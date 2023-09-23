South Shore real estate sales: A sunroom and a sauna are just the start

Every week, we post all the South Shore real estate sales in an easy to read town-by-town list. Be a nosy neighbor. Be smart about your biggest investment. Or just enjoy perusing. (Did you miss last week's that included an antique home with a bold renovation and another with a wine cellar and elevator? All in this story.)

This week, there is much to love in the Top 5 home sales. But as the weather cools, that outdoor area on with a fireplace and pizza oven is sounding awful good. But check them all out for yourself!

Another cool South Shore property to check out is one with a lot of history, including a little Von Trapp tidbit. For 78 years, the property has been owned by the Society of the Divine Word, the world’s largest Catholic missionary organization. But now, the house The house has 37 bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and a chapel that was originally used as a ballroom. And there is much more in the $8 million price tag. Read about it here.

The real estate market is still red hot. We have your guide to the South Shore, Massachusetts sales, provided by The Warren Group. And, click on the links below to see inside the homes. We have the scoop on what sold and for how much. Every week, we post these transactions for you and give you the five most expensive sales on the South Shore.

Top 5 home sales for the South Shore, Massachusetts, for August 21-25, 2023

$3,310,000, 20 Ocean Ledge Drive, Cohasset, Robert and Dorothy J. Margolskee to Jinnie Desiata, Aug. 22, 2023, single family.

20 Ocean Ledge Drive, Cohasset

$2,500,000, 17 Kress Farm Road, Hingham, Daniel C. and Wray J. Clifford to Stephen M. and Sandy L. Hunt, Aug. 25, 2023, single family.

17 Kress Farm Road, Hingham

3. Hitchin Post Lane − Norwell

$1,995,000, 6 Hitchin Post Lane, Norwell, Highland Ests Norwell LLC to Thomas M. and Alexis F. Callahan, Aug. 25, 2023, single family home.

4. Garrison Drive − Scituate

$1,749,000, Scituate, 54 Garrison Drive, Christopher and Samantha Kerger to Tyler N. and Alyson Doyle, Aug. 21, 2023, single family.

$1,710,000, 12 Prior Farm Road, Duxbury, Waltz Ft and Jay F. Waltz 2nd to Marimilian A. and Kathryn S. Pinto, Aug. 21, 2023, single family.

12 Prior Farm Road, Duxbury

South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate sales for August 21-25, 2023

Abington

59 West St., Timothy J. and Nancy J. Buonopane to Karen and Andrew Partridge, $535,000, August 23, single family.

117 Monroe St., Noel Oconnor to Jason B. Crowley and Annilka L. Leydon, $550,000, August 25, single family.

204 Central St., Charles E. Vincent to William V. Cochrane, $455,000, August 25, single family.

81 Dorsey St., Tallent Martin A. Est and John M. Tallen to Adam and Shawn R. Kelly, $500,000, August 25, single family.

319 Tamarack Lane Unit 319, Patricia A. and Russell M. Lavoie to Melissa Laquerre and Elliott N. Barker, $480,000, August 24, condo.

Braintree

234 Allerton Commons Lane Unit 234, Parisi Janet F. Est and Patricia Souza to Leo D. and Kathleen P. Stapleton Jr., $515,000, August 24, condo.

501 Commerce Drive Unit 1316, Francis J. Gallagher 3rd to Matthew J. Sheehan, $430,000, August 21, condo.

60 Messina Woods Drive, Joseph Morrissey and Elizabeth Joyce to Wenzhong Li and Yinghua Xie, $1,330,000, August 25, single family.

47 Sycamore Road, Christopher G. and Jennifer Riley to Brian and Sheila Moccio, $995,000, August 25, single family.

Canton

117 Prospect St., L. B. T. and Cheryl Murphy to Alec Stephens and Jessica D. Pham-Stephens, $680,000, August 25, single family.

16 Stonewood Drive, Sulmona Limited Liability Co. to Mountain Street Dev Limited Liability Co., $407,500, August 22.

23 Edward St., Defelice Joseph A. Est and Joanna Alessi to Nellwyn A. Hagan and Craig Stephenson, $745,000, August 21, single family.

12 Forge Pond Unit 12, Forge Pond Realty Limited Liability Co. to 12 Forge Pond Limited Liability Co., $250,000, August 22.

55 Trayer Road, Peter R. and Donna L. Ross to Ross O. and Kathleen R. Martin, $870,000, August 23, single family.

Carver

7 Ewell St., Aaron J. and Ashleigh R. Ohearn to James and Adrienne Elliman Jr., $850,000, August 24, single family.

10 Cornish St., Ramsey Family Trust and Diane B. Ramsey to Paula M. Clooney, $520,000, August 24, single family.

14 Craig St., Coyne Family Trust and Siobhan P. Coyne to Charles Lawson Jr. and Christina Caraco, $640,000, August 24, single family.

9 Circuit Ave., Richard and Suzanne R. Dionne to Matthew and Kristen Furlong, $550,000, August 24, single family.

Cohasset

20 Ocean Ledge Drive, Robert and Dorothy J. Margolskee to Jinnie Desiata, $3,310,000, August 22.

Duxbury

12 Prior Farm Road, Waltz Family Trust and Jay F. Waltz 2nd to Marimilian A. and Kathryn S. Pinto, $1,710,000, August 21, single family.

45 Driftwood Drive, Daniel C. and Gina Wood to Ryan and Alexandra Patenaude, $1,449,000, August 25, single family.

Many visitors found spiritual refuge at Miramar Retreat Center in Duxbury on 121 Parks St. This summer home was originally built in 190. The Society of the Divine Word has listed the 30 acre property for $8.2 million dollars. Miramar is a combination of two Latin words that means sea view.

For sale − main house with 37 bedrooms: What's next for the historic Catholic center on the South Shore?

Halifax

132 Twin Lakes Drive Unit 132, Jonathan R. and Haley E. Stevens to Adair Rosa and Rita D. Lima, $354,000, August 21, condo.

24 Cherry St., Compton Kenneth J. Est and Margaret C. Severance to Mtthew J. and Nicole Medeiros, $580,000, August 23, single family.

Hanover

17 Cobblestone Lane, Campbell Family Trust and Jeffrey A. Campbell to Kevin J. and Julie H. Goodwin, $1,330,000, August 25, single family.

Hanson

114 Andrew Lane, Paul F. and Cheryl A. Medico to Katelynn and Ali Munive, $700,000, August 21, single family.

64 Crescent Place, John A. and Gail M. Lincoln to Nicholas and Meghan Ayala, $454,500, August 21, single family.

Hingham

2506 Hockley Drive Unit 2506, Jeanne D. Lt and Robin D. Doyle to Colleen E. Gorman, $375,000, August 21, condo.

18 Liberty Pole Road, Carol A. Hale to James M. and Rebecca G. Larson, $1,200,000, August 21, single family.

8 Green Street Court, Trevor and Jennifer Mullen to Kelly A. Martin RET and Kelly A. Martin, $1,002,000, August 23, single family.

17 Kress Farm Road, Daniel C. and Wray J. Clifford to Stephen M. and Sandy L. Hunt, $2,500,000, August 25, single family.

108 Central St., Ari and Julie Locklear to Robert T. and Elizabeth Hoffman Jr., $1,450,000, August 25, single family.

19 Beals Cove Road Unit K., Pjs Realty Trust and Pamela J. Sullivan to Julia White, $367,000, August 21, condo.

Holbrook

63 Marion St., Charles R. Riley to Lucile and Hubert Jean, $460,000, August 24, single family.

40 Hillsdale Road, Judy A. and William J. Whealan to Stephen and Anna-Nathalie Mello, $540,000, August 21, single family.

479 Plymouth St., Margaret A. Sass to Jennifer Aubry and Raphael Joly, $700,000, August 23, single family.

Hull

114 Spring St., Edmund J. and Cheryl A. Babcock to Edmund J. Babcock, $166,050, August 22, single family.

50-A Whitehead Ave., Christopher J. Corbin to Brendan and Margaret Lombard, $421,000, August 23, single family.

12 Oceanside Drive Unit 12, Donna R. Haggett Lt and Donna R. Haggett to Venugopal Gopinathan and Nandita Aras, $850,000, August 25, condo.

71 Packard Ave., Beach House T. and Martin E. Wahl to Heidi Solivan, $305,000, August 24, single family.

Kingston

25 Sequoia Drive, 34 South St Limited Liability Co. to Kristy L. Buitenhuys and Danie E. Nersessian, $826,500, August 25.

Marshfield

8 Knox Road, James Philbin to 8 Kox Limited Liability Co., $500,000, August 24, single family.

4 Fremont Road, Peter C. and Lisa E. Patno to Stuart and Tricia D. Macdonald, $685,000, August 24, single family.

38 Cedar Road, Saleel R. and Bonnie M. Chabra to Kasie and James Pasquantonio, $900,000, August 23, single family.

33 Carolina Trail, Robert T. and Joanne M. Keogh to Erin A. Mcniff, $820,000, August 21, single family.

715 Summer St., John Danehey to Jeffrey J. Sine and Thanh N. Lam, $970,000, August 21, single family.

Lincoln Ave., Jay S. Philpott to Bell Point Limited Liability Co., $10,000, August 24.

Dolphin Road, Peter C. and Lisa E. Patno to Stuart and Tricia D. Macdonald, $685,000, August 24.

566 Union St., R. Rod Family Trust and Richard N. Rodrigues to Joseph Rotondo and Glenys D. Hernandez, $625,000, August 22, single family.

51 Ocean St., 51 Ocean St Realty Trust and David A. Sugrue to Kyle P. Laracy, $550,000, August 21, single family.

108 Acorn St., Erin N. Dimartino to David and Danielle J. Kempe, $595,000, August 25, single family.

593 Careswell St., Carlton A. Doty and Karen Beckum to Jeffrey B. and Kartie E. Travers, $941,000, August 25, single family.

Milton

1054 Brook Road, Hung J. and Nicola M. Lam to Idia B. and Rashard Thurston, $1,195,000, August 24, single family.

20 Harold St., Live & Learn Ventures Limited Liability Co. to Anthony and Jennifer N. Perella, $869,000, August 25, single family.

19 Orchard Road, Hazel Family Trust and David E. Hazel to Joseph W. Hazel and Rachel J. Raduazzo, $600,000, August 22, single family.

348 Truman Hwy, Jose J. and Carmen Y. Fernandez to Mosammat Halima and Rowshan Begum, $1,050,000, August 22, single family.

101 Blue Hills Pkwy, Milton Town Of to Discovery Schoolhouse Inc., $500,000, August 23.

30 Holmes Lane, Oneil Realty Trust and Stephen J. Oneil to Marion Schulz and Sebastien Mannai, $860,000, August 23, single family.

46 Rowe St., Nicole J. Veneto to Tardanico Family Trust and Nino Tardanico, $800,000, August 23, single family.

55 Wolcott Woods Lane Unit 55, Wolcott Residential Limited Liability Co. to Babka Childrens Lifetime and Jeffrey A. Babka, $1,575,000, August 21.

31 Reed St., Bell Family Trust and Douglas A. Bell to Anthony Bonfa, $925,000, August 25, single family.

36 Central Ave. Unit 4, Bethany Franz to Brenna M. Donnelly, $700,000, August 25, condo.

575 Pleasant St., Matthew and Allison M. Delaney to Thomas and Melissa Polaske, $1,022,424, August 25, single family.

Norwell

281 Summer St., Philip A. and Joy A. Nash to Ryan F. and Jordan A. Provencher, $1,100,000, August 25, single family.

6 Hitchin Post Lane, Highland Ests Norwell Limited Liability Co. to Thomas M. and Alexis F. Callahan, $1,995,000, August 25.

900 Main St., Robert D. Roorda and Fiona Creed to Matthew P. and Stephanie S. Mclaughlin, $1,250,000, August 25, single family.

78 Jacobs Lane, Dorothy R. Ansaldi to Guy Tringale, $1,450,000, August 22, single family.

22 Hemlock Drive, Marie F. Viola 2021 T. and John D. Viola to Declan and Michaela Wirzburger, $600,000, August 23, single family.

42 Donovan Farm Way Unit 42, Thomas V. and Judith J. Orlandi Jr. to David C. and Kathleen Ready, $842,500, August 23, condo.

Pembroke

516 Mattakeesett St., Manuel J. and Valerie Ribeiro 3rd to Nixon and Erika Rodrigues, $750,000, August 24, single family.

10 Cynthia Ave., Mary F. Ryan to Gordon E. and Gina M. Zemotel, $425,000, August 23, single family.

664 Center St., Meagan J. Silva to Bryan J. Lay and Jessica E. Dondero, $455,000, August 25, single family.

Plymouth

59 Billington Sea Road, David A. and Rebecca V. Chaves to Thomas and Margaret Devlin, $660,000, August 25, single family.

52 Jan Marie Drive, Charles E. and Cynthia R. Toomey to Ryan Brennan and Brittany Morris, $575,000, August 25, single family.

11 Kirk Circle, Colleen A. and David M. Iava to Jordan Wylie, $599,000, August 25, single family.

45 Plaza Way Unit 5201, Sawyers Reach Limited Liability Co. to John F. and Maryellen B. Ferrara, $649,000, August 25, condo.

1 Spyglass Lane, Waverly Oaks Dev Limited Liability Co. to Leonard E. Proc and Alicia D. Ambrosca, $200,000, August 24.

45 Wyndham Hill Drive, Robert P. and Janine Hanley to Neil J. Toole and Corina M. Aaronson, $620,000, August 24, single family.

43 Pond View Circle, Robert K. Lawton and Sandra K. Waye-Lawton to Turner -Sampson RET and James R. Turner, $1,200,100, August 22, single family.

4 Meadowbrook Drive, Whitman Homes Inc. to Paul Corneilson and Beth Frasso, $662,525, August 25.

12 Muster Fld, Oconnell Alfred K. Est and Daniel K. Oconnell to Ashley Morales, $354,000, August 21, single family.

1746 State Road, Dale A. Wheeler to Zachary N. Sarro and Erin E. Picone, $415,000, August 21, single family.

49 Lake Drive, Tyler J. Bolton to Heather Stephen, $367,500, August 24, single family.

15 Lafayette Road, Dana J. and Kristen Smith to Meghan Corcoran, $565,000, August 21, single family.

753 Rocky Hill Road, Michael K. Bridges and Janet M. Howley to Paul and Lauraleen Howley, $185,000, August 23, single family.

5 Red Fox Lane, Kramp Henriette Est and Russell K. Kramp to Marleme J. Mcgrath, $290,000, August 23, single family.

15 Penick Knl, Os Golf Homes Limited Liability Co. to Jennifer Pollock, $350,000, August 22.

12 Lincoln St., 2 Lincoln St Realty Trust and Jacqueline Winokur to Stephen Kenneally, $828,000, August 22.

53 Lawrence Road, Chadwyck and Alexandra Howell to Ronald E. and Sharon F. Clarke, $550,000, August 22, single family.

174 Valley Road, Dodge Barbara A. Est and Barbara A. Dodge to Michael R. Dodge and Evyn E. Hanley, $360,000, August 23, single family.

41 Lotus Drive, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to Renzo and Cheryl Bardetti, $893,582, August 21.

Long Ridge Road Lot A348, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Ridge Development Limited Liability Co., $1,210,000, August 21.

19 Climbers Path, Stark-Prisco Realty Trust and Arlene S. Prisco to Mark W. and Sally M. Tyszka, $925,000, August 24, single family.

39 Lotus Drive, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to Jan and Deborah Szaro, $829,940, August 24.

216 Water St. Unit 205B, Southern Dunes Limited Liability Co. to Thomas J. and Suzanne M. Tseki, $639,900, August 24, condo.

39 Tenderwood, Jean E. and Alan Ansello to Winthrop Family Trust and Lawrence F. Winthrop, $740,000, August 25, single family.

37 Colony Beach Blvd, Rohan Kamath and Shelby Cannon to Steven J. Malcolm, $740,000, August 25, single family.

Long Ridge Road Lot A347, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Ridge Development Limited Liability Co., $1,210,000, August 21.

1 Chapel Hill Drive Unit 4, Linda S. Heath and Sherman W. Smith to Kevin Roberts, $215,000, August 25, condo.

Quincy

511 Hancock St. Unit 205, Nq3 Development Limited Liability Co. to Daniel A. and Lillian L. Grossman, $788,000, August 25, condo.

27 Stanley Circle, Virginia A. Perrone to Nancy Jie and Jackie Phung, $750,000, August 25, single family.

111 Davis St., William F. Williamson to Stephanie E. Van Fleet, $640,000, August 22, single family.

8 Fallon Court Unit 8, Jiechao Xu and Xiaomin Mo to Li and Sophie M. Zhang, $455,000, August 25, condo.

83 Bird St., Little Family Trust and Marilyn G. Morrell to J. & P. Construction Limited Liability Co., $550,000, August 25, single family.

18 Sachem St., Hayley Degrandchamp to Alexander M. Cwiakala, $35,000, August 23.

133 Commander Shea Blvd Unit 317, Shuer Peng to Grandchildrens T. Fbo Maxs and William W. Brinkley Jr., $299,900, August 21, condo.

133 Commander Shea Blvd Unit 610, Anna P. Shea to Jennifer A. Stark, $315,000, August 25, condo.

326 E. Squantum St., 326 East Squantum St Realty Trust and Christopher Giunta to Yan L. Xue and Christina Ng, $618,000, August 22, single family.

14 Wilgus Road, Crowley C. Jay Est and Mary L. Crowley to Beth Anderson, $513,000, August 22, single family.

45 Hancock St. Unit 305, Yufei He to Mateo and Silvana Latolli, $555,500, August 22, condo.

18 Sachem St., Alexander M. Cwiakala to Siarhei Huba, $915,550, August 23.

224 Franklin St., Richard A. Kimball to Luyin Huang and Zhuodan Zhen, $990,000, August 21.

1025 Hancock St. Unit 10J, John J. and Maria L. Sullivan to Alexandra M. Traverse, $345,000, August 24, condo.

195 Independence Ave. Unit 123, Patrick M. Farwell to Jia B. Lu, $379,000, August 24, condo.

Randolph

28 Stoughton St. Unit B., Wallace Karanja and Esther Njoroge to Maleeta Wimberly and Glen Lamotte, $440,000, August 25, condo.

15 Toscano Way Unit 15, 502 South Main Hldg Limited Liability Co. to Karl and Hans Guillaume, $567,500, August 25, condo.

18 Nelson Drive Unit 1H, Equity TCompany to Aisha Khaukha, $250,000, August 25, condo.

249 Oak St., Dispirito Family Trust and Josephine Dispirito to Stephanie Augustin, $180,000, August 21.

23 Mcdonnell Drive, Maureen Zion to Sindy Mathieu and Dieunel Elie, $530,000, August 24, single family.

Rockland

53 Airport Park Drive, Jjbb Limited Liability Co. to 53 Airport Dr Re Limited Liability Co., $5,100,000, August 24.

185 Pond St., Karen A. Irvine and Sean M. Regal to Melissa Percy, $480,000, August 24, single family.

47 Centre Ave., Bunnoe Limited Liability Co. to Darquis Smith, $585,000, August 25, single family.

Scituate

54 Garrison Drive, Christopher and Samantha Kerger to Tyler N. and Alyson Doyle, $1,749,000, August 21, single family.

101 Ann Vinal Road, Simon A. Monteiro to Alcinda M. Monteiro-Maraj, $50,000, August 21, single family.

18 Atlantic Way Unit 18, Sl Owner Limited Liability Co. to Janice Finnigan, $599,000, August 25.

11 Woodland Road, Mt Wallis Family Trust and Sean A. Oneill to Samantha P. Pender, $400,000, August 25, single family.

88 Marion Road, Timothy P. and Mark T. Sullivan to Dandrea Real Estate Limited Liability Co., $849,900, August 23, single family.

Sharon

72 Oak Hill Drive, Steven S. and Shari A. Holstein to Murali M. and Vijaya L. Cherukuri, $943,500, August 21, single family.

55 Orchard Hill Drive Unit 55, Vyas and Priyanka Venkataraman to Elizabeth Ellwood and Jason Rebillot, $635,000, August 25, condo.

1 Montaup Road, Robert L. and Alyssa Samuels to Denis J. and Sandy D. Shlosman, $910,000, August 25, single family.

54 Huntington Ave., Huse-Roth 2017 Family Trust and Katherine Roth to Katharine Burton, $1,100,000, August 23, single family.

10 Cape Club Drive Unit 10, Country Clb Townhomes Limited Liability Co. to Tapan S. and Komal Patel, $1,250,000, August 25, condo.

5 Leo Road, Treewell Realty Partners LL to Amin Eldemerdash and May Elsherif, $650,000, August 25, single family.

5 Gabriel Road, Wallace Raymond G. Est and Robert Wallace to Noah H. Schrank and Suzanne K. Savage, $525,000, August 25, single family.

Stoughton

112 Golden Road, Nicole S. Barrett to Dennison and Sharon P. Wright, $650,000, August 25, single family.

365 Lincoln St., Steven G. Amato to Olumuyiwa S. Lukan and Folasade Akinwumi, $567,000, August 24, single family.

408 West St., Ernest R. Crawford and Diane A. Allen to Patrick Gouveia and Kamisha Ferreira, $545,000, August 24, single family.

618 Pearl St., George A. Scala to Gladys Gaston-Bouquet and Gilbert Gaston, $507,000, August 22, single family.

139 Stoughton St., East Brockton Limited Liability Co. to Sani N. Lopes, $560,000, August 22, single family.

29 Rosewood Drive Unit 29, Josephine Fevrier to Yenni C. Rojas, $390,000, August 22, condo.

483 Pearl St., Venture Alliance Limited Liability Co. and Cf-If-2020-LLC to 483 Pearl St Limited Liability Co., $492,000, August 21, single family.

30 Penopscot St., Nancy E. Hampson to Telson Bledman and Josette S. Louis, $500,000, August 21, single family.

1286 West St., Gevond Khlgatian to Duane B. Ripley and Naomi Smith, $860,000, August 25, single family.

Weymouth

120 Lorraine St., Valicenti Family Trust and Ron F. Valicenti to Patricia Oconnor and Daniel T. Kinsella, $525,000, August 24, single family.

50 Duncan Circle, Vesa and Marta Nevalainen to James D. and Qing S. Paduano, $750,000, August 21, single family.

21 Shawmut Ave., Grace C. Sheehan to Christine E. Obrien, $545,000, August 22, single family.

62 Cain Ave., Lawrence E. Barrasso to Brian M. and Megan M. Mahoney, $579,000, August 21, single family.

1535 Commercial St. Unit 1, Meghan and Patrick M. Donlin to Samantha Diehl, $515,000, August 23, condo.

112 Summer St., William J. Bulger 3rd and Sarah Mcdonough to Tyler J. Phinney and Kayla M. Comperchio, $628,000, August 23, single family.

90 Trotter Road Unit 3412, Erin A. Mcniff to Tristan Daniels-Midman, $580,000, August 21, condo.

40 Jordan Drive, Louis M. and Christina M. Matthews to Patrick J. Reddish, $1,125,000, August 25, single family.

159 Pond St., 159 Pond St Realty Trust and Mitchell A. Sprung to Thomas E. Allen and Amanda C. Tummino, $800,000, August 21, single family.

44 Raycroft Ave., Gordon Dambrosio and Stephanie Kone to Jesse W. Doran and Jennifer B. Evans, $630,000, August 24, single family.

903 Front St., Bowie Robert B. Est and Patrice Perrotta to Jeremy Mazzola, $425,000, August 25, single family.

11 Rogers St., Real Prop Invest Advisor to Dillon Knowles, $649,900, August 25, single family.

Whitman

34 Vernon St., Catherine T. Delaney to Derek J. Delprete and Brenna C. Hayes, $450,000, August 24, single family.

92 Hill Top Road, Regina A. Silva and Katheleen A. Fox to Joseph and Thomas Farrar, $550,000, August 24, single family.

71 Linden St., Coral Ridge Limited Liability Co. to Trung T. and Nha T. Do, $435,000, August 25, single family.

383 Washington St., Thomas A. Lynch to Patricia Russ, $450,000, August 25, single family.

