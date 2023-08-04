South Port New Zealand (NZSE:SPN) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at South Port New Zealand (NZSE:SPN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for South Port New Zealand:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = NZ$16m ÷ (NZ$98m - NZ$6.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, South Port New Zealand has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Infrastructure industry average of 5.6% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for South Port New Zealand's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating South Port New Zealand's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of South Port New Zealand's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 26%, but since then they've fallen to 18%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by South Port New Zealand's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 36% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

