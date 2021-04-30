Southeast Asia Data Center Market Outlook Report 2021-2026: Opportunities in Replacement of VRLA With Lithium-Ion Batteries In Data Centers & Rise In Adoption Of The All-Flash & Hybrid Array

DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Market in Southeast Asia - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Southeast Asia data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2021-2026.



The data center market in Southeast Asia is growing significantly, with multiple investments in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand. Southeast Asia is among the fastest-growing digital markets worldwide. The internet usage and social media trends have increased the demand for faster internet networks and data centers to store data generated by them. The internet penetration is one of the strongest drivers for the data center market in Southeast Asia.

Moreover, social media usage among consumers and digital transformation by enterprises across industry verticals are other major factors promoting data center growth. The investments are growing significantly across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand.

In 2020, Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT Global Data Centers, Space DC & GIC, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, DTP, and DCI Indonesia were major investors in the Southeast Asia data center market.



Southeast Asia Data Center Market Segmentation



The Southeast Asia Data center market research report includes a detailed segmentation by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, geography. The server market expects to witness significant growth in the next few years due to increased investments from large cloud service providers in the region.

The adoption of converged and hyper-converged infrastructure solutions is projected to increase the demand for servers with multicore processors. The migration of enterprises from on-premises to colocation facilities is likely to aid in the growth of high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure in the Southeast Asia market.



The data center generator market is likely to grow due to the construction of large and mega facilities across the Southeast Asia region. The adoption of efficient power systems such as gas generators is growing. The implementation of the carbon tax in countries such as Singapore has driven operators to opt for efficient generators.

Story continues

Although generators are the significant sources of carbon emission, their adoption among facilities continues to grow. However, operators are adopting efficient and cleaner power sources. Innovations in terms of fuel cells are expected to reduce the use of generators during the forecast period.



The Tier III data center market in Southeast Asia expects to reach USD 1.3 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 8%. There are over 89 tier III certified facilities in seven countries, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Indonesia is the major location with around 40 certified facilities. Most new data centers in the region are designed according to Tier III standards with a minimum of N+1 redundancy. The Tier IV data center market is expected to reach over USD 620 million by 2026.

Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Myanmar are witnessing Tier IV facilities' construction, with Indonesia and Thailand accounting for seven Tier IV facilities. Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, and Google are the major contributors to the Tier IV market.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



Singapore is the major data center hub in Southeast Asia, with the presence of several facilities operated by internet, cloud, telecommunication, and colocation service providers. The sub-sea fiber network connectivity routes over 90% of the world's Internet traffic. Singapore has robust fiber connectivity to major APAC data center market and continues to expand its capacity. Many cloud service providers support customers in APAC via Singapore.

The Singapore government is likely to migrate government systems to the cloud. In December 2020, Equinix announced the development of its fifth data center facility in Singapore (SG5), which expects to be operational by Q2 2021. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Singapore data center market was low as these services were termed as essential.

Singapore is observing investment in renewable energy such as solar and wind sources which are led by hyperscale and colocation data center operators such as Microsoft, Facebook, and Equinix. Renewable energy installations will continue to grow among existing and upcoming facilities across the country.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



HPE, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, NetApp, Inspur, Oracle Huawei, NetApp, and Cisco Systems are among the major revenue contributors in the Southeast Asia data center market share. AWS, Microsoft, Alibaba, Tencent, IBM, Oracle, and Google are expanding their new cloud regions.

These providers are the major adopters of high-density, mission-critical servers, storage infrastructure, and network infrastructure. Schneider Electric, Eaton, Cummins, Vertiv, Rolls Royce Power Systems, HITEC Power Protection Caterpillar, and ABB are the major electrical infrastructure vendors with a strong presence in Southeast Asia.

The infrastructure market in Southeast Asia will witness immense competition with the growing construction of data centers in the next few years.

Market Dynamics

Opportunities & Trends

Rise In 5G Network Connectivity

Increasing Adoption of Renewable Energy

Advanced Technologies In Data Centers

Replacement of VRLA With Lithium-Ion Batteries In Data Centers

Rise In Adoption Of The All-Flash & Hybrid Array

Market Enablers

Impact Of COVID-19 On Data Centers

Increase In Data Center Investments

Increase In Cloud Adoption Driving The Data Center Market

Rise In Deployment Of Submarine Cables

Market Restraints

Security Challenges in Data Centers

Location Restraints for Data Center Construction

Scarcity of Skilled Workforce

Competitive Landscape

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)

Caterpillar

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group

Key Data Center Contractors

Arup Group

AWP Architects

Aurecon Group

CSF Group

Cundall

DSCO Group

Fortis Construction

Faithful+Gould

Kienta Engineering Construction

LSK Engineering

M+W Group (Exyte)

NTT FACILITIES Group

Nakano Corporation

PM Group

Sato Kogyo

Key Data Center Investors

AIMS Data Centre

AirTrunk Operating

Bridge Data Centres

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

Digital Realty

DCI Indonesia

DTP

Equinix

Iron Mountain

Keppel Data Centres

Kepstar Data Centre Management

NTT Global Data Centers

Regal Orion

Space DC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

VADS Berhad

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mcaphl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southeast-asia-data-center-market-outlook-report-2021-2026-opportunities-in-replacement-of-vrla-with-lithium-ion-batteries-in-data-centers--rise-in-adoption-of-the-all-flash--hybrid-array-301281201.html

SOURCE Research and Markets