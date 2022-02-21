U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.08
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.70
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.19 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1360
    +0.0033 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8500
    -0.1250 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,398.26
    +169.59 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.00
    -54.79 (-5.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,524.59
    +10.97 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Southeast Asia Enterprise Mobility Management Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Enterprise mobility management (EMM) is software used to securely manage the endpoints of an enterprise. Endpoints can include desktops, computers, laptops, tablets, smartphones, wearables, and the Internet of Things that employees use to access enterprise resources.

New York, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Southeast Asia Enterprise Mobility Management Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231942/?utm_source=GNW


Enterprise IT must implement a strategy to manage all enterprise devices, bring your own device (BYOD), applications, and data to reduce costs and secure devices from security threats.Mobile device management (MDM), mobile application management (MAM), and mobile content management (MCM) are the key components of EMM.

The BYOD trend increased the number of personal devices in enterprises, and employees are demanding to use the device, operating system, and application of their choice. There is a need for MDM standardization as enterprise IT addresses challenges in deploying and managing enterprise resources and combating security threats and loss of control with the larger number of personal and off-premises devices.Employees are now using mobile apps for both work and personal purposes, and they want enterprise IT to segregate enterprise and personal applications and data. MAM can allow enterprises to enforce policies on applications that access enterprise data and separate personal applications and data. MCM involves distribution of enterprise content and data among authorized devices. As remote work increases, enterprises must allow employees to share, access, and collaborate on enterprise resources regardless of their location while at the same time protecting that valuable data. The proliferation of 5G networks will cause the EMM market to grow. 5G promises to offer higher speeds, higher reliability, and lower latency, enabling the adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual and augmented reality and boosting the performance of video-conferencing platforms and collaborative tools in the cloud. 5G also will improve field service management, automation, and the mobile sales force.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231942/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Trump's Truth Social app launches on Apple App Store

    Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, launched late on Sunday in Apple's App Store, potentially marking the former president's return to social media after he was banned from several platforms last year. The app was available to download shortly before midnight ET and was automatically downloaded to Apple Inc devices belonging to users who had pre-ordered the app. Trump was banned from Twitter Inc, Facebook and Alphabet Inc's YouTube following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

    Icahn has previously said that it is "obscene" how the animals used for McDonald's products are treated. Icahn has insisted on new McDonald's commitments, including requiring all of the company's U.S. pork suppliers to move to "crate free" pork, and set specific timeframes, the company said.

  • Salesforce employees protest against its NFT ambitions

    Over 400 Salesforce employee signed an open letter raising concerns about the company NFT plans.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Truth Social: Donald Trump’s social media platform goes live as users complain of huge wait-list to enter

    Some users say they’re unable to register account after downloading app

  • Exclusive-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

    (Reuters) -Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, appears set to launch in Apple's App Store on Monday, according to posts from an executive on a test version viewed by Reuters, potentially marking the return of the former president to social media on the U.S. Presidents Day holiday. In a series of posts late on Friday, a verified account for the network's chief product officer, listed as Billy B., answered questions on the app from people invited to use it during its test phase. "We're currently set for release in the Apple App store for Monday Feb. 21," the executive responded.

  • ETHDenver Hackathon Finalists Take Aim at Adoption Barriers

    Privacy, real-world interactions, and DAO infrastructure highlighted ETHDenver’s hackathon finalists.

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • Shares Drop After Zhenro’s Default Warning: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese property stocks slid after Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. said it may not have enough cash to meet debt payment obligations next month, in a move that may undermine efforts by the government to stem financial contagion in the sector.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘

  • Quitting Can Be Contagious at a Company. Here’s How to Stop It.

    “Stay interviews” can make the employees who remain feel more understood—and committed to the company.

  • Saudi Aramco Sees Good Signs Oil Demand’s Rising as Shares Hit Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco shares rose to an all-time high after the chief executive officer of the world’s biggest energy company said oil demand continues to rebound from the pandemic, including in its main market of Asia.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S.

  • 'Here comes the bus' tracking app comes to Canyon ISD in the Fall

    At last week’s Canyon ISD meeting, the board announced that its schools will be implementing a new mobile app to track school buses to give parents real-time updates of buses en route in the forthcoming Fall semester.

  • Millions of WordPress sites receive forced patch for critical plugin flaw

    Millions of WordPress sites have received a forced patch over the past few days due to a vulnerability in the popular UpdraftPlus plugin.

  • 25 Nordstrom Presidents’ Day Sales of 2022 to Shop Immediately

    If you're ready to replace your pilled black leggings, the cropped version of Nordstrom’s best-selling high-waist pair is just as popular among shoppers—especially petites—who claim the fabric is smoother than Lululemon’s buttery-soft Aligns. Get it now! This would look so good with every pair of jeans in your closet.

  • Social Security Timeline: When Should High-Earning Seniors Claim Benefits?

    Even if you're a six-figure earner with additional retirement savings beyond Social Security, the federal benefits program could make up a significant portion of your retirement income. After all,...

  • No vaccine mandate for NY state cheerleading championship

    An earlier plan for a vaccine mandate was met with opposition, particularly in Nassau County.

  • Don't fight the tides of change with Microsoft | Geek to Me

    This week, the Geek offers some advice on the recently released Windows 11

  • Analyst Report: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

    Ritchie Bros. operates the world’s leading marketplace for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. Ritchie Bros. operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet. Its agricultural auctions are frequently much smaller venues and can include liquidations of single farms. The company holds over 300 auctions yearly and sells over $5 billion worth of equipment.