South-South Cooperation Knowledge Sharing Platform Goes Live

3 min read

A news report by WFP China COE: The World Food Programme (WFP)-China South-South Cooperation Knowledge Sharing Platform (www.wfpchinacoe.net) launch ceremony was held at the UN Compound on April 15, 2022.

The platform was supported by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China (MARA), and jointly developed by WFP Centre of Excellence for Rural Transformation (WFP China COE) and China Internet Information Center (CIIC).

Visitors can access information on the platform about China's experiences and solutions in the following four thematic areas: Value Chain Development for Smallholders, Post-harvest Loss Management and Food Systems, Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Resilience, and Innovative Poverty Alleviation Initiative. These can help empower them to enhance food security in their local areas.

The platform also offers Cloud School, an inclusive digital education space, which features programmes that are tailored to the needs of participants of all levels. It is a response to the rising demand for China's vetted knowledge about food security, nutrition improvement, poverty alleviation and rural transformation. Courses offered in Cloud School reflect WFP China COE's work on the four thematic areas, as well as the value chain development in rice, Juncao and cassava. Certificates of completion are awarded to those who successfully finish them.

Xie Jianmin, Counsel (Director-General Level) of Department of International Cooperation, MARA, noted that the WFP-China SSC Knowledge Sharing Platform, as a knowledge hub, will make contributions to food security and nutrition improvement by enabling visitors to learn about experiences and practices related to China's agricultural and rural development.

Du Zhanyuan, President of China International Communications Group (CICG), said CICG will take new formats such as digital media and publishing as an important developing direction to provide digital support for South-South cooperation projects, promote capacity-building and knowledge sharing for development in developing countries, and promote more inclusive and sustainable digital economic cooperation with partners together.

Cao Yingjun, Acting Director General of China's National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration's Department of International Cooperation, emphasised that the Administration is willing to share and exchange China's experience with other countries in ensuring food security and advancing the transformation of the food system, and make joint contributions to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Rahamtalla Osman, Representative of the African Union to China, observed that the website's educational programmes will enhance South-South and triangular cooperation between China and Africa.

Siddharth Chatterjee, UN Resident Coordinator in China, remarked that China has an important opportunity and responsibility to lead and guide other developing countries, leveraging its experience, expertise, and resources to serve and benefit the Global South.

Qu Sixi, Representative of WFP China, concluded in his video remarks that the Knowledge Sharing Platform provides a digitalised space for WFP China COE to boost operational engagement related to South-South and triangular cooperation. It's a viable pathway to address common challenges and to accelerate progress towards zero hunger.

About WFP-China South-South Cooperation Knowledge Sharing Platform (www.wfpchinacoe.net):

