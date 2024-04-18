South Korea's LG Electronics plans to raise up to $1 billion with dollar bonds, sources say

FILE PHOTO: Display for South Korean multinational electronics company LG in Toronto·Reuters
Scott Murdoch and Joyce Lee
1 min read
0
In this article:

By Scott Murdoch and Joyce Lee

SYDNEY (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Electronics is aiming to raise up to $1 billion in a dollar bond deal, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The company has mandated investment banks to work on a 3-year and 5-year dollar bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The sources declined to be identified discussing confidential information.

LG Electronics did not have immediate comment.

Initial price guidance for the 3-year bond was 135 basis points over 3 year Treasuries while for the 5-year bond, it was 150 basis points over 5 year Treasuries.

The company intends to use the cash raised from the 3-year bond for general operations, including investment, and refinancing maturing debt, the term sheet showed.

The five-year bond is a sustainable bond and proceeds will spent on green and social projects.

LG Electronics said last year it plans to become a global top 10 company in vehicle components by more than doubling revenue to 20 trillion won by 2030. It also plans to strengthen its service platforms on its home appliance and TV businesses that generate recurring profits, such as media subscriptions and rentals

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Joyce Lee in Seoul; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Edwina Gibbs)

