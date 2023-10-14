South Shore Top 5 home sales: Wine room, surrounded by conservation land, walk to beach

Every week, we post all the South Shore real estate sales in an easy to read town-by-town list. Be a nosy neighbor. Be smart about your biggest investment. Or just enjoy perusing. (Did you miss last week's that included a home built in 1737 that was lovingly renovated? How about the one with Boston skyline views, a pool, basketball court, putting green, private beach association and mooring − and a gorgeous home, too. Find it all in this story.)

Are home prices dropping in Massachusetts? No way. Prices still going up, up, up. Check out this housing trend story by our development reporter Hannah Morse.

In other development news, did you hear that a Trader Joe's may be coming to Quincy? Read the full story here.

The real estate market is still red hot. We have your guide to the South Shore, Massachusetts sales, provided by The Warren Group. And, click on the links below to see inside the homes. We have the scoop on what sold and for how much. Every week, we post these transactions for you and give you the five most expensive sales on the South Shore.

This home at 20 Middle St., Hingham, sold for $3,440,000 on Sept. 14, 2023.

$3,440,000, 20 Middle St., Hingham, Robert and Nancy Gray to 20 Middle Street LLC, Sept. 14, 2023, single family.

What's not to love: Just gorgeous. Check out all 42 photos

This home at 4 Fletcher Steele Way, Milton, sold for $3,150,000, on Sept. 15, 2023.

$3,150,000, 4 Fletcher Steele Way, Milton, Bharat S. and Nina M. Kalra to Michael J. and Kara Mcdonald, Sept. 15, 2023, single family.

Gym, wine room and bar just the start: 7,000 square foot home has it all

$2,300,000, 33 Anchorage Lane, Duxbury, Dzt Rt and Dorothy Z. Tufo to Garrett J. and Victoria S. Dunn, Sept. 14, 2023, single family.

Antique reproduction on two acres: Surrounded by conservation land by the Blue Fish River

$2,203,000, 9 Wompatuck Road, Hingham, 182 Newbridge LLC to Qin Qi, Sept. 11, 2023, single family.

Brand new build in Crow Point: Walk to the beach

Story continues

5. Foundry Lane, Canton

$2,157,259, 5 Foundry Lane, Canton, Toll Northeast V Corp to Quoc H. Thang, Sept. 14, 2023, single family.

South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate sales for Sept. 11-15, 2023

Abington

109 Regency Lane Unit 109, Francisco J. Fernandez RET and Francisco J. Fernandez to Deborah A. Jackson, $520,000, Sept. 13, condo.

98 Thicket St., Debra A. Connelly to Joshua P. Kimball, $365,000, Sept. 15, single family.

Braintree

54 Celia Road, Catherine A. Berry and Patricia A. Hale to Brian P. Pender and Alison C. Ning, $640,000, Sept. 15, single family.

614 Pond St. Unit 1212, Summer Lu to Yutao Jie and Jinmei Li, $318,308, Sept. 12, condo.

87 Amherst Road, Jeffrey E. Palfreyman and William E. Valenzuela to Yunguang Wang and Qing Lin, $641,000, Sept. 12, single family.

200 Town St., Michelle M. and Darren M. Best to Andrew Yee, $700,000, Sept. 13, single family.

110 Linda Road, 110 Linda Rd Realty Trust and Mary A. Gawron to Charles J. and Mary K. Galluzzo, $670,000, Sept. 14, single family.

31 Faulkner Place, Thomas P. and Mary E. Moody Jr. to Christopher Dolan and Abigail Rosen, $645,000, Sept. 14, single family.

30-34 Garden Park, Jonna L. Ely and Bruce A. Hiltunen to Liam J. Fleming, $4,000,000, Sept. 15.

178 Pond St., Pioneer Investments Limited Liability Co. to Yanbing Zhao and Yeyang Wang, $492,000, Sept. 15, single family.

23 Staten Road, Shawn Ryan to Stella Chen, $645,000, Sept. 15, single family.

46 Garden Park, Jonna L. Ely and Bruce A. Hiltunen to Liam J. Fleming, $4,000,000, Sept. 15.

Canton

1 Revolution Way Unit 201, David and Karen Kaufmann to Shelley A. Rever Lt and Shelley A. Reever, $800,000, Sept. 15, condo.

43 Kelly Way Unit 43, Judith M. Flynn Family Trust and Judith M. Flynn to Margaret T. Mccarthy T. and Margare T. Mccarthy, $903,500, Sept. 15, condo.

785 Washington St. Unit 6, S&f Realty Trust and Michael E. Sly to John T. Gunning Jr. RET and John T. Gunning Jr., $375,000, Sept. 15.

11 Harrison Road, Efpraxia P. Salpoglou to Vivek Nayak, $1,180,000, Sept. 14, single family.

101 Mechanic St., Timothy P. and Alexandria K. Lund to David Mellace and Grace Garbrecht, $720,000, Sept. 14, single family.

1 Flintlock Lane, Alexander N. and Zoe S. Sokolovsky to Casey B. Glynn and Fakhteh Saadatniaki, $809,900, Sept. 14, single family.

5 Foundry Lane, Toll Northeast V. Corp. to Quoc H. Thang, $2,157,259, Sept. 14.

195 Lawrence St., Devon M. and Stephanie Lyon to Nicholas and Nalani Rodriguez, $835,000, Sept. 13, single family.

80 York Brook Road, William F. and Heidi R. Walsh to Anthony T. and Donna M. Adamo, $1,443,000, Sept. 13, single family.

Carver

14 Santana Way W., Jamie A. and Drew Rambo to Daniel and Karen Footit, $500,000, Sept. 15.

7 Bow St., Philip P. and Michelle K. Shannon to James and Margaret Donahue, $642,500, Sept. 15, single family.

Cohasset

246 Beechwood St., Beechwood Realty Trust and Kayla M. Briggs to Edward R. Goldfarb, $525,000, Sept. 12, single family.

Duxbury

100 Parks St. Unit 17, Claudia and Charles King to Lister Family Trust and David G. Lister, $575,000, Sept. 15, condo.

100 Parks St. Unit 17, Gwendolyn Goodson (irrevocable trust) and James A. Goodson to Claudia and Charles King, $350,000, Sept. 15, condo.

33 Anchorage Lane, Dzt Realty Trust and Dorothy Z. Tufo to Garrett J. and Victoria S. Dunn, $2,300,000, Sept. 14, single family.

57 West St., Kent L. Paige T. and Elizabeth E. Paige to Charles T. and Claudia D. King, $1,425,000, Sept. 15.

40 Union Hall Road, Lister Family Trust and David G. Lister to John and Laura Howarth, $870,000, Sept. 15, single family.

96 Plantation Drive, Rielly Realty Trust and Donald J. Rielly to Michael J. and Sunny E. Dorsey Jr., $875,000, Sept. 15, single family.

Halifax

31 Oak Place, Ann M. Reed Protection T. and Catherine A. Zubrin to Eric Coyle and Nicole Carvalho, $350,000, Sept. 15, single family.

19 Hayward St., Donald D. and Marilyn P. Brown Jr. to Alexander J. and Ashley A. Meade, $765,000, Sept. 14.

97 Cedar Lane, James J. and Margaret E. Donahue to Richard M. Shaughnessy, $550,000, Sept. 15, single family.

Hanover

62 Larchmont Lane, A. W. Perry South Inc. to North Sound Hmbldg Limited Liability Co., $380,000, Sept. 14.

54 Davis St., Charles and Julie Morse to James Walker, $480,000, Sept. 14, single family.

1025 Hanover St., Robert Sennett to Rw Group Limited Liability Co., $950,000, Sept. 12.

Hanson

604 High St., Michael Babbin and Ashley Bilbo to Michael Kenyon and Emily Lohr, $569,900, Sept. 15, single family.

50 Holmes St., Susan A. Leahy to Mark Oneill, $760,000, Sept. 14.

604 County Road, James J. Aubert to 604 County Road Limited Liability Co., $445,000, Sept. 11.

Hingham

9 Wompatuck Road, 182 Newbridge Limited Liability Co. to Qin Qi, $2,203,000, Sept. 11, single family.

64 Downer Ave., Ra Realty Trust and Alan T. Hsu to Matthew Booras and Brooke Sutherland, $1,850,000, Sept. 15, single family.

185 Lincoln St., 185-195 Lincoln St Limited Liability Co. to Crow Point Tic I. Limited Liability Co. and Crow Point II Limited Liability Co., $5,600,000, Sept. 14.

20 Middle St., Robert and Nancy Gray to 20 Middle Street Limited Liability Co., $3,440,000, Sept. 14, single family.

29 Governor Long Road, John F. Gamache to Anthony and Michaela Meenaghan, $1,350,000, Sept. 15, single family.

162 Stayner Drive Unit 162, Stuart C. and Wendy Sayre to Timothy and Tracei Jewell, $1,375,000, Sept. 15, condo.

6 Crow Point Lane, 6 Crow Point Realty Limited Liability Co. to Crow Point Tic I. Limited Liability Co., $800,000, Sept. 14.

3606 Tuckers Lane Unit 3606, Marianne and Andrew W. Macdougall to Nancy A. Lacava, $490,000, Sept. 14, condo.

49 Elm St., Doris M. Falvey RET and Francis X. Falvey to Andrew R. and Rebecca P. Fargnoli, $1,199,000, Sept. 11, single family.

165 Fort Hill St., Jonathan M. and Marybeth Barber to Andrew M. Sherman and Erin P. Parker, $1,351,000, Sept. 12, single family.

Holbrook

22 Quincy St., Baongoc K. Bui to Nerlande L. and Vladimir Joseph, $650,000, Sept. 15, single family.

Hull

26 School St. Unit 106, Jessica A. Woods to Joseph F. Perzel Jr., $323,000, Sept. 15, condo.

17 J. St., Mary A. Bonfanti to Dauntless Path Limited Liability Co., $440,000, Sept. 11, single family.

10-A Marina Drive Unit 10A, Mark Oneill to Anne M. Belrose and Joseph J. Silvestro, $850,000, Sept. 13, condo.

73 Edgewater Road, Mucci James A. Est and Raymond A. Mucci to Kathleen M. Ryan RET and Kathleen M. Ryan, $1,050,000, Sept. 14.

212 Nantasket Road, Jones Family Trust and Rosemary G. Jones to Shaun P. and Lisa Quilty, $1,000,000, Sept. 11, single family.

37 Oceanside Drive Unit 37, 37 Oceanside Dr Realty Trust and Richard B. Macdonald to Thomas M. Tribuna, $715,000, Sept. 12, condo.

8-A Richards Road, Robert S. Fountain to Gary L. and Lilliana Hedrick Jr., $249,000, Sept. 14, single family.

Kingston

12 Crescent St., Brian P. and Genevieve M. Kasarjian to Brian P. and Cortney K. Devin, $570,000, Sept. 15, single family.

17 Brentwood Road, John E. Coyle Lt and Paul T. Coyle to Jeffrey L. and Meaghan B. Paul, $625,000, Sept. 15, single family.

17 Drew Ave., Janine D. Cliff to Michael C. and Alyssa Peppino, $475,000, Sept. 15, single family.

Marshfield

290 Standish St., Sheila Ciulla to Jeanne L. Carroll and Richard M. Huchko, $1,075,000, Sept. 14, single family.

1840 Ocean St., Kesaris Realty Trust and John A. Kesaris to Anas Realty Limited Liability Co., $1,325,000, Sept. 13.

16 Windchime Lane, Peter J. and Korri J. Byron to Korri J. Byron and Michael J. Jones, $450,000, Sept. 13, single family.

333 Pleasant St., Lisherness Realty Trust and Judith A. Lisherness to Christopher R. and Julie A. Bates, $849,000, Sept. 12, single family.

99 Bayberry Road, Michael T. Donovan to John and Patricia Galofaro, $659,900, Sept. 11, single family.

15 Sea St., Build 38 Limited Liability Co. to M. H. O. C. Limited Liability Co., $725,000, Sept. 12.

Old Ocean St., J. & M-A Realty Trust and Mary B. Davis to Nicholas Garafalo, $150,000, Sept. 13.

Old Ocean St., J. & M-A Realty Trust and Mary B. Davis to Nicholas Garafalo, $150,000, Sept. 13.

435 Ocean St., Grey Nuns Charities Inc. to James J. and Mary E. Belmonte, $905,000, Sept. 14.

Milton

47 Wolcott Woods Lane Unit 47, Wolcott Residential Limited Liability Co. to John T. and Theresa Y. Bognanno, $1,625,000, Sept. 13.

48 Concord Ave., Ellen A. Odonnell to Mary Wallace, $650,000, Sept. 14, single family.

5 Cary Ave., Bognanno Family Trust and John Bognanno to Hung J. and Nicola M. Lam, $1,750,000, Sept. 12, single family.

34 Lochland St., Kathy F. Cunningham to Derek and Kathleen Jakober, $891,000, Sept. 15, single family.

4 Fletcher Steele Way, Bharat S. and Nina M. Kalra to Michael J. and Kara Mcdonald, $3,150,000, Sept. 15, single family.

131 Eliot St. Unit 209, 131 Eliot Street Limited Liability Co. to Kyle R. Ford and Madison C. Tombari, $655,000, Sept. 14, condo.

Norwell

31 Captain Vinal Way, Jacqueline and Andrew Wehrli to Christopher and Jamie White, $944,000, Sept. 15, single family.

2 Hitchin Post Lane, Highland Ests Norwell Limited Liability Co. to Benjamin T. Harcovitz and Senem Sezgi, $2,080,000, Sept. 14.

95 Stetson Road, Patricia and Craig Russ to Paul D. Tribuna Jr. and Emily B. Russ, $825,000, Sept. 12, single family.

677 River St. Lot 1, Hilldale T. and Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc to Thomas and Chelsea Monaco, $485,000, Sept. 13.

25 Donovan Farm Way Unit 25, Michand (nominal trust) and Robert M. Knapp to Salvatore and Carmelina Trifiletti, $850,000, Sept. 14, condo.

10 Hitchin Post Lane, Highland Ests Norwell Limited Liability Co. to Matthew and Ashley Dunn, $1,995,000, Sept. 15.

Pembroke

61 Dwelley St., Gudrun Peterson-Allen to Sean Allen, $450,000, Sept. 12, single family.

38 Washington St., 38 Washington Street Limited Liability Co. to Wj Sanders Properties Limited Liability Co., $1,462,500, Sept. 14.

266 Center St., Korey P. and Kelley C. Ouellette to Jeffrey D. Lang, $585,000, Sept. 15, single family.

Plymouth

31 Shore Road, Nicole and Mark J. Solimini to Kara S. and Christopher Stanford, $375,000, Sept. 15, single family.

119 Herring Pond Road, Dana R. Moreshead and Julie M. Gilbert to Paul R. and Sarah J. Brandt Sr, $490,000, Sept. 15, single family.

17 Blossom Drive, Ejp Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Alyssa R. Rogers and Steven A. Beal, $704,900, Sept. 15.

8 Pine Needle Lane, James D. and Anita Trottier to Michael P. and Mayra A. Masci, $690,000, Sept. 15, single family.

216 Water St. Unit 201A, Southern Dunes Limited Liability Co. to Lisa M. Dynan, $216,800, Sept. 15, condo.

More: See what's replacing the closed Peaceful Meadows ice cream shop in Plymouth

300 Long Pond Road, Joseph F. Waystack to Benjamin Waystack and Jonah Wentzell, $385,000, Sept. 14, single family.

1121 State Road, Winston D. and Kelly L. Alvarez to Heliana T. Alvarez, $400,000, Sept. 14, single family.

61 Wisteria Road, Valle Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Alexei and Ellen Antonov, $792,910, Sept. 13.

58 Cypress St., Kyle Demolles to Thays D. Almeida and Eric A. Cervantes Jr., $375,000, Sept. 13, single family.

80 Lunns Way, Sara P. and Christopher J. Denoncourt to Christopher J. Denoncourt, $61,000, Sept. 14, single family.

2 Durigan St., Barbara A. Varao to James Mackay, $450,000, Sept. 12, single family.

27 Ocean Walk Drive Unit 104, Ocean Walk Limited Liability Co. to Donna M. Hickey, $331,000, Sept. 11, condo.

90 Fairway Drive Unit 90, Bay Shore Realty Trust and Susan F. Dwyer to Peter G. and Victoria S. Dunn, $500,000, Sept. 11, condo.

11 S. Pond Road, Brenda J. and Joey Andrews to Joey Andrews, $111,474, Sept. 11, single family.

20 White Violet Lane, Pup Solutions Limited Liability Co. to Kenneth W. Doolin, $610,000, Sept. 11, single family.

111 Boatwrights Loop, Lisa L. and Frank E. Seeker to David A. and Lynne M. Lawler, $659,000, Sept. 14, single family.

35 Fox Holw, Wood Family Trust and Peter S. Wood to Robert L. and Paula J. Sandahl, $615,000, Sept. 15, single family.

129 Stage Point Road, Stage Point Realty Trust and William D. Irving to Christopher Kennedy, $1,350,000, Sept. 11, single family.

24 Sheridan Drive, G. & V. Maccaferri Asset Family Trust and Glenn F. Maccaferri to Kelley and Korey Ouellette, $661,000, Sept. 14, single family.

35 Muirfield Unit 35, Scott and Donna Semel to Jack and Paula D. Mozes, $1,036,000, Sept. 15, condo.

80 Woody Nook, Raji Pichai and Vanitha Prabhakar to Gerard V. Lavcroix RET and Gerald V. Lacroix, $950,000, Sept. 13, single family.

543 White Cliff Drive Unit 543, Lawrence Macdonald and Maureen Falzone-Macdonald to Paiman and Anabeal Nodoushani, $450,000, Sept. 14, condo.

2 Pepperbush, Cheryl Serodio to Susan M. Cunnigham, $629,000, Sept. 15, single family.

27 Ocean Walk Drive Unit 101, Ocean Walk Limited Liability Co. to Sheila Fitzgerald, $359,000, Sept. 12, condo.

27 Ocean Walk Drive Unit 107, Ocean Walk Limited Liability Co. to Joseph J. and Corrie L. Akstin, $359,000, Sept. 15, condo.

38 Tinkers Blf Unit 38, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to Malcolm and Sharon J. Visser, $1,063,627, Sept. 14, condo.

3 Daisy Lane, Whitman Homes Inc. to Benjamin R. Eustice RET and Benjamin R. Eustice, $538,200, Sept. 15.

Saquish Bch Lot 571, James Ditzel to Bryan Mcfarland, $10,000, Sept. 15.

27 Ocean Walk Drive Unit 204, Ocean Walk Limited Liability Co. to Lynn Butler-Dinunno and Vincent Dinunno, $299,900, Sept. 14, condo.

27 Ocean Walk Drive Unit 105, Ocean Walk Limited Liability Co. to Nicholas and Verna C. Rose Jr., $325,000, Sept. 12, condo.

34 Valley Front, Sharon M. and William J. Bruns to Dominick P. and Barbara J. Preziosi Jr., $771,500, Sept. 15, single family.

63-65 Obery St., 63 Obery Street Limited Liability Co. to Penn Street Limited Liability Co., $900,000, Sept. 11.

12 Buttonwood Lane, Frontgate Homes Limited Liability Co. to Teresa B. Corona, $655,000, Sept. 15, single family.

323 Carver Road, Nguyen Family Trust and Long P. Nguyen to Christina Ferrucci and Adam Ferruc, $765,000, Sept. 15, single family.

27 Ocean Walk Drive Unit 205, Ocean Walk Limited Liability Co. to Maura White, $299,000, Sept. 13, condo.

948 State Road, Manomet Point Limited Liability Co. to Gianni P. Falcone, $385,000, Sept. 15, single family.

27 Ocean Walk Drive Unit 203, Ocean Walk Limited Liability Co. to Barbara A. Costa, $299,999, Sept. 12, condo.

Quincy

511 Hancock St. Unit 503, Nq3 Development Limited Liability Co. to Tiffany M. Jao, $720,000, Sept. 13, condo.

24 Curtis Ave., 24 Curtis Ave (irrevocable trust) and Christopher G. Folsom to Truong D. Le and Thao P. Ha, $620,000, Sept. 14, single family.

46 Edgemere Road, Marie T. Williams and Michele M. Khoury to Rong Z. Wu and Qingshan Cen, $800,000, Sept. 12, single family.

42 Essex St., Anthony J. Campisi to Thi H. and Danh T. Nguyen, $739,000, Sept. 15, single family.

45 Spear St., Liam J. Fleming to Quincy City Of, $2,100,000, Sept. 11.

More: Could this be the end of the road for the Wheelhouse Diner after over 75 years in Quincy?

85-105 Myrtle St. Unit 103, Neponset Bay Realty Limited Liability Co. to Brandon Tang and Marc P. Heddy, $870,000, Sept. 11, condo.

422 Hancock St. Unit 6, Hong T. Tran to Eileen Mai, $264,000, Sept. 11, condo.

18 Cliveden St. Unit 501, Kye Z. Liang and Xiao Fu to Michael C. Miller and G. M. Lieberman-Miller, $665,000, Sept. 13, condo.

16 Dunmore St., Piotrowski Realty Trust and Krystyna Piotrowski to Xiao Han and Hui Lin, $785,000, Sept. 14, single family.

10 Curtis St. Unit 2, John A. Daly to Daniel Ridge and Michelle Inglis, $300,000, Sept. 14, condo.

165 Old Colony Ave. Unit K., Derek Mendes and Johanna M. Rodriguez to Jianquan Fang and Jianqin Tan, $664,000, Sept. 15, condo.

1390 Quincy Shore Drive, Quincy Shore Realty Trust and Arleen Ashjian to Ryan and Oanh L. Tran, $700,000, Sept. 15, single family.

321 Beale St., S. & P. 500 Realty Limited Liability Co. to Ying Zheng and Xian D. Wan, $838,000, Sept. 15, single family.

44 Dimmock St., Agustin and Beltran Chow to Rui G. Zhang and Mei M. Lin, $650,000, Sept. 15, single family.

158 Quincy Shore Drive Unit 81, Peng Jin and Zhongling Li to Aiyu Chen and Yangkui Li, $539,000, Sept. 15, condo.

More: How two Quincy city councilors want to change the way pot shops are handled in the city

200 Falls Blvd Unit I103, Robyn A. Mcnemar to Manoj Muniswamaiah, $455,000, Sept. 15, condo.

Randolph

116 Mill St., Eleftheria Zeqo to Karen Marcucci, $450,000, Sept. 15, single family.

600 North St., Ryan Lombard to Jessica and Peter Pedone, $472,000, Sept. 15, single family.

15 Englewood Ave. E., Anhtram T. Tran to Jean R. Jeune and Georna Phanor, $580,000, Sept. 15, single family.

18 Vine Lane, Peter E. Hughes to Karen Alladin and Jean O. Mathieu, $875,000, Sept. 15.

30 Tiffany Drive, Peter K. and Jemma King to Peter E. Hughes, $830,000, Sept. 15, single family.

2 Jeanne Road, Stephen C. Nadel to Toan Nguyen and Thuong Tong, $665,000, Sept. 15, single family.

565 N. Main St., Rizzo Francis J. Est and Amy A. Couture-Rizzo to Deal Team Six Limited Liability Co., $400,000, Sept. 13.

87 Highland Ave., Jonathan D. Singleton and Bank of New York Mellon to Cwabs Inc. and Bank Of Ny Mellon Tr, $360,000, Sept. 11, single family.

5 Pauline St., Toan Nguyen to Thien C. and Sa N. Nguyen, $450,000, Sept. 15, single family.

52-R Pleasant St., Vasilios Alexopoulos to Lester M. Ringler, $470,000, Sept. 13, single family.

21 West St. Unit B2, Jessica and Samantha Fontaine to Richard M. Forbes, $275,000, Sept. 15, condo.

Rockland

169 Turner Road, James W. and Laurie A. Dolan to Brian S. Pratt, $565,000, Sept. 14, single family.

33 Winter Circle, Daniel and Kathleen V. Martell to Jonathan T. and Julie A. Frucci, $692,000, Sept. 15, single family.

83 Brookside Road, Susan M. Cunningham to Alison A. Guard, $510,000, Sept. 14, single family.

100 North Ave., Fens Co. Limited Liability Co. to Brian Macdonald Jr., $380,000, Sept. 11, single family.

4 Walnut Court Unit 4, Jonathan & J. Frucci Family Trust and Jonathan T. Frucci to Murphy Family Trust and Evelyn L. Murphy, $502,000, Sept. 15, condo.

181 Central St., Susan Wall to Amos Alcius and Georgie Alexis, $545,000, Sept. 15, single family.

40 E. Water St., Chris Coviello to Sam Lan, $779,000, Sept. 15.

327 Pond St., Brian M. and Michael B. Mcgowan to Joseph and Mary Walsh, $500,000, Sept. 15, single family.

Scituate

23 Acorn St., Paula J. Lind and Pamela Mccallum to Jessica A. Drum, $820,000, Sept. 12, single family.

7 Laurelwood Drive, Lot 4 Laurelwood Dr T. and Mary K. Mackay to Long Built Homes Inc., $450,000, Sept. 15.

20 Newell St., James T. Huie to Robert T. and Joanne M. Keogh, $735,000, Sept. 14, single family.

664 1st Parish Road, Kasper Family Trust and Aldona J. Kasper to James R. and Kate L. Clapp, $865,000, Sept. 14, single family.

Sharon

8 Edgewood Road, Jeffrey and Lisa Maidment to Evan Wingenroth and Erica Nagle, $775,000, Sept. 15, single family.

46 Ames St., Stanley C. Bloom to Ronald P. Okeefe Jr. and Katina W. Tsongas, $510,000, Sept. 15, single family.

51 Norwood St., 51 Norwood Street Limited Liability Co. to Troy and Donald Landers, $500,000, Sept. 15, single family.

52 Orchard Hill Drive Unit 52, Wendy J. Kamens to Yaba Limited Liability Co., $877,000, Sept. 11, condo.

50 Cortland Drive Unit 50, Brenda G. Turet 2008 RET and Brenda G. Turet to Yuri and Elena Pitko, $750,000, Sept. 15, condo.

403 Massapoag Ave., Milner Family Trust and Paul Milner to Jiali Huang, $800,000, Sept. 15, single family.

Stoughton

137 Seaver St., Paul G. Gomes to Brandon Lima, $450,000, Sept. 15.

24 Brackett Lane, Edwin and Malinda M. Burgos Jr. to Jennifer and Simon Mahony, $785,000, Sept. 13, single family.

10 Porter St. Unit C., Christopher Eysie Custom to Moss Home Solutions Limited Liability Co., $260,000, Sept. 12.

880 Pleasant St., Pray Marie L. Est and Kimberly L. Mann to Zakariya Mohamed and Mehdi Zaghdoudi, $630,000, Sept. 14, single family.

144 West St., Daniela Dana to Benjamin C. Kou and Twyla M. Wolfe, $520,000, Sept. 15, single family.

11 Harwich Lane Unit 11, Okeeffe RET and Vincent P. Okeeffe to Kiran S. and Yogini K. Majmudar, $573,000, Sept. 12, condo.

260 William Kelley Road, Nestor A. Loayza to Luc P. Dumornay, $805,000, Sept. 11, single family.

7 Brad Road, Sebastian E. Arevalo and Kristen A. Donovan to Oleg and Kristina Chechylov, $685,000, Sept. 14, single family.

1900 Bay Road, Scott K. Hersee Jr. to Eric J. Padol and Debra Gold, $600,000, Sept. 11, single family.

Weymouth

43 Grant St., Ronald E. and Claire J. Swan to William C. Chy, $599,900, Sept. 11, single family.

30 Thayer Ave., Evan L. and Christine M. Schlem to Qijian Xue, $590,000, Sept. 15, single family.

11 Common St., Tamra L. Mccolgan to Jessica D. Jean-Benoit, $462,000, Sept. 13, single family.

29 Weyham Road, Matthew J. Davidson to Colin A. Mccarthy and Janelle T. Corley, $580,000, Sept. 15, single family.

58 Webb St., J&p Construction Limited Liability Co. to Desara Doko, $940,000, Sept. 14.

More: A developer's plan would change the face of part of Weymouth's Jackson Square. Here's how

160 Burkhall St. Unit 215, Bresnahan Family Trust and Cindy Mcconarty to Vicki I. Green, $279,000, Sept. 11, condo.

19 Crescent Road, William C. Chy and Jieru Zhang to Sean T. Bogue and Sarah E. Visintainer, $515,000, Sept. 11, single family.

57 Manchester St., Rockland Meadows Limited Liability Co. to Lonnie S. Rosenberg and Erin K. Mclaughlin, $1,032,685, Sept. 14.

30 Manchester St., Rockland Meadows Limited Liability Co. to John Wade and Susan Lore, $1,113,942, Sept. 15.

15 Ben Hogan Lndg Unit 15, Manomet Realty Trust and Barbara A. Froio to Robert and Kathleen Welch, $1,025,000, Sept. 12, condo.

23 Church St. Unit 6, Hayes Carolann M. Est and Robert D. Dimler to Kiranben and Vinodbhai Patel, $399,000, Sept. 15, condo.

61 Bradford Road, Christopher A. and Jamie White to Jennifer Lucey, $655,000, Sept. 15, single family.

1535 Commercial St. Unit 7, Mark P. Froehlich to Nan Zhou and Xin Yu, $475,000, Sept. 13, condo.

12 Randall Ave., Songhua Cui and Meng Q. Wang to Andrew and Edeleide Lutaaya, $835,000, Sept. 15.

Whitman

18 Vaughan Ave., Rita Furtado (irrevocable trust) and Joseph D. Furtado to Marcus Martins, $290,000, Sept. 15, single family.

16-18 Linden St., Pierce Family Trust and Francis Sullivan to Agnes Realty Trust and James F. Canavan, $625,000, Sept. 11.

100 Glen St., Osullivan Joint RET and C. Osullivan Jr. to Carlos A. Dos Santos, $550,000, Sept. 15, single family.

46 Marie Anne Drive, Temple Street Realty Trust and John Nessralla to Gladys Devys and Shawn Elius, $825,000, Sept. 12.

44 Hopkins Drive, Mark S. and Janet M. Ferris to Richard and Jessica Waszkiewicz, $649,000, Sept. 15, single family.

676 South Ave., Fox Betty J. Calloway Est and Kelly D. Fox to Trevor A. Reda and Amy V. Gattinesi, $485,000, Sept. 15, single family.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman. Reprinted with permission of publisher, The Warren Group, www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate sales for Sept. 11-15, 2023