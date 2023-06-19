South West Water boss gives up £440,000 bonus amid sewage leak backlash

Pennon boss Susan Davy waived a £157,000 bonus and £283,000 in long-term incentives - Tim Pestridge

The boss of South West Water-owner Pennon Group has given up £440,000 in bonuses in the wake of record water quality fines for the company.

Pennon chief executive Susan Davy waived a £157,000 bonus and £283,000 in long-term incentives, according to the company’s annual report.

Her decision comes amid growing public anger over the volume of sewage dumped in rivers and on beaches as water companies continue large payouts to shareholders.

The firm was fined £2.15m in April for illegally dumping sewage into rivers and the sea in Devon and Cornwall, following an investigation by the Environment Agency that found South West Water culpable for significant environmental harm.

Regulator Ofwat also announced an investigation into Pennon last month focusing on whether its reporting of leaks and water use was accurate.

Pennon has said its figures were “subject to rigorous assurance processes” and signed off by a technical auditor.

However, “the potential outcome of this investigation is currently unknown” it said in its annual report.

Pennon reported a £8.5m pre-tax loss on £797m of revenue for the year ending March 31. It leaves Pennon with just £144m of cash reserves, compared with almost £2.7bn two years ago.

Despite this, the company has recommended a £112m dividend to its investors in what has been branded a “slap in the face” by Liberal Democrat environment spokesperson Tim Farron.

The Government has announced plans to implement legally binding targets to cut sewage discharges into the UK’s rivers and seas.

However, the proposals have faced criticism for allowing water companies to pass the £10bn cost of reducing discharges onto UK households through higher bills. It follows years of underinvestment by predominantly overseas-owned suppliers.

In her report for the year, Pennon chairman Gill Rider said: “There is more we need to do, more rapidly, to modernise our Victorian sewage system, and to protect the environment.

“The Board are focused on planning, prioritising and investing in the changes needed. We are listening to our customers, stakeholders and regulators. We all share the same view; this is a multi-generational challenge, and one that will take time to achieve sustainably. We can and must make progress in the short-term too.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.