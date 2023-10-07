South Shore real estate: Watch a Boston skyline sunset from the hot tub for a cool $2M

Every week, we post all the South Shore real estate sales in an easy to read town-by-town list. Be a nosy neighbor. Be smart about your biggest investment. Or just enjoy perusing. (Did you miss last week's that included a home with 6 acres? Another with a with Harbor views from nearly every room, a sauna, a private beach and dock, too. Yes, all of that list is ONE house. Find it all in this story.)

And don't miss our coverage of a landmark diner near Gillette Stadium for sale. Yes, Red Wing.

The real estate market is still red hot. We have your guide to the South Shore, Massachusetts sales, provided by The Warren Group. And, click on the links below to see inside the homes. We have the scoop on what sold and for how much. Every week, we post these transactions for you and give you the five most expensive sales on the South Shore.

Top 5 home sales for the South Shore, Massachusetts, for Sept. 5-8, 2023

$4,800,000, 13 Martins Cove Road, Hingham, Benjamin H. and Jennifer R. Gannett Jr to Thomas Lavin and Ann Fogarty, Sept. 6, 2023, single family.

Boston skyline views: Pool, basketball court, putting green, private beach association and mooring - and a gorgeous home, too

$3,250,000, 170 Otis St., Hingham, Shaun P. and Lisa A. Quilty to Robert and Nancy Kaplan, Sept. 8, 2023, single family.

The roofdeck is the star here: Panoramic views of World's End and Boston Light and more. You have to see it.

$2,925,000, 66 Lincoln St., Hingham, Lincoln Tree LLC to Logan F. Douglas and Marie-Amelei Greenlee, Sept. 8, 2023, single family.

House built in 1737 renovated lovingly: Fireplaces, a barn and a great room to die for

$2,460,000, 74 Peterson Road, Duxbury, Callahan Jean F Est and Brandon S. Wolman to Glm Rt and Nannette M. Silva Sept. 6, 2023, single family.

Five bedrooms close to Duxbury Beach: One floor living and privacy on nearly an acre

$2,075,000, 12 Crest Road, Hull, Sean D. Power to Day-Tran Realtry T and Mark S. Day, Sept. 7, 2023, single family.

1880 house meticulously rebuilt: Sit in the hot tub on the deck and watch sunsets and the Boston skyline

South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate sales for Sept. 5-8, 2023

Abington

71 Randolph St., John F. Kelleher Jr. to Clelia G. Rezende and Melquezedeque D. Silva, $484,000, Sept. 5.

19 Platt St., New City Investors Limited Liability Co. to Oscar Hernandez, $580,000, Sept. 5, single family.

Braintree

501 Commerce Drive Unit 3312, Laura E. Hubbard to Anne S. Katzeff and Peggy A. Kornegger, $440,000, Sept. 5, condo.

23 Longwood Road, Hegarty Family Trust and Nancy E. Hegarty to Nancy E. Hegarty, $720,000, Sept. 7, single family.

426 John Mahar Hwy Unit 113, Zhi Qiao and Xuejiao Lin to John C. and Sandra L. Hammill, $600,000, Sept. 7, condo.

803 Commercial St., Conley Cathleen M. Est and Christopher J. Conley to Xyz Realty Trust and Xiao Z. Yu, $750,000, Sept. 5, single family.

15 Skyline Drive Unit 10, Betty P. Chou to Damodar V. Kalidindi, $392,000, Sept. 6, condo.

Canton

28-A Walnut Knls, Myron A. Pratt Share Family Trust and Janet L. Pratt to Jeffrey K. Farrington, $660,000, Sept. 6.

421 Walpole St., Larry E. Lukaszewicz to 417 Walpole Street Limited Liability Co., $700,000, Sept. 8, single family.

84 Walpole St. Unit 6K, Quinn Joanne M. Est and William Gallagher to Brynn G. Staker, $505,000, Sept. 6, condo.

14 White Sisters Way, Hope and Khanh-Hoa Nguyen to David and Abigayle Drew, $860,000, Sept. 7, single family.

48 Kenney St., Albert and Alyssa Alphin to Jeffrey P. and Shira H. Smith, $1,070,000, Sept. 7, single family.

28-B Walnut Knls, Myron A. Pratt Share Family Trust and Janet L. Pratt to Jeffrey K. Farrington, $660,000, Sept. 6.

48 Indian Woods Way Unit 48, Fan and Janet Chou to Shreya Singh and Benjamin J. Reidich, $659,900, Sept. 5, condo.

Carver

15 Lillian Way, Mcallister Family Trust and Robert B. Mcallister to Jesse L. and Brenda J. Korsh, $350,000, Sept. 6, single family.

7 Orchard Lane, Ce Development Limited Liability Co. to Andrew J. Carney, $853,000, Sept. 7.

15 Woodhaven St., Douglas K. and Emma B. Berardi to John F. and Nicole H. Gallahue, $660,000, Sept. 7, single family.

3 Everett St., William and Ashley Feltrup to Christopher J. Evans, $450,000, Sept. 8, single family.

135 Plymouth St., George A. Peck and Rockland T. to Twenty Eleven Limited Liability Co., $50,000, Sept. 5, single family.

7 West St., Lee A. Beaulieu and Jeanne M. Roby to Kevin T. Demole, $490,000, Sept. 8, single family.

Cohasset

26 Ash St., Brian W. and Jacquelyn M. Noonan to 26 Ash St Realty Assoc Limited Liability Co., $1,350,000, Sept. 8, single family.

48 Nichols Road, Ann P. Swanborg to 279 N. Main St (nominal trust) and Peter J. Whitney 3rd, $1,700,000, Sept. 6, single family.

Duxbury

3 Deacons Path Unit 3, Jennifer Soliman to Morgan Lamarche RET and Morgan Lamarche, $950,000, Sept. 8, condo.

70 Tussock Brook Road Unit 70, Morgan Lamarche RET and Morgan Lamarche to Kent L. Paige T. and Elizabeth E. Paige, $815,000, Sept. 8, condo.

74 Peterson Road, Callahan Jean F. Est and Brandon S. Wolman to Glm Realty Trust and Nannette M. Silva, $2,460,000, Sept. 6, single family.

37 Bow St., Kenneth A. and Susan Trahan to Peter Pellegrini, $1,000,000, Sept. 5, single family.

Hanover

25 Grove St., Hyland Sylvia G. Est and Marcia H. Foley to Sweeney Blanchard T. and James D. Blanchard, $537,000, Sept. 8, single family.

185 Ledgewood Drive, Rebeca C. and Marisela R. Perez to Revathy Venkatesan and R. V. Balasubramaniam, $1,300,000, Sept. 5, single family.

Hanson

92 Litchfield Lane, Goscon Inc. to Paul F. and Doreen A. Wynne, $499,800, Sept. 5, single family.

92 Litchfield Lane, Evan M. and Shannon L. Duane to Gilson R. Pereira and Diana M. Aguiar, $840,000, Sept. 5, single family.

200 Gray Lane, Dean V. Doucet to Robert E. and Dianne L. Watts 3rd, $857,500, Sept. 7, single family.

136 Brook St., Carol J. Corio Lt and Carol J. Corio to Frances M. Gilday, $620,000, Sept. 6, single family.

499 County Road, Ans Construction Limited Liability Co. to Louka Maximous and Evon Youssef, $750,000, Sept. 7.

Hingham

13 Kilmer Road, North Coast Dev Limited Liability Co. to Colby N. and Abigale H. Shields, $1,562,000, Sept. 8, single family.

170 Otis St., Shaun P. and Lisa A. Quilty to Robert and Nancy Kaplan, $3,250,000, Sept. 8, single family.

29 Franklin Rodgers Road, Mark and Deborah J. Weiner to William J. and Margaret C. Fitzgerald 3rd, $1,950,000, Sept. 5, single family.

13 Martins Cove Road, Benjamin H. and Jennifer R. Gannett Jr. to Thomas Lavin and Ann Fogarty, $4,800,000, Sept. 6, single family.

5 Charles Everett Way, Stephen A. and Daurene B. Scullen 3rd to Brennan and Alexandria Hill, $1,615,000, Sept. 6, single family.

22 Governor Andrew Road, Roderick W. and Carol A. Smith to Lauren D. Bookstaver and Luke A. Scheibel, $850,000, Sept. 6, single family.

10 Sherwood Road, Brennan and Alexandria Hill to Peter Deluca, $1,100,000, Sept. 5, single family.

5 Hazelwood Drive, Walsh Mary C. Est and Joan Walsh to Alfieri Enterprises Limited Liability Co., $710,000, Sept. 7, single family.

66 Lincoln St., Lincoln Tree Limited Liability Co. to Logan F. Douglas and Marie-Amelei Greenlee, $2,925,000, Sept. 8, single family.

Holbrook

32 W. Shore Road, Petterson Ernest Est and Kathleen W. Giannandrea to Lamy Investment Limited Liability Co., $280,000, Sept. 8.

41 Juniper Road, Gregory Y. Curto Lt and Meredith Nicholls to Dream Big Prop Soln Limited Liability Co., $200,000, Sept. 8, single family.

4 Juniper Road, Priced Early Limited Liability Co. to Christopher Poulin and Lauren Pehnke, $443,000, Sept. 8, single family.

35 Dale Road, Peter Demko to Derek Demko, $200,000, Sept. 8, single family.

Hull

16 Helen St., Susan A. Mccann and Jean T. Kenney to Francis Mcdonagh, $525,000, Sept. 8, single family.

12 Crest Road, Sean D. Power to Day-Tran Realtry T. and Mark S. Day, $2,075,000, Sept. 7, single family.

Kingston

73 Ring Road, Theresa E. Jones and Paul Sardella to William Marsden and Erin M. Walsh, $730,000, Sept. 6, single family.

26 Arbor Hills Drive Unit 26, Clisham Realty Trust and John W. Clisham to Stephen L. and Elizabeth S. Markesich, $690,000, Sept. 7, condo.

Marshfield

148 Hillcrest Road, Som P. Virk to Amy M. and Joseph F. Casna, $1,332,500, Sept. 5, single family.

96 Beach St., 2003 Fricke Family Trust and Alfred W. Fricke to 96 Beach Street Realty Trust and Ann Rehm, $720,000, Sept. 6, single family.

14 Brighton St., 14 Brighton Road Realty Trust and Barbara J. Kelly to Michael and Victoria Narotski, $900,000, Sept. 7, single family.

43 Bayberry Road, Jacob Vigneau to Amy A. and Jackson D. Perry, $465,000, Sept. 6, single family.

532 Ocean St., Meaghan E. Desmond to Toby L. Adams, $839,000, Sept. 5, single family.

76 Island St., Patricia A. Walther and Brian W. Glynn to Plum Summer Limited Liability Co., $390,000, Sept. 5, single family.

Milton

30 Governor Stoughton Lane, Governor Stoughton Realty Trust and Lawrence F. Obrien to Tuan A. Le and Anh H. Nguyen, $1,050,000, Sept. 7, single family.

Norwell

11 Bayberry Lane, Paul H. Graham T. and Paul H. Graham to Kelley M. and Justin P. Allain, $1,454,000, Sept. 6, single family.

253 Prospect St., Matthew B. and Rosa L. Millhollin to Jennifer C. Krakower, $860,000, Sept. 5, single family.

Pembroke

24 Barker Square Drive Unit 24, Gerald C. and Judy A. Ockerbloom to Jim Mascia, $512,500, Sept. 7, condo.

131 Indian Trail, Casey R. and Raquel Archacki to Mathew Hall and Maggie Quealy, $569,900, Sept. 6, single family.

25 Reservoir Road Unit 24, Irene S. Bew and Mortage Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Co. to Hb1 Alternative Hldg Limited Liability Co., $437,565, Sept. 6, condo.

4 Alice Ave., Kelly M. Peckham to Steven Manning, $382,500, Sept. 8, single family.

20 Greenwood Ave., Robert E. and Dianne L. Watts 3rd to Julia and Michael Keleher, $710,000, Sept. 7, single family.

74 Littles Ave., Matthew and Danielle Baranowski to Mario E. Mariot and Alicia I. Amici, $575,000, Sept. 5, single family.

34 4 Winds Drive, William D. John and Catelyn Johnson to Gregory and Maribeth Dercole, $850,000, Sept. 7, single family.

Plymouth

53 Crabtree Road, David L. Gillis Jr. to Jared and Courtney Minassian, $610,000, Sept. 5, single family.

58 Stockade Path, Robert F. and Joan E. Holland to Cody A. and Meghan G. Weber, $451,000, Sept. 6, single family.

4 Swan Ave., Maura R. Weir and Dermot Cullen to Justin R. Nessler and Ashley L. Rossi, $475,000, Sept. 6, single family.

27 Ocean Walk Drive Unit 206, Ocean Walk Limited Liability Co. to Bates RET and William D. Bates, $299,900, Sept. 8, condo.

181 Bourne Road, Stephanie A. Macconnell to Shannon L. Panus, $275,750, Sept. 6, single family.

9 Great Wind Drive, Maureen C. Femino to A. A. Jahel, $444,500, Sept. 5, single family.

15 Standish Ave. Unit 15, Desormeaux Lisa Est and Thomas C. Benner to Jenny M. Rufo, $440,000, Sept. 8, condo.

5 Daisy Lane, Whitman Homes Inc. to Debra D. Walsh, $540,290, Sept. 8.

70 Winding Way, James J. Costa T. and James J. Costa to David P. and Donna M. Ryan, $825,000, Sept. 5, single family.

32 Stafford St., Furtado Family Trust and Beth A. Palmer to Gerard J. Ceurvels, $540,000, Sept. 8, single family.

3 Derek Drive, Coffey Hm (irrevocable trust) and Richard G. Coffey Jr. to Scott Santos and Vita Palombo, $550,000, Sept. 8, single family.

8 Blossom Drive, Ejp Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to David M. and Colleen A. Iava, $748,400, Sept. 7.

64 Sandwich Road, Steven J. Balboni to Peter A. Balboni, $555,196, Sept. 5.

40 Tinkers Blf Unit 40, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to Louis and Christina Matthews, $869,900, Sept. 7, condo.

182 Halfway Pond Road, Lsf9 Master Part T. and United States Bk T. Na Tr to Russ Neary, $251,000, Sept. 6, single family.

32 Sterling Blvd Unit 32, Diane T. Scully and John Labrache to Robert Lewandowski, $611,000, Sept. 6, condo.

363 Lunns Way, Zucco Family Trust and Thomas A. Zucco to Tivnan Wood Family Trust and Douglas O. Wood, $560,000, Sept. 8, single family.

28 Old Field Road Unit 28, Ernest G. Evans to Carol A. Smith, $565,000, Sept. 8, condo.

Saquish Beach Blvd, B. O. Realty Trust and David N. Batti to Francis and Richard Bien, $50,000, Sept. 8.

27 Ocean Walk Drive Unit 202, Ocean Walk Limited Liability Co. to Bonnie Marshall and Jane Fitzgerald, $299,900, Sept. 8, condo.

1 Mariners Way Unit 1304, William M. and Kathleen A. Sheridan to Laura J. Vincent, $484,400, Sept. 7, condo.

117 Warren Ave., Linda J. Melkonian to Stephen L. and Jennifer Q. Kuhn, $870,000, Sept. 5, single family.

14 Reed Ave., Matthew F. and Katherine K. Connelly to David M. and Kelly M. Golden, $805,000, Sept. 6, single family.

40 Westcliff Drive Unit 40, Joseph and Carol Consolo to Carolyn Consolo RET and Carolyn Consolo, $178,846, Sept. 5, condo.

15 Harvard Drive, John L. and Erin F. Keane to Jnn Homes Limited Liability Co., $450,000, Sept. 8, single family.

7 Russell St. Unit 105, Peter D. Pellegrini to Brandon S. Wolman, $570,000, Sept. 7, condo.

464 Lunns Way, Carlton A. and Catherine Richardson to Travis and Catherine Powell, $554,000, Sept. 5, single family.

66 Sandwich Road, Steven J. Balboni to Peter A. Balboni, $555,196, Sept. 5.

8 Jaye St., Small 2019 (irrevocable trust) and Jamie M. Small to Anton Repa and Joan Righi, $560,000, Sept. 8, single family.

Quincy

45 Hancock St. Unit 305, Yufei He to Mateo and Silvana Latolli, $555,500, Aug. 22, condo.

1022 Hancock St. Unit 12, Emara Nabi to Jennifer L. Herbert and Jason K. Oliveira, $552,830, Sept. 6, condo.

166 Quincy Shore Drive Unit 124, Ling Zhao to Yuda Chen, $555,000, Sept. 6, condo.

10 Seaport Drive Unit 2605, Peter W. Tse to Nancy E. and Stanley J. Kostka, $590,000, Sept. 6, condo.

111 Warren Ave. Unit 5F, Katrina L. Hadad to Iring Ng, $312,000, Sept. 5, condo.

12 Border St., Daniel L. Sheridan to Christensen Quincy Realty Trust and Dirk J. Christensen, $600,000, Sept. 7, single family.

75 Davis St., Li Xu to Min Zhu and Mei Zheng, $695,000, Sept. 8, single family.

55-59 South St., Fors Marina M. Est and Diane M. Carlson to 55-59 South Street Limited Liability Co., $2,900,000, Sept. 8.

53 Russell St., Christopherson (irrevocable trust) and L. Christopherson-Lena to Fiona Sankey and Daphnee Souvenir, $725,000, Sept. 7, single family.

200 Falls Blvd Unit I301, Tianyi Dong to Arpitha Jagadish and Sandesh Aravinda, $470,000, Sept. 8, condo.

8 Prospect Hill St., Andrew and Stacie Billard to Phung K. Pham, $530,000, Sept. 7, single family.

36 Ridgeway St., Brian E. and Patricia A. Connolly to Thomas J. and Elizabeth K. Duddy, $730,000, Sept. 7, single family.

60 Harrington Ave., Tony A. and Duc M. Tran to Manh T. Pham, $770,000, Sept. 8, single family.

Randolph

11 Zanga Circle, Jdg Development Limited Liability Co. to Alexander and Andy G. Huynh, $850,300, Sept. 8.

21 Devine Road, Rotenberg Declaraton Of T. and Karen L. Rottenberg to Castelmar Properties Limited Liability Co., $225,000, Sept. 7, single family.

315 North St., Melvin and Loretta Baldwin to Dualstar Portfolio Limited Liability Co., $450,000, Sept. 7.

15 Thompson Drive Unit 2, Jacqueline Perry to Juli Plasa, $240,000, Sept. 6, condo.

Rockland

41 Franklin Ave., James D. Thorne to Frederick Kaczowka, $385,000, Sept. 8, single family.

Scituate

1 Atlantic Way Unit 1, Sl Owner Limited Liability Co. to Sarah A. Baldwin, $312,200, Sept. 5, condo.

18 6th Ave., John and Megan Kiernan to David M. Lynch, $1,050,000, Sept. 8, single family.

Sharon

9 Hampshire Ave., Garrett T. and Melissa T. Mabee to Omar Siddiqui, $665,000, Sept. 8, single family.

Stoughton

59 Meadowood Drive Unit 59, Mf T. and Alanna J. Edstrom to Sophia F. Dalce, $402,000, Sept. 8, condo.

41 Jessica Drive Unit D., T. Est Of Leonard M. Mann and Steven F. Mann to Jacquelynn Abraham-Saslaw, $415,000, Sept. 5, condo.

117 Pinewood Ave., Stephen A. Buckman to Jane Buckman, $625,000, Sept. 6, single family.

37 Shuman Ave., Nchwu Limited Liability Co. to 37 Shuman Avenue Limited Liability Co., $3,000,000, Sept. 8.

1483 West St., Alexander Victoria A. Est and James W. Alexander to East Brockton Limited Liability Co., $400,000, Sept. 6, single family.

64 Kim Terrace Unit B., Joshua Grossman to Carol and Keith P. Woodbury, $395,000, Sept. 6, condo.

Weymouth

1601 Commercial St., Adalberto P. Teixeira and M&t Bank to Thomas Stryjewski, $350,000, Sept. 7, single family.

59 Sagamore Road, Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Michael A. Munichiello, $560,000, Sept. 8.

4 Blair Grn, Gary S. Richardson and Barry L. Hylton to Scott and Elizabeth Ackler, $850,000, Sept. 7, single family.

159 Tall Oaks Drive Unit H., Yingxu Yao to Kellayne Fernandes, $425,000, Sept. 8, condo.

46 Greentree Lane Unit 32, John T. Chella to Alan Irwin, $322,000, Sept. 8, condo.

1012 Pleasant St. Unit 34, Corrine Chella to Minh T. Hua and Alexander Pham, $490,000, Sept. 8, condo.

25 Camp St., Schneider Hm (irrevocable trust) and Kristine Mullarkey to Kyle Belcher and Stephanie Wong, $775,000, Sept. 7, single family.

14 Edith Road, Andrew E. Whiting and Allison M. King to Ziba and Shiva Kheradmand, $620,000, Sept. 7, single family.

112 Donnellan Circle, Erin Fitzgibbons to Matthew Neas Jr. and Jessica Mccarthy, $650,000, Sept. 7, single family.

41 Echo Ave., Ryan and Katie Dwyer to Steven and Samantha Connolly, $675,000, Sept. 7, single family.

2 Mutton Lane, Mutton Ln Group Limited Liability Co. and Rd Re Debt Fund II Lp to John Afonso Prop Limited Liability Co., $987,000, Sept. 7, single family.

163 Roosevelt Road, Irene Zhu to Sheng Han and Marissa D. Parris, $486,000, Sept. 8, single family.

9 Palmer St., D. A. Geanacopoulos (irrevocable trust) and Deborah A. Purdy to Joan J. Edgar, $500,000, Sept. 8, single family.

8 Veda Road, Philip L. and Maria A. Massano to Wendy Wong, $782,000, Sept. 7, single family.

575 Broad St. Unit 201, Maged Kamel and Manal Abd to Norman Hamilton, $319,000, Sept. 8, condo.

266 Pleasant St., Stephen L. and Elizabeth S. Markesich to Michael F. Curran Jr., $700,000, Sept. 7.

1047 Pleasant St., Linda L. Dean to Bernard W. Macauley, $340,000, Sept. 5, single family.

88 Greenvale Ave., Saundra A. Robbins to Zachary Hitchcock, $612,500, Sept. 5, single family.

39 Raycroft Ave., Kathleen A. Oneill to Janoufir M. Thorpe, $680,000, Sept. 6, single family.

50 Duncan Circle, James D. and Qing S. Paduano to Ricky Z. Zeng and Fong Lam, $1,125,000, Sept. 6, single family.

24 Holmes Ave., Theresa Omalley to Michelle Man and Da K. Li, $700,000, Sept. 8, single family.

4 Mutton Lane, Mutton Ln Group Limited Liability Co. and Rd Re Debt Fund II Lp to John Afonso Prop Limited Liability Co., $987,000, Sept. 7, single family.

Whitman

211 Warren Ave., Richard Burns to Sharelle R. Selden and Mendel Berger, $587,000, Sept. 8, single family.

236 Winter St., Derek Keenan to Michael E. and Alicia E. Forsberg, $376,500, Sept. 5, single family.

159 Auburn St., Patricia L. Pierce to 159 Auburn Street Dev Limited Liability Co., $300,000, Sept. 6, single family.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman. Reprinted with permission of publisher, The Warren Group, www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate sales for Sept. 5-8, 2023