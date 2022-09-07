U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

Southampton phone mast plan for site of prior 5G refusal

·2 min read
Site of the proposed phone mast
The holes will be made in the same spot where a phone mast was refused last year in Raymond Road

A telecoms firm has been granted permission to dig "trial holes" to test the feasibility of a new phone mast - exactly where one was refused less than a year ago.

Southampton City Council said it had approved a permit request from T-Mobile to carry out the work in Raymond Road.

In October, it rejected an application by CK Hutchison Networks to build a 15m (49ft) 5G mast on the same spot.

It ruled it would be an "intrusive structure" in the residential location.

On Tuesday, the council confirmed the installation of a telecoms mast had not been approved and said it had not received any further applications to build one at the location.

It added that it was "seeking an update from T-Mobile on their future plans".

T-Mobile is a previous name of the EE mobile phone network and CK Hutchinson operates Three.

Road markings at location of proposed trial holes
The location for proposed "trial holes" has been marked out after T-Mobile's permit request is granted

Since the rejection of the plans for a mast in October, the laws around the erection of the structures have changed, meaning councils have less say in whether or not they can be built.

Earlier this year, the government relaxed planning restrictions to speed up the rollout of 4G and 5G across England.

The changes in April allow taller and broader phone masts to be granted planning permission without the need to submit a planning application, known as "permitted development".

Instead, telecoms firms are only required to submit an application to a local planning authority for its "prior approval".

Last week, West Berkshire Council (WBC) pushed back on three new 5G masts by refusing applications for prior approval in Newbury and Purley.

Following local opposition, WBC decided the new masts would have a negative impact on the surrounding area, were the wrong colour and presented a danger to road safety.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

