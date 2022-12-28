U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

Southeast Asia Cement Industry Report 2023: Cheap Labor and Land Costs have Attracted a Large Number of Foreign Investors to Shift their Production Capacity to the Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Cement Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cement industry in Southeast Asia will continue to grow from 2023-2032. On the one hand, cheap labor and land costs have attracted a large number of foreign investors to shift their production capacity to Southeast Asia, and the expansion of foreign trade has promoted the development of its cement industry. On the other hand, economic growth and the growing construction industry in Southeast Asia will increase the demand for cement, which will also promote the development of the cement industry.

With the development of Southeast Asia's economy, infrastructure construction and the real estate industry continue to grow, the demand for cement is increasing year by year.

The development of cement industry in Southeast Asian countries differs greatly, such as Vietnam's annual cement production capacity of more than 100 million tons, in addition to supplying Vietnam's domestic market demand, Vietnam also exports a large number of cement clinker to China every year. And there are several Southeast Asian countries basically do not produce cement, cement products basically all rely on imports.

Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

According to the publisher's analysis, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021.

The population and minimum wage levels also vary greatly from country to country, with Brunei, which has the smallest population, having a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, and Indonesia, which has the largest population, having a population of about 275 million people in 2021.

The most economically advanced countries in Southeast Asia do not have a legal minimum wage, with the actual minimum wage exceeding US$400 per month (for foreign maids), while the lowest minimum wage level in Myanmar is only about US$93 per month.

Topics covered:

  • Southeast Asia Cement Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia Cement Industry?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia Cement Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia Cement Industry

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia Cement Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia Cement Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia Cement Industry Market?

  • Which Segment of Southeast Asia Cement Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia Cement Industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Analysis of Singapore Cement Industry
1.1 Singapore Macro Environment
1.1.1 Geography
1.1.2 Population
1.1.3 Economy
1.1.4 Singapore Manufacturing Minimum Wage
1.2 Singapore Cement Industry Overview 2018-2022
1.2.1 Supply
1.2.2 Demand
1.2.3 Import and Export
1.3 Analysis of Major Cement Companies in Singapore

2 Analysis of Thailand's Cement Industry
2.1 Thailand Macro Environment
2.1.1 Geography
2.1.2 Population
2.1.3 Economy
2.1.4 Thailand Manufacturing Minimum Wage
2.2 Thailand Cement Industry Overview 2018-2022
2.2.1 Supply
2.2.2 Demand
2.2.3 Import and Export
2.3 Analysis of Major Cement Companies in the Philippines

3 Analysis of the Philippine Cement Industry
3.1 Macro Environment of the Philippines
3.1.1 Geography
3.1.2 Population
3.1.3 Economy
3.1.4 Philippines Manufacturing Minimum Wage
3.2 Philippine Cement Industry Overview 2018-2022
3.2.1 Supply
3.2.2 Demand
3.2.3 Import and Export
3.3 Analysis of Major Cement Companies in the Philippines

4 Analysis of Malaysia Cement Industry
4.1 Malaysia Macro Environment
4.1.1 Geography
4.1.2 Population
4.1.3 Economy
4.1.4 Malaysia Manufacturing Minimum Wage
4.2 Malaysia Cement Industry Overview 2018-2022
4.2.1 Supply
4.2.2 Demand
4.2.3 Import and Export
4.3 Analysis of Major Cement Companies in Malaysia

5 Indonesia Cement Industry Analysis
5.1 Indonesia Macro Environment
5.1.1 Geography
5.1.2 Population
5.1.3 Economy
5.1.4 Indonesia Manufacturing Minimum Wage
5.2 Indonesia Cement Industry Overview 2018-2022
5.2.1 Supply
5.2.2 Demand
5.2.3 Import and Export
5.3 Analysis of Major Cement Companies in Indonesia

6 Analysis of Vietnam Cement Industry
6.1 Vietnam Macro Environment
6.1.1 Geography
6.1.2 Population
6.1.3 Economy
6.1.4 Vietnam Manufacturing Minimum Wage
6.2 Vietnam Cement Industry Overview 2018-2022
6.2.1 Supply
6.2.2 Demand
6.2.3 Import and Export
6.3 Analysis of Major Cement Companies in Vietnam

7 Analysis of Myanmar Cement Industry
7.1 Myanmar Macro Environment
7.1.1 Geography
7.1.2 Population
7.1.3 Economy
7.1.4 Myanmar Manufacturing Minimum Wage
7.2 Myanmar Cement Industry Overview 2018-2022
7.2.1 Supply
7.2.2 Demand
7.2.3 Import and Export
7.3 Analysis of Major Cement Companies in Myanmar

8 Brunei Cement Industry Analysis
8.1 Brunei Macro Environment
8.1.1 Geography
8.1.2 Population
8.1.3 Economy
8.1.4 Brunei Manufacturing Minimum Wage
8.2 Brunei Cement Industry Overview 2018-2022
8.2.1 Supply
8.2.2 Demand
8.2.3 Import and Export
8.3 Brunei Major Cement Companies Analysis

9 Analysis of the Cement Industry in Laos
9.1 Laos Macro Environment
9.1.1 Geography
9.1.2 Population
9.1.3 Economy
9.1.4 Minimum Wage in Laos Manufacturing Industry
9.2 Laos Cement Industry Overview 2018-2022
9.2.1 Supply
9.2.2 Demand
9.2.3 Import and Export
9.3 Analysis of Major Cement Companies in Laos

10 Analysis of Cambodia's Cement Industry
10.1 Cambodia Macro Environment
10.1.1 Geography
10.1.2 Population
10.1.3 Economy
10.1.4 Cambodia Manufacturing Minimum Wage
10.2 Cambodia Cement Industry Overview 2018-2022
10.2.1 Supply
10.2.2 Demand
10.2.3 Import and Export
10.3 Analysis of Major Cement Companies in Cambodia

11 Southeast Asia Cement Industry Outlook 2023-2032
11.1 Analysis of Factors Affecting the Development of Cement Industry in Southeast Asia
11.1.1 Favorable Factors
11.1.2 Unfavorable Factors
11.2 Southeast Asia Cement Industry Development Forecast 2023-2032
11.3 Layout of Chinese Companies in Southeast Asia Cement Industry
11.4 Impact of COVID-19 Epidemic on Cement Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8s59m

