Southeast Asia Construction Industry Report 2022: Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 & 2023-2032 - Focus on Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos & Cambodia

With the development of Southeast Asia's economy, the infrastructure construction and real estate sectors continue to grow, contributing to the growth of the construction industry.



The development of the construction industry in Southeast Asian countries varies greatly, such as Vietnam and Indonesia, where the construction industry is growing rapidly. While the construction industry in countries such as Myanmar and Cambodia are relatively backward.



Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.



According to the publisher's analysis, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021.

The population and minimum wage levels also vary greatly from country to country, with Brunei, which has the smallest population, having a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, and Indonesia, which has the largest population, having a population of about 275 million people in 2021. The most economically advanced countries in Southeast Asia do not have a legal minimum wage, with the actual minimum wage exceeding US$400 per month (for foreign maids), while the lowest minimum wage level in Myanmar is only about US$93 per month.



The publisher's forecast, the construction industry in Southeast Asia will continue to grow from 2023-2032. Relatively cheap labor and land costs have attracted a large number of foreign investors to shift production capacity to Southeast Asia, foreign trade has expanded, and the development of industrial real estate, commercial real estate and infrastructure sectors has boosted the construction industry. On the other hand, with the economic growth in Southeast Asia, the real estate industry is also growing rapidly, promoting the development of the construction industry.



Topics covered:

Southeast Asia Construction Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia Construction Industry?

Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia Construction Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia Construction Industry

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia Construction Industry during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia Construction Industry during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia Construction Industry Market?

Which Segment of Southeast Asia Construction Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia Construction Industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Analysis of Singapore's Construction Industry

1.1 Singapore Macro Environment

1.1.1 Geography

1.1.2 Population

1.1.3 Economy

1.1.4 Singapore Manufacturing Minimum Wage

1.2 Singapore Construction Industry Overview 2018-2022

1.2.1 Supply

1.2.2 Demand

1.2.3 Sub-Industry Analysis

1.3 Analysis of Major Construction Companies in Singapore



2 Analysis of the Construction Industry in Thailand

2.1 Thailand Macro Environment

2.1.1 Geography

2.1.2 Population

2.1.3 Economy

2.1.4 Thailand Manufacturing Minimum Wage

2.2 Thailand Construction Industry Overview 2018-2022

2.2.1 Supply

2.2.2 Demand

2.2.3 Sub-Industry Analysis

2.3 Analysis of Major Construction Companies in the Philippines



3 Analysis of the Philippine Construction Industry

3.1 Macro Environment of the Philippines

3.1.1 Geography

3.1.2 Population

3.1.3 Economy

3.1.4 Philippines Manufacturing Minimum Wage

3.2 Philippine Construction Industry Overview 2018-2022

3.2.1 Supply

3.2.2 Demand

3.2.3 Sub-Industry Analysis

3.3 Analysis of Major Construction Companies in the Philippines



4 Analysis of the Malaysian Construction Industry

4.1 Malaysia Macro Environment

4.1.1 Geography

4.1.2 Population

4.1.3 Economy

4.1.4 Malaysia Manufacturing Minimum Wage

4.2 Malaysia Construction Industry Overview 2018-2022

4.2.1 Supply

4.2.2 Demand

4.2.3 Sub-Industry Analysis

4.3 Analysis of Major Construction Companies in Malaysia



5 Indonesia Construction Industry Analysis

5.1 Indonesia Macro Environment

5.1.1 Geography

5.1.2 Population

5.1.3 Economy

5.1.4 Indonesia Manufacturing Minimum Wage

5.2 Indonesia Construction Industry Overview 2018-2022

5.2.1 Supply

5.2.2 Demand

5.2.3 Sub-Industry Analysis

5.3 Analysis of Major Construction Companies in Indonesia



6 Vietnam Construction Industry Analysis

6.1 Vietnam Macro Environment

6.1.1 Geography

6.1.2 Population

6.1.3 Economy

6.1.4 Vietnam Manufacturing Minimum Wage

6.2 Vietnam Construction Industry Overview 2018-2022

6.2.1 Supply

6.2.2 Demand

6.2.3 Sub-Industry Analysis

6.3 Analysis of Major Construction Companies in Vietnam



7 Analysis of Myanmar's Construction Industry

7.1 Myanmar Macro Environment

7.1.1 Geography

7.1.2 Population

7.1.3 Economy

7.1.4 Myanmar Manufacturing Minimum Wage

7.2 Myanmar Construction Industry Overview 2018-2022

7.2.1 Supply

7.2.2 Demand

7.2.3 Sub-Industry Analysis

7.3 Analysis of Major Construction Companies in Myanmar



8 Brunei Construction Industry Analysis

8.1 Brunei Macro Environment

8.1.1 Geography

8.1.2 Population

8.1.3 Economy

8.1.4 Brunei Manufacturing Minimum Wage

8.2 Brunei Construction Industry Overview 2018-2022

8.2.1 Supply

8.2.2 Demand

8.2.3 Sub-Industry Analysis

8.3 Brunei Major Construction Companies Analysis



9 Analysis of the Construction Industry in Laos

9.1 Laos Macro Environment

9.1.1 Geography

9.1.2 Population

9.1.3 Economy

9.1.4 Laos Manufacturing Minimum Wage

9.2 Laos Construction Industry Overview 2018-2022

9.2.1 Supply

9.2.2 Demand

9.2.3 Sub-Industry Analysis

9.3 Analysis of Major Construction Companies in Laos



10 Analysis of Cambodia's Construction Industry

10.1 Cambodia Macro Environment

10.1.1 Geography

10.1.2 Population

10.1.3 Economy

10.1.4 Cambodia Manufacturing Minimum Wage

10.2 Cambodia Construction Industry Overview 2018-2022

10.2.1 Supply

10.2.2 Demand

10.2.3 Sub-Industry Analysis

10.3 Analysis of Major Construction Companies in Cambodia



11 Southeast Asia Construction Industry Outlook 2023-2032

11.1 Analysis of Factors Influencing the Development of Southeast Asia Construction Industry

11.1.1 Favorable Factors

11.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

11.2 Southeast Asia Construction Industry Development Forecast 2023-2032

11.3 Layout of Chinese Companies in Southeast Asia Construction Industry

11.4 Impact of COVID -19 Epidemic on Construction Industry



