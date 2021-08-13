U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

South Toyota, Bryan College-Station Toyota, and Huntsville Toyota Now Offering Mobile Service

·1 min read

Mobile service trucks ready to service your vehicle at your home or business.

DALLAS and BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas and HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Toyota, Bryan College Station Toyota, and Huntsville Toyota are excited to announce their new mobile service program to better serve their customers in and around Dallas, Bryan College Station, and Huntsville, Texas. All three dealerships have outfitted designated mobile service trucks and technicians to perform oil changes, tire rotations, battery replacements, and other basic services at a customer's home or business. The goal of the new mobile service program is to offer flexibility and convenience to anyone needing vehicle maintenance.

New mobile service program with specially outfitted service vehicles and designated technicians to conveniently perform oil changes, tire rotations, battery replacements, and other basic services at a customer&#x002019;s home or business.
New mobile service program with specially outfitted service vehicles and designated technicians to conveniently perform oil changes, tire rotations, battery replacements, and other basic services at a customer’s home or business.

"People's lives are becoming busier by the day. Customer expectations are also changing with technology driving more on-demand services. Our new mobile service offering is a way for us to better serve our customers by saving them time and a trip to the dealership." said Harold Hurst, Chief Operating Officer for all three dealerships. He added, "Our mobile service trucks are fully equipped to service all makes and models, not just Toyotas. This new service is also available to anyone, even if you have no prior experience with our dealerships."

South Toyota, Bryan College Station Toyota, and Huntsville Toyota focus on outstanding customer service and embrace cutting-edge technology. Their position as delivering "The Promise of Something Different" drives continuous improvement and innovation throughout their entire dealership operations.

Media Contact:
Johnny Wright
jwright@purdymobility.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-toyota-bryan-college-station-toyota-and-huntsville-toyota-now-offering-mobile-service-301355142.html

SOURCE Purdy Mobility

