South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) shareholders have earned a 21% CAGR over the last three years

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in the last quarter. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 71% during that period.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, South Plains Financial achieved compound earnings per share growth of 20% per year. Notably, the 20% average annual share price gain matches up nicely with the EPS growth rate. This observation indicates that the market's attitude to the business hasn't changed all that much. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on South Plains Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for South Plains Financial the TSR over the last 3 years was 79%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

South Plains Financial shareholders are down 5.4% for the year, (even including dividends), but the broader market is up 6.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Investors are up over three years, booking 21% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand South Plains Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for South Plains Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

South Plains Financial is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

