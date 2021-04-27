South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LUBBOCK, Texas, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.



First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $15.2 million, compared to $15.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $7.1 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2021 was $0.82, compared to $0.87 for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $0.38 for the first quarter of 2020.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2021 was $19.0 million, compared to $20.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $15.1 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Average cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2021 decreased to 29 basis points, compared to 31 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 65 basis points for the first quarter of 2020.

The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2021 was $89,000, compared to $141,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.42% at March 31, 2021, compared to 0.45% at December 31, 2020 and 0.28% at March 31, 2020.

The adjusted (non-GAAP) efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2021 was 65.76%, compared to 64.19% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 69.10% for the first quarter of 2020.

Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2021 was 1.66% annualized, compared to 1.76% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 0.89% annualized for the first quarter of 2020.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $19.28 as of March 31, 2021, compared to $18.97 per share as of December 31, 2020 and $16.54 per share as of March 31, 2020.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Through the first quarter of 2021 our local Texas markets continued to recover as the pace of business has started to accelerate, real estate volumes remained strong, and the price of oil continued to rise. We are seeing these improved trends in our customers’ demand for credit and expect loan growth to reaccelerate to a low single digit rate through 2021, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, before returning to mid-single digit growth in 2022 as we continue to expand in our metropolitan markets of Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and El Paso. Importantly, we will remain disciplined and will not sacrifice our credit standards as we grow the Bank. This discipline has served us well during the COVID-19 pandemic, as can be seen in the credit metrics of our loan portfolio, as our active loan modifications declined to 2.1% of our loan portfolio in the first quarter of 2021 from 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020. We remain confident in the credit quality of our loan portfolio and the reserves for loan losses that we have.”



Mr. Griffith continued, “We believe the Bank’s financial position is strong as we have remained disciplined on core expenses as our mortgage volumes have grown, maintained strong liquidity, and are implementing a thoughtful capital allocation strategy to ensure a steady return of capital to our shareholders. During the first quarter of 2021, we continued to repurchase shares under our $10 million share repurchase program and last week our board of directors authorized a 40% increase in our quarterly dividend to $0.07 per share. We also remain committed to our employees, customers and the communities that we serve. Along these lines, we launched our first corporate sustainability report in February 2021 which outlines our commitment to a diverse workforce and board of directors, our goal to reduce our carbon footprint, and our ongoing support to our local communities through increasing employee and Bank engagement. We understand that this is a journey and are excited with the many ways ahead where we can make a positive impact.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $29.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $30.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $30.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. The net interest margin was 3.52% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 4.13% for the first quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans was 5.07% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 5.10% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 5.76% for the first quarter of 2020. The average cost of deposits was 29 basis points for the first quarter of 2021, representing a two basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a 36 basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2020.

Interest income was $33.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $34.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $35.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. Interest income decreased $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 from the fourth quarter of 2020 due to lower loan rates and less purchase discount accretion, partially offset by additional fees on Small Business Administration (“SBA”) PPP loans. Interest income decreased by $2.8 million from the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower interest rates on loans, securities, and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by growth in average loans, principally from our origination of PPP loans. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recognized $2.5 million in PPP related SBA fees. At March 31, 2021, there was $5.1 million of deferred fees that have not been accreted to income, the majority of which are expected to be recognized as PPP loans continue to be forgiven by the SBA over the next several quarters.

Interest expense was $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in interest expense from the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to lower interest rates paid on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by growth in average interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease from the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to lower interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by growth in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in average interest-bearing liabilities was largely due to growth in deposits and the issuance of $50 million in subordinated notes in September 2020.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $26.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $26.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $1.3 million positive fair value adjustment to the Company’s mortgage servicing rights and a decrease of $1.0 million in income from insurance activities, due to typical seasonality for insurance. The increase in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to growth of $10.1 million in mortgage banking activities revenue as a result of an additional $219.5 million in mortgage loan originations and a $1.3 million increase in the fair value of the Company’s mortgage servicing rights. This increase was partially offset by a gain on sale of securities of $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense was $37.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $36.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $34.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily the result of an increase of $1.2 million in personnel expense related to higher health insurance costs and a change to the lender incentive compensation plan. This increase was partially offset by the decrease of $331 thousand in marketing and business development expense after it had been elevated for the Company’s Permian Basin branches in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by a $3.5 million increase in personnel expense. This increase was predominantly related to an additional $3.0 million in commissions paid on the higher volume of mortgage loan originations and a rise of $1.0 million in salary and other personnel expenses to support mortgage activities. There was a reduction in other noninterest expenses of $658 thousand during the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to $331 thousand in data conversion expenses and $300 thousand in computer equipment purchased in connection with upgrading the equipment at branches acquired by the Company in November 2019 through the Company’s acquisition of West Texas State Bank as well as at existing branches incurred during the first quarter of 2020.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $2.24 billion as of March 31, 2021, compared to $2.22 billion as of December 31, 2020 and $2.11 billion as of March 31, 2020. The $21.1 million increase during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily the result of organic net growth of $46.5 million, partially offset by seasonal repayments of $25.4 million in agricultural operating loans. Additionally, there was a net increase of $3.5 million in PPP loans as the Company funded $77.6 million in new PPP loans, partially offset by payments of $74.1 million on PPP loans, during the first quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2021, loans held for investment increased $133.9 million from March 31, 2020, largely attributable to outstanding PPP loans of $173.5 million as of March 31, 2021, partially offset by the slower loan demand and accelerated repayments experienced during 2020.

Agricultural production loans were $80.5 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $105.9 million as of December 31, 2020 and $96.8 million as of March 31, 2020. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020 is due to typical seasonal repayments on these agricultural production loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.16 billion as of March 31, 2021, compared to $2.97 billion as of December 31, 2020 and $2.67 billion as of March 31, 2020. Deposits increased $30.5 million, or 1.0%, in the first quarter of 2021 from December 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2021, deposits increased $277.5 million, or 10.3%, from March 31, 2020. The increase in deposits since March 31, 2020 is primarily a result of organic growth as well as existing customers depositing funds received from PPP loan advances, stimulus checks, and generally maintaining higher liquidity in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $962.2 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $917.3 million as of December 31, 2020 and $740.9 million as of March 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 30.5% of total deposits as of March 31, 2021. The change in noninterest-bearing deposit balances at March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 was an increase of $181.3 million, or 6.1%. The change in noninterest-bearing deposit balances at March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020 was an increase of $489.8 million, or 18.4%. The changes from both compared periods is primarily a result of organic growth as well as existing customers increasing their balances.

The Bank prepaid $50.0 million of advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas in March 2021 and there was no related prepayment fee.

Asset Quality

As part of the Bank’s efforts to support its customers and protect the Bank as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank has provided borrowers relief by offering varying forms of loan modifications including 90-day payment deferrals, 6-month interest only terms, or in certain select cases periods of longer than 6 months of interest only. As of March 31, 2021, total active loan modifications attributed to COVID-19 were $46.9 million, or 2.1% of the Company’s loan portfolio, down from $64.1 million, or 2.9% of the Company’s loan portfolio, at December 31, 2020. Approximately 95% of these active modified loans at March 31, 2021 are in the hotel portfolio.

The provision for loan losses recorded for the first quarter of 2021 was $89 thousand compared to $141 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease from the first quarter of 2020 is primarily due to the general improvement in the economy, a decline in the amount of loans that are actively under a modification, and a decrease in outstanding loan balances. There is continued uncertainty from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the full extent of the impact on the economy and the Bank’s customers remains unknown at this time. Accordingly, additional provisions for loan losses may be necessary in future periods.

The allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment was 2.01% as of March 31, 2021, compared to 2.05% as of December 31, 2020 and 1.38% as of March 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans held for investment was 2.18% as of March 31, 2021.

The nonperforming assets to total assets ratio as of March 31, 2021 was 0.42%, compared to 0.45% as of December 31, 2020 and 0.28% at March 31, 2020. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.11% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 0.11% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 0.25% for the first quarter of 2020.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, Adjusted Efficiency Ratio, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of and for the quarter ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Selected Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 32,982 $ 33,984 $ 34,503 $ 34,007 $ 35,737 Interest expense 3,438 3,619 3,230 3,559 5,538 Net interest income 29,544 30,365 31,273 30,448 30,199 Provision for loan losses 89 141 6,062 13,133 6,234 Noninterest income 26,500 26,172 31,660 24,896 18,875 Noninterest expense 37,057 36,504 35,993 35,207 34,011 Income tax expense 3,738 3,968 4,147 1,389 1,746 Net income 15,160 15,924 16,731 5,615 7,083 Per Share Data (Common Stock): Net earnings, basic 0.84 0.88 0.93 0.31 0.39 Net earnings, diluted 0.82 0.87 0.92 0.31 0.38 Cash dividends declared and paid 0.05 0.05 0.03 0.03 0.03 Book value 20.75 20.47 19.52 18.64 18.10 Tangible book value 19.28 18.97 18.00 17.06 16.54 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 18,069,186 18,053,467 18,059,174 18,061,705 18,043,105 Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive 18,511,120 18,366,129 18,256,161 18,224,630 18,461,922 Shares outstanding at end of period 18,053,229 18,076,364 18,059,174 18,059,174 18,056,014 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents 413,406 300,307 290,885 256,101 136,062 Investment securities 777,208 803,087 726,329 730,674 734,791 Total loans held for investment 2,242,676 2,221,583 2,288,234 2,331,716 2,108,805 Allowance for loan losses 45,019 45,553 46,076 40,635 29,074 Total assets 3,732,894 3,599,160 3,542,666 3,584,532 3,216,563 Interest-bearing deposits 2,193,427 2,057,029 2,037,743 2,006,984 1,924,902 Noninterest-bearing deposits 962,205 917,322 906,059 940,853 740,946 Total deposits 3,155,632 2,974,351 2,943,802 2,947,837 2,665,848 Borrowings 164,553 223,532 204,704 252,430 185,265 Total stockholders’ equity 374,671 370,048 352,568 336,534 326,890 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.66% 1.76% 1.88% 0.64% 0.89% Return on average equity 16.51% 17.53% 19.32% 6.81% 9.00% Net interest margin (1) 3.52% 3.64% 3.82% 3.79% 4.13% Yield on loans 5.07% 5.10% 5.08% 5.06% 5.76% Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.41% 0.45% 0.50% 0.56% 0.91% Efficiency ratio 65.76% 64.19% 56.90% 63.28% 69.10% Summary Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming loans 14,316 14,965 15,006 10,472 7,112 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.64% 0.67% 0.66% 0.45% 0.34% Other real estate owned 1,377 1,353 1,336 1,335 1,944 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.42% 0.45% 0.46% 0.33% 0.28% Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment 2.01% 2.05% 2.01% 1.74% 1.38% Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.11% 0.11% 0.10% 0.27% 0.25%





As of and for the quarter ended March 31

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Capital Ratios: Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.04% 10.28% 9.95% 9.39% 10.16% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.39% 9.60% 9.25% 8.66% 9.37% Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 13.23% 12.96% 12.49% 10.47% 11.24% Tier 1 capital to average assets 10.35% 10.24% 10.01% 9.60% 10.34% Total capital to risk-weighted assets 19.24% 19.08% 18.67% 14.32% 15.23%





(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.



South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Assets Loans, excluding PPP (1) $ 2,163,114 $ 26,283 4.93 % $ 2,167,015 $ 31,055 5.76 % Loans - PPP 179,498 2,998 6.77 % - - 0.00 % Debt securities - taxable 545,994 2,432 1.81 % 560,677 3,592 2.58 % Debt securities - nontaxable 216,695 1,481 2.77 % 78,933 501 2.55 % Other interest-bearing assets 330,233 100 0.12 % 151,133 734 1.95 % Total interest-earning assets 3,435,534 33,294 3.93 % 2,957,758 35,882 4.88 % Noninterest-earning assets 269,612 250,659 Total assets $ 3,705,146 $ 3,208,417 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMA’s $ 1,807,963 1,104 0.25 % $ 1,545,937 2,656 0.69 % Time deposits 324,381 1,053 1.32 % 353,471 1,627 1.85 % Short-term borrowings 25,022 4 0.06 % 30,744 93 1.22 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings 74,444 35 0.19 % 96,209 357 1.49 % Subordinated debt securities 75,635 1,019 5.46 % 26,472 404 6.14 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 223 1.95 % 46,393 401 3.48 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,353,838 3,438 0.59 % 2,099,226 5,538 1.06 % Demand deposits 935,345 765,637 Other liabilities 43,604 27,152 Stockholders’ equity 372,359 316,402 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 3,705,146 $ 3,208,417 Net interest income $ 29,856 $ 30,344 Net interest margin (2) 3.52 % 4.13 %





(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. (2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.



South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 65,204 $ 76,146 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 348,202 224,161 Federal funds sold - — Investment securities 777,208 803,087 Loans held for sale 125,792 111,477 Loans held for investment 2,242,676 2,221,583 Less: Allowance for loan losses (45,019 ) (45,553 ) Net loans held for investment 2,197,657 2,176,030 Premises and equipment, net 59,211 60,331 Goodwill 19,508 19,508 Intangible assets 7,140 7,562 Other assets 132,972 120,858 Total assets $ 3,732,894 $ 3,599,160 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits $ 962,205 $ 917,322 Interest-bearing deposits 2,193,427 2,057,029 Total deposits 3,155,632 2,974,351 Other borrowings 42,525 101,550 Subordinated debt securities 75,635 75,589 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 46,393 46,393 Other liabilities 38,038 31,229 Total liabilities 3,358,223 3,229,112 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 18,053 18,076 Additional paid-in capital 140,633 141,112 Retained earnings 203,777 189,521 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 12,208 21,339 Total stockholders’ equity 374,671 370,048 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,732,894 $ 3,599,160

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 29,280 $ 31,015 Other 3,702 4,722 Total Interest income 32,982 35,737 Interest expense: Deposits 2,157 4,283 Subordinated debt securities 1,019 404 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 223 401 Other 39 450 Total Interest expense 3,438 5,538 Net interest income 29,544 30,199 Provision for loan losses 89 6,234 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 29,455 23,965 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 1,573 1,983 Income from insurance activities 1,112 1,159 Mortgage banking activities 18,816 8,753 Bank card services and interchange fees 2,642 2,238 Net gain on sale of securities - 2,318 Other 2,357 2,424 Total Noninterest income 26,500 18,875 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 24,318 20,810 Net occupancy expense 3,565 3,600 Professional services 1,573 1,572 Marketing and development 568 768 Other 7,033 7,261 Total noninterest expense 37,057 34,011 Income before income taxes 18,898 8,829 Income tax expense 3,738 1,746 Net income $ 15,160 $ 7,083

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Loan Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Loans: Commercial Real Estate $ 673,985 $ 663,344 Commercial - Specialized 279,389 311,686 Commercial - General 531,303 518,309 Consumer: 1-4 Family Residential 362,571 360,315 Auto Loans 219,977 205,840 Other Consumer 67,644 67,595 Construction 107,807 94,494 Total loans held for investment $ 2,242,676 $ 2,221,583

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Deposit Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 962,205 $ 917,322 NOW & other transaction accounts 348,156 332,829 MMDA & other savings 1,520,943 1,398,699 Time deposits 324,328 325,501 Total deposits $ 3,155,632 $ 2,974,351

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of and for the quarter ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Efficiency ratio Noninterest expense $ 37,057 $ 36,504 $ 35,993 $ 35,207 $ 34,011 Net interest income $ 29,544 $ 30,365 $ 31,273 $ 30,448 $ 30,199 Tax equivalent yield adjustment 312 336 322 290 145 Noninterest income 26,500 26,172 31,660 24,896 18,875 Total income $ 56,356 $ 56,873 $ 63,255 $ 55,634 $ 49,219 Efficiency ratio 65.76% 64.19% 56.90% 63.28% 69.10% Noninterest expense $ 37,057 $ 36,504 $ 35,993 $ 35,207 $ 34,011 Less: net loss on sale of securities - - - - - Adjusted noninterest expense $ 37,057 $ 36,504 $ 35,993 $ 35,207 $ 34,011 Total income $ 56,356 $ 56,873 $ 63,255 $ 55,634 $ 49,219 Less: net gain on sale of securities - - - - (2,318 ) Adjusted total income $ 56,356 $ 56,873 $ 63,255 $ 55,634 $ 46,901 Adjusted efficiency ratio 65.76% 64.19% 56.90% 63.28% 72.52% Pre-tax, pre-provision income Net income $ 15,160 $ 15,924 $ 16,731 $ 5,615 $ 7,083 Income tax expense 3,738 3,968 4,147 1,389 1,746 Provision for loan losses 89 141 6,062 13,133 6,234 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 18,987 $ 20,033 $ 26,940 $ 20,137 $ 15,063

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Tangible common equity Total common stockholders’ equity $ 374,671 $ 370,048 $ 352,568 $ 336,534 $ 326,890 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (26,648 ) (27,070 ) (27,502 ) (28,414 ) (28,181 ) Tangible common equity $ 348,023 $ 342,978 $ 325,066 $ 308,120 $ 298,709 Tangible assets Total assets $ 3,732,894 $ 3,599,160 $ 3,542,666 $ 3,584,532 $ 3,216,563 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (26,648 ) (27,070 ) (27,502 ) (28,414 ) (28,181 ) Tangible assets $ 3,706,246 $ 3,572,090 $ 3,515,164 $ 3,556,118 $ 3,188,382 Shares outstanding 18,053,229 18,076,364 18,059,174 18,059,174 18,056,014 Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.04% 10.28% 9.95% 9.39% 10.16% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.39% 9.60% 9.25% 8.66% 9.37% Book value per share $ 20.75 $ 20.47 $ 19.52 $ 18.64 $ 18.10 Tangible book value per share $ 19.28 $ 18.97 $ 18.00 $ 17.06 $ 16.54



