroll County on Wednesday

    Carroll County Sheriff's Office investigating crash that killed one Conotton Valley High School student and critically injured another

  • Principal resigns after changing grades of dozens of students

    An investigation found the Michigan high school principal changed the grades of dozens of students – including his own children.

  • Meet the Teacher Empowering Visually Impaired Students With Next-Gen Tech

    Special hardware and training from HP is helping make education accessible at this historic North Carolina school for the blind.

  • ‘Unacceptable’: Newton Montessori School Closes Thanks to Instructor Who Taught a Black History Lesson By Letting Toddlers Make Blackface Masks

    A Montessori school in Newton, Massachusetts, has been shut down after a preschool teacher had toddlers in blackface. The instructor attempted to costume the children […]

  • Tech-and-Trades Mastery at the 'Olympics of Skills'

    Stars of Skills Canada - Nova Scotia show off their expertise, spread awareness of trades careers

  • GOP Leader McCarthy backs parents, voters who tossed three San Francisco School Board members out

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., came out in support of San Francisco residents who overwhelmingly approved of a vote Tuesday to recall three of the city’s school board members.

  • Some Indian schools bar hijab-wearing students

    As senior schools reopened on Wednesday, several colleges in Shivamogga city stopped hijab wearing students from entering."We are Muslims, how can we remove it? It's our pride, we will wear it," said one student.A court is deliberating the recent ban on school girls wearing the hijab imposed by Karnataka authorities, the latest issue of contention involving India's Muslim minority, who make up about 13% of the Hindu-majority country's 1.35 billion people.The ban is on the wearing of the hijab in classrooms, not elsewhere on school premises.A ruling from the state's High Court considering the hijab ban last week said that schools should bar all religious clothing in classrooms, including saffron shawls worn by Hindus, until further instructions.It was not clear if authorities had given students in Shivamogga the option of taking off their burqas before heading to class.The court is hearing further arguments on Wednesday.

  • Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE)Q4 2021 Earnings CallFeb 16, 2022, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.