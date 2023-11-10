South Korea's Yoon, Japan's Kishida to attend technology roundtable on Nov. 17

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to attend a roundtable on technological cooperation with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Stanford University on Nov. 17, Yoon's office said on Friday.

The two leaders will be attending the event while they are in the United States for a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation member states in San Francisco next week, Yoon's office said in a statement.

They are expected to discuss cooperation in technology between the two countries as well as three-way cooperation with the United States, it said.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Ed Davies)