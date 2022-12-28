U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Industry Report 2022: Analysis & Outlook 2018-2032 - Focus on Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction machinery market in Southeast Asia to maintain growth in 2023-2032. On the one hand, the lower operating costs in Southeast Asian countries attract global construction machinery enterprises to transfer their production capacity to Southeast Asia and build factories in Southeast Asia. In addition, there are many companies will export construction machinery products to Southeast Asia.

Construction machinery is divided into several categories such as excavation machinery, earth-moving machinery, construction cranes, industrial vehicles, compaction machinery and concrete machinery.

Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

According to the publisher's analysis, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021.

The population and minimum wage levels also vary greatly from country to country, with Brunei, which has the smallest population, having a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, and Indonesia, which has the largest population, having a population of about 275 million people in 2021. The most economically advanced countries in Southeast Asia do not have a legal minimum wage, with the actual minimum wage exceeding US$400 per month (for foreign maids), while the lowest minimum wage level in Myanmar is only about US$93 per month.

With the development of Southeast Asia's economy, for infrastructure construction, plant and commercial real estate, residential and mining investment is growing, making the Southeast Asian construction machinery market has also seen rapid growth.

Southeast Asian countries generally have the problem of weak basic industry, so construction machinery products mainly rely on imports, such as low-end construction machinery from China, medium and high-end construction machinery imported from Japan and Germany.

It is worth noting that the Southeast Asian construction machinery market has become popular with electric products. Such as Komatsu (Japanese-owned enterprises) and Sany Heavy Industries (Chinese-owned enterprises) and other companies have begun to sell fuel and electric hybrid hydraulic excavators in Indonesia.

With the development of the manufacturing industry in Southeast Asia, there have been gradually foreign enterprises to set up engineering machinery manufacturing enterprises in Southeast Asia to reduce costs. At the same time, Indonesia and other countries in Southeast Asia are rich in minerals, the development of the mining industry also promotes the development of the construction machinery market.

Topics covered:

  • Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Industry?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Industry

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Industry Market?

  • Which Segment of Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Singapore Construction Machinery Industry Analysis
1.1 Singapore Construction Machinery Industry Development Environment
1.1.1 Geography
1.1.2 Population
1.1.3 Economy
1.1.4 Minimum Wage of Singapore Manufacturing Industry
1.2 Singapore Construction Machinery Industry Operation 2018-2022
1.2.1 Production Status of Construction Machinery in Singapore
1.2.2 Sales Status of Construction Machinery in Singapore
1.2.3 Import and Export Status of Construction Machinery in Singapore
1.3 Analysis of Major Construction Machinery Manufacturers in Singapore

2 Analysis of Construction Machinery Industry in Thailand
2.1 Development Environment of Construction Machinery Industry in Thailand
2.1.1 Geography
2.1.2 Population
2.1.3 Economy
2.1.4 Minimum Wage of Thailand's Manufacturing Industry
2.2 Thailand Construction Machinery Industry Operation 2018-2022
2.2.1 Thailand Construction Machinery Production Status
2.2.2 Sales Status of Construction Machinery in Thailand
2.2.3 Thailand Construction Machinery Import and Export Status
2.3 Major Construction Machinery Manufacturers in Thailand

3 Analysis of Construction Machinery Industry in the Philippines
3.1 Development Environment of Construction Machinery Industry in the Philippines
3.1.1 Geography
3.1.2 Population
3.1.3 Economy
3.1.4 Minimum Wage of Philippine Manufacturing Industry
3.2 Operation of Construction Machinery Industry in the Philippines 2018-2022
3.2.1 Production Status of Construction Machinery in the Philippines
3.2.2 Sales Status of Construction Machinery in the Philippines
3.2.3 Import and Export Status of Construction Machinery in the Philippines
3.3 Major Construction Machinery Manufacturers in the Philippines

4 Malaysia Construction Machinery Industry Analysis
4.1 Malaysia Construction Machinery Industry Development Environment
4.1.1 Geography
4.1.2 Population
4.1.3 Economy
4.1.4 Minimum Wage of Malaysian Manufacturing Industry
4.2 Malaysia Construction Machinery Industry Operation 2018-2022
4.2.1 Malaysia Construction Machinery Production Status
4.2.2 Sales Status of Construction Machinery in Malaysia
4.2.3 Malaysia Construction Machinery Import and Export Status
4.3 Major Construction Machinery Producers in Malaysia

5 Indonesia Construction Machinery Industry Analysis
5.1 Indonesia Construction Machinery Industry Development Environment
5.1.1 Geography
5.1.2 Population
5.1.3 Economy
5.1.4 Indonesia Manufacturing Minimum Wage
5.2 Indonesia Construction Machinery Industry Operation 2018-2022
5.2.1 Indonesia Construction Machinery Production Status
5.2.2 Sales Status of Construction Machinery in Indonesia
5.2.3 Indonesia Construction Machinery Import and Export Status
5.3 Major Construction Machinery Producers in Indonesia

6 Analysis of Vietnam Construction Machinery Industry
6.1 Development Environment of Construction Machinery Industry in Vietnam
6.1.1 Geography
6.1.2 Population
6.1.3 Economy
6.1.4 Minimum Wage of Vietnam Manufacturing Industry
6.2 Operation of Construction Machinery Industry in Vietnam 2018-2022
6.2.1 Production Status of Construction Machinery in Vietnam
6.2.2 Sales Status of Construction Machinery in Vietnam
6.2.3 Import and Export Status of Construction Machinery in Vietnam
6.3 Major Construction Machinery Producers in Vietnam

7 Analysis of Construction Machinery Industry in Myanmar
7.1 Development Environment of Construction Machinery Industry in Myanmar
7.1.1 Geography
7.1.2 Population
7.1.3 Economy
7.1.4 Myanmar Manufacturing Minimum Wage
7.2 Myanmar Construction Machinery Industry Operation 2018-2022
7.2.1 Production Status of Construction Machinery in Myanmar
7.2.2 Sales Situation of Construction Machinery in Myanmar
7.2.3 Import and Export Status of Construction Machinery in Myanmar
7.3 Major Construction Machinery Manufacturers in Myanmar

8 Brunei Construction Machinery Industry Analysis
8.1 Development Environment of Brunei Construction Machinery Industry
8.1.1 Geography
8.1.2 Population
8.1.3 Economy
8.1.4 Brunei Manufacturing Minimum Wage
8.2 Brunei Construction Machinery Industry Operation 2018-2022
8.2.1 Brunei Construction Machinery Production Status
8.2.2 Sales Status of Brunei Construction Machinery
8.2.3 Brunei Construction Machinery Import and Export Status
8.3 Major Manufacturing Enterprises in Brunei

9 Laos Construction Machinery Industry Analysis
9.1 Laos Construction Machinery Industry Development Environment
9.1.1 Geography
9.1.2 Population
9.1.3 Economy
9.1.4 Minimum Wage of Laos Manufacturing Industry
9.2 Operation of Construction Machinery Industry in Laos 2018-2022
9.2.1 Laos Construction Machinery Production Status
9.2.2 Sales Status of Construction Machinery in Laos
9.2.3 Import and Export Status of Construction Machinery in Laos
9.3 Major Construction Machinery Producers in Laos

10 Analysis of Construction Machinery Industry in Cambodia
10.1 Development Environment of Construction Machinery Industry in Cambodia
10.1.1 Geography
10.1.2 Population
10.1.3 Economy
10.1.4 Minimum Wage of Manufacturing Industry in Cambodia
10.2 Cambodia Construction Machinery Industry Operation 2018-2022
10.2.1 Production Status of Construction Machinery in Cambodia
10.2.2 Sales Status of Construction Machinery in Cambodia
10.2.3 Cambodia Construction Machinery Import and Export Status
10.3 Major Construction Machinery Manufacturers in Cambodia

11 Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Industry Outlook 2023-2032
11.1 Analysis of Factors Affecting the Development of Construction Machinery Industry in Southeast Asia
11.1.1 Favorable Factors
11.1.2 Unfavorable Factors
11.2 Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Industry Supply Forecast 2023-2032
11.3 Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Market Demand Forecast 2023-2032
11.4 Impact of COVID -19 Epidemic on Construction Machinery Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qm5oue

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


