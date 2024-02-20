South Port New Zealand's (NZSE:SPN) Dividend Will Be NZ$0.0882

South Port New Zealand Limited (NZSE:SPN) will pay a dividend of NZ$0.0882 on the 12th of March. This means the annual payment is 4.0% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

South Port New Zealand's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, South Port New Zealand's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings, and the company was also not generating any cash flow to offset this. This is a pretty unsustainable practice, and could be risky if continued for the long term.

EPS is set to grow by 0.6% over the next year if recent trends continue. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 88% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

South Port New Zealand Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was NZ$0.22 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was NZ$0.27. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.1% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, South Port New Zealand's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. South Port New Zealand's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

Our Thoughts On South Port New Zealand's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think South Port New Zealand is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for South Port New Zealand that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

