South Korea's president talks to opposition about cooperation after his party was routed in election

HYUNG-JIN KIM
2 min read
0

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was talking with liberal opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Monday about how to revive bipartisan cooperation, after Yoon’s conservative party recently suffered a massive defeat in parliamentary elections.

The meeting was their first since Yoon took office in 2022 after defeating Lee in the country’s closest presidential election. During their campaigns, Yoon, Lee and their supporters demonized each other and filed dozens of lawsuits against each other.

Yoon proposed the meeting as he faces growing calls to cooperate with Lee’s Democratic Party, whose win in the April 10 parliamentary elections allows it to extend its control of the single-chamber National Assembly until after Yoon’s single five-year term ends in 2027.

Yoon and Lee were meeting without a set agenda. Officials at Yoon’s presidential office and Lee’s party earlier said the meeting would focus on how to improve public livelihoods and promote cooperation on state affairs.

They also are expected to discuss how to end the weekslong strikes by thousands of junior doctors, which have been blamed for delayed surgeries and medical treatments and other burdens on medical services.

Some observers say Lee may raise his party’s demands that Yoon’s government must accept special investigations into allegations involving his wife and top officials. They say Lee may also ask Yoon to accept his idea of giving 250,000 won (about $180) to all South Koreans as a way to boost the economy, a step that Yoon's party has called a populism-driven measure.

“The people want President Yoon Suk Yeol to make a grand change in the basics of his policies,” Democratic Party spokesperson Park Sung-joon said Sunday. “He must boldly accept special counsel probes to resolve diverse suspicions surrounding the Yoon Suk Yeol government.”

The presidential office and the Democratic Party are expected to separately announce the results of the meeting.

The parliamentary elections were seen a litmus test of Yoon, who has been struggling with low approval rating and an opposition-controlled parliament that has limited his policy agenda since his inauguration. Critics say the election defeat was largely attributable to the government's failure to suppress rising prices and other economic problems and Yoon's reluctance to replace top officials involved in scandals.

Despite the election defeat, Yoon's major foreign policy agendas will likely remain unchanged as they mostly don't require parliamentary endorsements. Yoon has pushed hard to boost a trilateral cooperation with the United States and Japan to cope with North Korea's evolving nuclear threats and other challenges.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Japan’s Kanda Says ‘No Comment for Now’ When Asked If Intervened

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top currency official declined to comment on whether Tokyo had intervened in the currency market Monday following a sharp move in the market that sliced 2% off the dollar-yen exchange rate.Most Read from BloombergMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Said to Have Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored SumitomoTesla Clears Key China Assisted-Driving Hurdle With Baidu DealYen Watchers Ask When Japan Will Step In as Slide AcceleratesBlade to

  • Tech company Atos: needs more cash and gets French state offer for key units

    PARIS (Reuters) -Ailing French IT firm Atos said it needed 1.1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) to stay afloat over the near term - almost doubling an earlier estimate - while it also put a price tag to the French state's offer to take over some of its key units. The French government, over the weekend, sent a letter of intent to the struggling company, offering to acquire assets deemed to have strategic importance including Atos's Advanced Computing, Mission-Critical Systems and Cyber Products. The bid, aimed at buying 100% of those units, was based on an indicative enterprise value of between 700 million and 1 billion euros, Atos said on Monday.

  • Vivendi says feasibility study for planned split is in progress, Q1 sales soar

    "The feasibility study for the split project announced on December 13, 2023, is progressing," said Yannick Bolloré, chairman of Vivendi's supervisory board. Once separated from these three entities, Vivendi would stay listed, maintaining its role of supporting the expansion of its units and continuing to actively manage its investments, it said. Vivendi's first quarter sales jumped 86.6% to 4.3 billion euros ($4.6 billion) driven by its Canal+ and Havas businesses and consolidation of Lagardère.

  • Why I have hated this earnings season — and you might too

    This earnings has started with a whimper.

  • South Korea Plans To Establish Permanent Crypto Investigative Unit Amid Rising Crimes

    South Korea is combating the increasing incidents of cryptocurrency-related crimes and fraud cases by transitioning its temporary crypto investigative unit into a permanent one.

  • Yen Rebounds Strongly After First Slide Past 160 Since 1990

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen swung in holiday-thinned market conditions, punching through 160 per dollar to its weakest in 34 years before rebounding strongly and raising speculation authorities may have intervened.Most Read from BloombergMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Said to Have Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored SumitomoTesla Clears Key China Assisted-Driving Hurdle With Baidu DealYen Watchers Ask When Japan Will Step In as Slide AcceleratesBlade to Off

  • Chinese property shares rally on stimulus hopes

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Chinese property developers rallied on Monday on speculation more stimulus measures are likely to be unveiled this week aimed at clearing inventory, boosting sales and lifting home purchase restrictions. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index jumped 4.3% in the morning session, while mainland China's CSI 300 Real Estate Index surged 6.9%, both to near four-month highs. Private property developers including Sunac China, and defaulted Shimao Group, KWG Group, Zhenro Properties, Fantasia and Kaisa Group, all gained more than 20%.

  • China's April factory activity likely expanded at slower speed: Reuters poll

    China's manufacturing activity in April likely expanded at a slower pace, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, indicating the country's sprawling factory sector may have lost some momentum at the start of the second quarter. The data will be released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday. High frequency indicators such as steel demand showed muted growth in April, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs.

  • Hawaii is known for its macadamia nuts. Lawmakers want to keep it that way

    For decades, tourists to Hawaii have brought home gift boxes of the islands’ famous chocolate-covered macadamia nuts for friends and family, but these days many of the kernels in the package might not be Hawaii-grown. This little-known fact is surfacing at the state Legislature as lawmakers wrestle over legislation that would force macadamia-nut processors of iconic brands like Mauna Loa to disclose whether their products contain nuts from outside the islands. Growers want the measure to protect their crops and farms, while commercial nut brands say what Hawaii needs is more capacity to process mac nuts locally.

  • Ask an Advisor: How Do I Cover $3,000 in Monthly Living Expenses? I'm 58 With $700k in Retirement Savings, But I Won't Collect Social Security for 7 Years

    I’m 58 and I have $700,000 in 401(k)s and IRAs. I have no credit card debt, no auto loan payments and no student loans. I sold my home in California and paid cash for a house in Texas, so I have no mortgage. I’m retired military and bring in about $2,200 per month after taxes. […] The post Ask an Advisor: How Do I Cover $3,000 in Monthly Living Expenses? I’m 58 With $700k in Retirement Savings, But I Won’t Collect Social Security for 7 Years appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.