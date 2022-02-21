Southeast Asia Agriculture Equipment Market to Reach 16,92,905 Units by 2028. Innovations Boosting the Demand for Modern Farm Equipment – Arizton
Indonesia accounted for 41.6% of the overall Southeast Asia agriculture equipment market share in 2021.
Chicago, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southeast Asia agriculture equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during the period 2022−2028.
Scope of the Southeast Asia Agriculture Equipment Market
Report Coverage
Details
Market Size (Revenue)
$13.1 Billion
Market Size (Unit Shipment)
16,92,905 units
CAGR (Volume)
7.20%
Historic Year
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2028
Market Segments
Type and Countries
Countries
Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Other
Key Vendors
John Deere, AGCO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, CNH, Kubota Corporation, CLASS, Changzhou Dongfeng Agriculture Machinery Group Co. Ltd, Weichai Lovol & Shandong Heavy Industry, SDF Group, YTO Group, Yanmar
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
The Southeast Asian agriculture equipment market by revenue is expected to reach approx. USD 13 billion by 2028.
Among various equipment such as harvesting & threshing equipment, weeding & plant protection, seedling & irrigation equipment, and land preparation equipment segments, agriculture tractors are expected to witness high demand in Southeast Asian countries.
The pandemic has triggered the demand for organic and healthy food consumption habits which is expected to push the demand for agriculture produce in the region. The governments are focusing on crop yields especially rice production which is expected to drive demand for rice planters and combine harvesters in the market.
The COVID-19 had disrupted the supply chain resulted in shortage of raw materials and labors in Southeast Asian region. The pandemic has triggered labors shortage issues in countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand due to which there is high dependency on foreign labors especially in agriculture industry.
The labor shortage issues push demand for digitalization and automation in agriculture equipment. The demand for auto steering, artificial intelligence is increasing in agriculture equipment such as sprayers and farm tractors.
Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Philippines rely on import of agriculture equipment from Malaysia, China, and Japan. To reduce the dependency on imported agriculture equipment, Indonesian government has invested USD 538 million for uplifting local production in 2021.
Various Government initiatives of providing crop insurance, rising population and availability of large fertile land suitable farming are the main drivers for growing demand for agriculture equipment in the region during the forecast period. While excessive use of fertilizers, harsh climate and changing rainfall pattern can hamper the agriculture industry growth and demand for farm equipment in the region.
John Deere, Kubota, and CNH Industrials holds more than 70% of market share in the region. Other prominent vendors are AGCO, Mahindra, CLAAS, Dongfeng, Changfa, Weichai Lovol, SDF Group, Yanmar and YTO Group in Southeast Asian Agriculture equipment market.
Key Offerings:
Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2022−2028
Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type and countries
Competitive Landscape – 12 major vendors and 5 distributors profile
Southeast Asia Agriculture Equipment Market – Segmentation
Land preparation equipment expect to capture a major share in the Southeast Asia agriculture equipment market as they are used before seeding and planting of crops. Southeast Asian governments are taking initiatives to increase the crop yield. Land preparation equipment help to speed up crop cultivation by providing soft soil mass for transplanting and speeding.
Thailand has approx. 20.4 million hectors of farmland, with 10 million hectors used for rice cultivation. The country relies heavily on the agriculture sectors, accounting for 6.2% of the total GDP. The Government has taken initiatives to encourage farmers to grow coffee, apples, and other temperate crops. These measures will increase the demand for machines to improve production efficiency.
Seedling and planting equipment are important for cultivation of maize, soybeans, and peas. Irrigation is necessary for rice cultivation where optimum amount of water is required. Hence, the increasing demand for maize, soybeans, and peas along with increase in rice cultivation is likely to boost the demand for seedling and planting equipment.
Southeast Asia Agriculture Equipment Market by Type
Land preparation equipment
Cultivator
Leveller
Others
Seedling Planting & Irrigation Equipment
Planters
Seed Drillers
Irrigation Pump
Weeding and Plant Protection Equipment
Weeder
Sprayers
Harvesting and Threshing Equipment
Combine Harvesters
Threshers
Others
Agriculture Tractors
Two-Wheeled
Four-Wheeled
Southeast Asia Agriculture Equipment Market by Countries
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Others
Southeast Asia Agriculture Equipment Market – Dynamics
Increased investment by Indonesian Government to upgrade local agriculture equipment production. The Indonesian government has invested USD 538 million for the development of agriculture equipment in the country. It focuses on local production of agriculture equipment to reduce dependency on China and other countries for agricultural imports. In 2020, the import of agriculture equipment hampered due to COVID-19 lockdowns in the country, which negatively affected the agriculture industry in the country and region. Therefore, the government has decided to invest in R&D and manufacture agriculture equipment locally. Rice production is one of the major agriculture products in the country. The government has planned to invest in R&D to increase the rice production and to improve yields on favorable land, while expanding rice production to frontier areas, where rice plant must withstand harsher environment. The demand for 2W tractors in the market is high due to their portability and flexibility. Government financial support to farmers for buying agriculture machinery has a positive impact on equipment demand.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
Innovations in Agriculture Industry increasing Demand for Modern Farm Equipment
Rise in Incomes and Transformation of Food Consumption Push Demand for Organic Food Products
Integration of Digital Technology with Agriculture Industry pushing Growth
Establishment of Rice Research Institutes to promote Innovative techniques such as Ideotype Breeding
Major Vendors
John Deere
AGCO
Mahindra & Mahindra ltd
CNH Industrial
Kubota Corporation
CLASS
Changzhou Dongfeng Agriculture Machinery Group co. Ltd
Jiangsu Changfa Agriculture Equipment co Ltd
Weichai Lovol & Shandong Heavy Industry
SDF Group
YTO Group
Yanmar
Distributor Profile
Cans Agrinusa
PT Wahana Inti Selaras
ETM Valstar Tractors
ALL Planters
Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.
