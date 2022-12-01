U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

SOUTHALL, FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE'S DESTINATION-DEFINING LUXURY FARM-BASED RESORT, OPENS ITS DOORS

·7 min read

The Idyllic Escape Set Amidst the Rolling Hills of Middle Tennessee Set to Showcase the Simple Luxuries of Living Off the Land

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the long-awaited destination for the evolution of traditional Southern hospitality, Southall, officially opened its doors. Set on a working farm dedicated to education and exploration, Southall encompasses over 325 acres of lush, rolling Middle Tennessee hillside, creating a unique escape dedicated to saluting the agricultural heritage of the region, while advancing innovative practices for a sustainable future. Southall features 62 guest rooms and suites, along with 16 stand-alone cottages; a spa that empowers guests' well-being journeys with transformative treatments and mindful rituals rooted in natural elements; a wealth of farm, wellness, and adventure activities, and a signature restaurant and culinary program led by Executive Chef Andrew Klamar and Senior Vice President of Culinary and Agriculture Tyler Brown.

Southall, set amidst the rolling hills of Middle Tennessee.
Southall, set amidst the rolling hills of Middle Tennessee.

"The first seeds for Southall were sown generations ago — though its earliest farmers could never have imagined a place quite like this," said Southall Founder Paul Mishkin. "Southall today is also more than I could have imagined. It started out as a dream to create a place for people to stay and enjoy all the farm has to offer, and today, we're welcoming guests to a truly immersive experience where remarkable design, earnest hospitality, and unparalleled farm, spa and culinary experiences combine, creating a true picture of the bounty and beauty of this very special place," he said.

First and foremost an immersion in nature, Southall is an authentic return to several core principles. It's a place where guests are nurtured and nourished, inspired by innovation and education; where new perspectives are gained, and connections are strengthened. Everything at Southall is in full harmony with its surroundings, evoking the feeling of old farms and farmhouses across America, but with contemporary technology, features and comforts.

"Southall is intended to be a place of gathering and connection through food and nature," said Tyler Brown. "It's a place where curiosity leads to learning, where learning leads to understanding, and where understanding leads to new possibilities and a deeper, more meaningful experience." He continued, "We take both pleasure in and feel a deep responsibility for stewardship over this land, and hope that by creating a place that brings people together in nature, we'll transcend the limits we set for ourselves and endeavor to create something entirely unexpected and positive for the future."

At Southall, innovation complements tradition in a timeless setting that features refined modern touches, creating the perfect blend of old and new. Nearly all amenities, activities and experiences at Southall begin with The Farm, including:

The Farm at Southall is the heart of the property. It is a true working farm, rooted in the craft of growing, raising and preserving the ingredients that lead to transcendent cuisine. Always exploring and evolving, today The Farm features an expansive 1,300 apple trees with 43 different varietals; 15,000 square feet of hydroponic and traditional conservatory greenhouses, including an orangerie and plenty of room for the germination of rare and wonderful cultivars of fruits, leafy greens, vegetables, and food-producing shrubs and trees; formal kitchen gardens, terraced and hand-toiled; a dedicated seed-saving program; large-format crops and heirloom varieties; and acres of land for foraging wild edibles including a range of native species, from fungi to nuts and berries. Southall offers extensive apiary, farm and Jammery tours and experiences intended to be focused on immersive, hands-on educational sessions and demonstrations.

Southall's culinary program is built on dedication to heritage, craft, and artistry, along with a desire to take responsible sourcing to the next level through the efforts on The Farm. Every dining experience at Southall is focused on ingredients grown, raised and foraged in Southall's fields, forests, conservatories, greenhouses and even on its hillsides. At Sojourner, guests will find homemade pastries and fresh-from-the-coop egg specialties—along with lunch and casual dinners. At Mary Amelia, Southall's signature restaurant slated to open its doors in the coming weeks, the approach honors both nature's bounty and the seasonality that creates it—culminating in a dining experience based on what is perfect for harvest that day, featuring diverse cuisine that showcases the unique journey of each ingredient.

The Spa at Southall combines leadership in wellness practices with longstanding traditions, enhancing the mind, soul and body of guests through customized, natural ingredient-driven treatments, guided by expert practitioners. With a full range of ancient healing therapies, modern treatments, and products derived from and inspired by The Farm, the 15,000-square-foot Spa encompasses eight individual treatment rooms and two suites for couples, that allow guests to immerse themselves in a spa experience firmly rooted in the healing powers of the earth.

Activities and experiences at Southall are as vast and varied as Southall's many plant cultivars, and include more than five miles of hiking/biking/running trails through old-growth forest; fishing, canoeing, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding on the seven-acre Lake Mishkin, plus a full-service activity outfitter for rentals such as canoes, kayaks, paddleboards, fishing gear, mountain bikes and more. Live music by some of Nashville's most talented musicians will be a regular occurrence at Southall, as will behind-the-scenes opportunities to celebrate the area's identity, ranging from plein-air painting with native artists to found-object woodworking and more.

Meetings, weddings and events at Southall take on a special air of festivity, with truly unparalleled outdoor and indoor venues for galas, fundraisers, and luxurious group celebrations of all kinds. Boasting a manicured lawn overlooking Lake Mishkin, soaring ceilings featuring exposed beams, and rooms flooded with natural light, The Orchard Event Center is perfect for groups of up to 350—as well as retreats, executive sessions, and intimate gatherings. The Jammery, Southall's on-site preservation kitchen, offers interactive experiences with custom programming such as demonstrations and teaching opportunities. Outdoor event options include the waterfront natural amphitheater; receptions or ceremonies on lush lawns; fire-cooked meals at the hilltop lookout, and private spots and engagement locations scattered throughout the property. Southall's event services enhance each unique experience with planning assistance, state-of-the-art technology, creative cuisine prepared by Chefs Andrew Klamar and Tyler Brown and their skilled, attentive and welcoming staff.

Southall's extensive exterior architecture was undertaken by 906 Studio Architects, with landscape architecture by CSDG and interiors created by design firm, IndiDesign, and inspired by the concept of Southall's working Farm — and the notion that here, the focus should be on guests rediscovering the beauty of nature. A collection of curated experiences, surprising details, and unexpected moments, all spacious guest rooms, suites and cottages at Southall feature stunning views, premium linens and bath items, oversized soaking tubs, spacious seating areas, local artwork, and many feature fireplaces as well.

Southall is now accepting bookings from December 1, 2022 onward, with room rates beginning at $839.  For more information, visit southalltn.com and follow Southall on social media via Instagram and Facebook.

About Southall

Located in historic Franklin, Tenn., Southall encompasses over 325 acres of lush, rolling Middle Tennessee hillside, creating a unique escape dedicated to saluting the agricultural heritage of the region, while advancing innovative practices for a sustainable future. Southall features 62 guest rooms and suites, along with 16 separate cottages; a spa that empowers guests' well-being journeys with transformative treatments and mindful rituals rooted in natural elements; a wealth of farm, wellness, and adventure activities, and a signature restaurant and culinary program led by Executive Chef Andrew Klamar and Senior Vice President of Culinary and Agriculture Tyler Brown. For more information, visit www.southalltn.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southall-franklin-tennessees-destination-defining-luxury-farm-based-resort-opens-its-doors-301691784.html

SOURCE Southall

