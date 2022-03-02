U.S. markets closed

Southeast Asia Enterprise Mobility Management Market Report 2022: Growth Opportunities in SMEs' Digital Transformation, Increase in the Number of Endpoints, & Proliferation of 5G Mobile Applications

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asia Enterprise Mobility Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Enterprise mobility management (EMM) is software used to securely manage the endpoints of an enterprise. Endpoints can include desktops, computers, laptops, tablets, smartphones, wearables, and the Internet of Things that employees use to access enterprise resources.

Enterprise IT must implement a strategy to manage all enterprise devices, bring your own device (BYOD), applications, and data to reduce costs and secure devices from security threats. Mobile device management (MDM), mobile application management (MAM), and mobile content management (MCM) are the key components of EMM.

The BYOD trend increased the number of personal devices in enterprises, and employees are demanding to use the device, operating system, and application of their choice. There is a need for MDM standardization as enterprise IT addresses challenges in deploying and managing enterprise resources and combating security threats and loss of control with the larger number of personal and off-premises devices.

Employees are now using mobile apps for both work and personal purposes, and they want enterprise IT to segregate enterprise and personal applications and data. MAM can allow enterprises to enforce policies on applications that access enterprise data and separate personal applications and data.

MCM involves distribution of enterprise content and data among authorized devices. As remote work increases, enterprises must allow employees to share, access, and collaborate on enterprise resources regardless of their location while at the same time protecting that valuable data.

The proliferation of 5G networks will cause the EMM market to grow. 5G promises to offer higher speeds, higher reliability, and lower latency, enabling the adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual and augmented reality and boosting the performance of video-conferencing platforms and collaborative tools in the cloud. 5G also will improve field service management, automation, and the mobile sales force.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Enterprise Mobility Management Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • Evolution of the EMM Market

  • Market Trends

  • The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the EMM Market

  • Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Enterprises

  • The Growth of Devices to Drive the EMM Market

  • The IoT to Drive Growth in the EMM Market

  • 5G to Drive the EMM Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • EMM Overview

  • MDM Overview

  • MAM Overview

  • MCM Overview

  • UEM Overview

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Key Competitors

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast in Selected Countries

  • Revenue Forecast by Component

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Component

4. Competitive Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share of Market Participants

  • Revenue Share Analysis

  • Vendor-Telco Partnerships

  • Competitive Landscape - Malaysia

  • Competitive Landscape - Singapore

  • Competitive Landscape - Indonesia

  • Competitive Landscape - Thailand

  • Competitive Landscape - Philippines

  • Competitive Landscape Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Malaysia

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Growth Opportunities

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Singapore

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Growth Opportunities

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Indonesia

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Growth Opportunities

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Thailand

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Growth Opportunities

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Philippines

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Growth Opportunities

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - SMEs' Digital Transformation

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Rapid Increase in the Number of Endpoints

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Proliferation of 5G-powered Mobile Applications

11. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qczo3x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southeast-asia-enterprise-mobility-management-market-report-2022-growth-opportunities-in-smes-digital-transformation-increase-in-the-number-of-endpoints--proliferation-of-5g-mobile-applications-301494236.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

