South Korean university to issue NFTs to all 2,830 graduates

South Korea’s Hoseo University will issue non-fungible token (NFT) degrees and certificates to all 2,830 graduates of its 2021 batch at its graduation ceremony on Friday.

Fast facts

The university hopes the pivot from a paper-based degree to NFTs will improve access to administrative services and prevent forgery or alteration of the degree.

A wide range of industries and entities in South Korea have started to adopt NFTs, with the country’s leading conglomerates Samsung, SK and LG including NFTs in their newest line of goods and services.

Earlier this week, South Korea’s Samsung-backed Sungkyunkwan University issued NFT certificates to three students in its graduation ceremony.

