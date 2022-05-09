U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,069.50
    -50.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,425.00
    -384.00 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,551.50
    -144.25 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.80
    -25.80 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.06
    -0.71 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.20
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.29
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -1.01 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2310
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8010
    +0.2410 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,092.57
    -803.20 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    790.86
    -56.59 (-6.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,474.90
    -528.66 (-1.96%)
     

South Korea's OHouse lands $182M to add AR to home improvement app

Kate Park
·3 min read

During the worst days of the pandemic, when people were stuck at home and starving for some form of entertainment beyond streaming yet another TV series, many turned to DIY home improvement projects. With the home now a place for work, school and leisure all at once, the DIY home improvement market has grown so significantly that globally, it's expected to reach $514.9 billion by 2028-end, up from $333.7 billion in 2021.

South Korean startup Bucketplace, which operates a home decorating and interior app OHouse, is looking to continue capitalizing on that trend with its most recent $182 million Series D round, the startup's co-founder and CEO Jay Lee said on Monday in an interview with TechCrunch.

As a later-stage company, Bucketplace will use the new injection of funding to accelerate its growth in South Korea and enter into new markets, such as Japan, Southeast Asia and the U.S., Lee told TechCrunch. Bucketplace also intends to hire more tech specialists to help develop an augmented reality (AR) feature to its platform to help consumers visualize products like furniture or décor in their own homes, Bucketplace says.

The funding comes just a few months after Bucketplace acquired Singapore-based online furniture platform HipVan, and Lee said that the company will continue to seek acquisition opportunities and strategic partnerships both in Korea and overseas markets.

Image Credits: OHouse app

“Eight years ago, OHouse was simply a community of people sharing interior design content,” Lee said.

When the app launched in 2016, interior designers and home improvement hobbyists could post photos of their homes to share their remodeling experiences. Users would then peruse a wide selection of posts and purchase items they liked directly from the app. Its business model is similar to Houzz, which also have a slew of online showrooms.

Now the startup aims to offer a variety of services that encompass almost everything involved in the residential space, ranging from home improvement, home repairs and maintenance to furniture delivery, moving services and even a garbage can pickup service, Lee told TechCrunch.

Last June, OHouse launched a next-day furniture delivery service, enabling users to choose the date and time they want to receive the furniture. Additionally, it provides services that help users to connect with more than 5,000 home remodeling firms.

Lee didn't say when he hopes to release OHouse's AR feature, but it will involve users uploading photos of their homes to see how a piece of furniture would look within the space. If users want to buy the furniture, then they will be able to just click on it, which will bring them to the sellers' website, said Lee.

The startup appears to be growing rapidly, with 10 million users visiting the platform each month across the app and website, the company says. Bucketplace also claims that OHouse has been downloaded more than 20 million times in South Korea.

Lee declined to comment on Bucketplace's valuation, but according to sources familiar with the situation, Bucketplace raised the Series D round at a post-money valuation of around $1.4 billion. The latest round, which brings its total raised to about $261 million, nearly doubled the eight-year-old company’s valuation. Bucketplace last raised $70 million in November 2020, at a valuation of approximately $890 million, as reported.

Investors in the Series D round include SoftBank Ventures Asia, Singapore’s Vertex Growth, a VC backed by sovereign wealth fund Temasek, Bond Capital, BRV Capital Management, Korea Development Bank, IMM Investment and Mirae Asset Capital.

Houzz adds a basic AR mode to its iOS apps to help you shop for furniture

Recommended Stories

  • China orders livestreaming platforms to step up oversight of underage users

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China on Saturday ordered internet platforms to step up governance of how under-18s use their livestreaming services as part of an ongoing regulatory crackdown on the booming sector. The platforms need to step up controls to stop underage users from tipping livestreamers or becoming livestreamers themselves without guardian consent, the National Radio and Television Administration said in a statement. The orders come after China last month launched a two-month special campaign to clean up "chaos" in online livestreaming and short video businesses, part of a broader plan to promote what is deemed as appropriate and legal content.

  • Federal Reserve increases interest rates to battle record inflation

    With the Federal Reserve introducing the steepest interest rate increase since 2000, prospective home owners are struggling to adjust. U.S. housing prices are up nearly 40% since March 2019, forcing many Americans out of their communities. Mark Strassmann has more.

  • Dozens feared dead as Russians bomb Ukrainian school

    Scores of Ukrainians were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school where about 90 people were taking shelter in the basement, while Ukrainian fighters held out inside Mariupol's steel plant as Moscow's forces apparently raced to capture the city ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday.

  • James Gunn teases that there’s an “unannounced actor” in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

    Marvel Studios is generally very good at keeping secret character appearances under wraps, at least until footage leaks early and everyone finds out the entire plot of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness ahead of time, but it does occasionally screw up and let the entire cast of Thor: Love And Thunder get photographed during an official Movie Friends Hangout at a rugby game in Australia, spoiling the fact that Russell Crowe is in the film (we later learned that he’s playing Zeus).

  • Mario Lopez, actor and TV host, talks on the Kentucky Derby Red Carpet

    Mario Lopez, the actor and TV host, talks on the Kentucky Derby Red Carpet

  • Allura Unveils Two Apartment Models

    Allura Unveils Two Apartment Models

  • What is the hardest part of being a mom?

    Local kindergarteners ponder the question

  • Your Daily Singles Horoscope for May 07, 2022

    Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.

  • France's Le Pen still hopes to unsettle Macron in legislative elections

    French far-right politician Marine Le Pen returned to the electoral fray on Sunday, announcing herself as a candidate in the parliamentary elections in June after weeks of silence since she lost the presidential vote to Emmanuel Macron last month. "I hope that we will have a strong presence in parliament to lead, once again, the fight against the social policies that Emmanuel Macron wants to put in place," she said, adding she would run for re-election in her northern constituency of Pas-de-Calais. Le Pen was speaking on a visit to the town of Hénin-Beaumont marking Victory Day - the anniversary of the Allies' victory in 1945 over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

  • Mom of 6 works toward nursing degree

    An Oak Ridge mother of six children ages 23 to 15 is now pursuing a nursing degree at Roane State's Oak Ridge Branch Campus.

  • Some BMWs are shipping without Android Auto or CarPlay to avoid delays

    BMW is shipping select vehicles without support for Android Auto or CarPlay to avoid shipping delays. Affected cars will receive a software update by the end of June.

  • Warriors’ Draymond Green fined for middle finger gesture to fans in Memphis during Game 2

    After flipping off fans in Memphis during Game 2, Draymond Green received a $25,000 fine from the NBA.

  • Rangers vs. Yankees Highlights

    Gleyber Torres belted a walk-off home run and Gerrit Cole struck out 10 batters in 6 1/3 innings to secure the Yankees' 2-1 win

  • Asian stocks follow Wall St futures lower

    Asian markets got off to a shaky start on Monday as U.S. stock futures took an early skid on rate worries, while a tightening lockdown in Shanghai stoked concerns about global economic growth and possible recession. "A series of rate hikes and hawkish communication came against a backdrop of plummeting Chinese and European activity, new plans for Russian energy bans and continued supply-side pressures," warned analysts at Barclays. Speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin might declare war on Ukraine in order to call up reserves during his speech at "Victory Day" celebrations also hurt market sentiment.

  • Taika Waititi on How Natalie Portman Will Play Less “Boring” Role as Mighty Thor in ‘Love and Thunder’

    Taika Waititi is promising that Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster is going to be funnier and play a bigger part in the adventure of Thor: Love and Thunder. In a new interview with Empire magazine, the director teased how Portman taking on the mantle of Mighty Thor will offer a different — and expanded — version […]

  • Amazing family home with an elegant floor plan

    The original owner has beautifully maintained this amazing family home, featuring an elegant and thoughtful open-floor plan.

  • Wildfire threatens 'cultural genocide' in New Mexico villages

    Miguel Gandert does not know whether his family's 19th-century log home has been burned by a New Mexico wildfire, but he fears the blaze could destroy an Indo-Hispano mountain culture far older than the United States. The wildfire is the largest now in the United States and threatens a string of villages high in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains where Gandert can trace roots to European and Mexican settlers as well as Native Americans. The blaze has burned an untold number of homes in the Mora valley, and violent winds on Sunday threatened adobe mud-brick ranch houses, churches, chapels and water mills dating as far back as the early 19th century.

  • Charging an EV at home, in public: Everything to know about cost, time, stations

    Owning and driving an EV should be easier and less expensive than a gasoline-powered vehicle, but there are some important differences.

  • NBA playoffs: Celtics' game-tying shot comes milliseconds too late as Bucks take 2-1 lead

    The Celtics were a fraction of a second away from a game-tying buzzer beater.

  • Should You Buy Groceries at Walmart?

    Grocery prices are soaring and, regardless of the impact of inflation, few of us are seeing our paychecks get any fatter. So the pressure is on to make the most of our money. This means resisting...