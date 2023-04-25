South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of May to $0.13. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.5%.

See our latest analysis for South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

Having paid out dividends for only 3 years, South Plains Financial does not have much of a history being a dividend paying company. Based on its last earnings report however, the payout ratio is at a comfortable 14%, meaning that South Plains Financial may be able to sustain this dividend for future years if it continues on this earnings trend.

EPS is set to fall by 46.1% over the next 3 years. Fortunately, analysts forecast the future payout ratio to be 24% over the same time horizon, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

South Plains Financial Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2020, the annual payment back then was $0.12, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.52. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 63% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that South Plains Financial has grown earnings per share at 16% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Story continues

South Plains Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that South Plains Financial is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for South Plains Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here