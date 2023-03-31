U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,093.25
    +13.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,117.00
    +73.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,135.50
    +53.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.20
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.44
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.90
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0918
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    -0.0150 (-0.42%)
     

  • Vix

    19.02
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2402
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2640
    +0.5750 (+0.43%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,306.74
    -13.59 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.49
    -1.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.43
    +56.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,068.57
    +285.64 (+1.03%)
     

Southeast Asia Fast Food Market Report 2023: Focus on Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia

PR Newswire
·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Fast Food Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

With the economic development of Southeast Asia, the pace of life of residents has accelerated and the concept of food has gradually changed. Modern fast food, as a mass catering to meet people's basic daily needs, is flourishing in Southeast Asia with its quick, convenient and delicious features.

The development of the fast food industry in Southeast Asia varies greatly from country to country. For example, the fast food industry in Singapore has been relatively mature and has gradually emerged in Singapore since the 1970s. McDonald's is one of the major fast food brands in Singapore, with more than 100 stores, and KFC has about seventy stores.

In Vietnam, the fast food industry developed later, and only in 2010 did western fast food chains such as KFC and Pizza Hut try to enter the Vietnamese market. At present, brands such as Lotte Lee, Happy Bee, Yum Brands and Quan Ngon 138 dominate the fast food industry in Vietnam, and the fast food industry is highly competitive.

Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

With the rapid expansion of the middle class in Southeast Asian countries in recent years, the population's standard of living has improved, and the overall spending power has increased, the publisher expects the fast food industry in Southeast Asia to continue to grow from 2023-2032.

Topics covered:

  • Southeast Asia Fast Food Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia Fast Food Industry?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia Fast Food Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia Fast Food Industry

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia Fast Food Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia Fast Food Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia Fast Food Industry Market?

  • Which Segment of Southeast Asia Fast Food Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia Fast Food Industry?

Southeast Asia Fast Food Industry Outlook 

  • Analysis of Factors Affecting the Development of Fast Food Industry in Southeast Asia

  • Favorable Factors

  • Disadvantageous Factors

  • Southeast Asia Fast Food Industry Supply Analysis, 2023-2032

  • Southeast Asia Fast Food Industry Demand Analysis 2023-2032

  • Southeast Asia Fast Food Industry Import and Export Status Analysis 2023-2032

  • Impact of COVID -19 Epidemic on Fast Food Industry

Key Topics Covered:

1 Singapore Fast Food Industry Analysis
1.1 Singapore Fast Food Industry Development Environment
1.1.1 Geography
1.1.2 Population
1.1.3 Economy
1.1.4 Minimum Wage in Singapore
1.2 Singapore Fast Food Industry Operation 2023-2032
1.2.1 Supply
1.2.2 Demand
1.3 Analysis of Major Fast Food Brands in Singapore

2 Analysis of the Fast Food Industry in Thailand

3 Analysis of the Fast Food Industry in the Philippines

4 Malaysia Fast Food Industry Analysis

5 Indonesia Fast Food Industry Analysis

6 Vietnam Fast Food Industry Analysis

7 Myanmar Fast Food Industry Analysis

8 Brunei Fast Food Industry Analysis

9 Analysis of the Fast Food Industry in Laos

10 Cambodia Fast Food Industry Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3gssbn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southeast-asia-fast-food-market-report-2023-focus-on-singapore-thailand-philippines-malaysia-indonesia-vietnam-myanmar-brunei-laos-and-cambodia-301786119.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Iraqi Oil-Pipeline Closure Supports Global Crude Prices

    The closure of a vital oil pipeline in northern Iraq is bolstering international prices and threatens supplies in European countries hunting for alternatives to Russian crude. Producers including Norway’s DNO A, London-listed Gulf Keystone Petroleum and Dallas-based HKN Energy Ltd. say they have either started to shut wells in semiautonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, or will soon do so if the blockage doesn’t free up. The ruling by a tribunal at the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris relates to a pipeline carrying 400,000 barrels daily from Iraqi Kurdistan and 70,000 barrels more from federal Iraq.

  • Semtech's (SMTC) Q4 Earnings Miss, Sales Surpass Estimates

    Semtech's (SMTC) fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 results hurt by macroeconomic headwinds and end-market sluggishness.

  • Electric Vehicles Are Draining Billions From Profitable ICE Legacy Automakers With Ford Projecting $3 Billion in Losses

    There’s nothing cheap about developing, manufacturing, delivering and investing in the future of electric vehicles (EVs). Ford Motor Co. is finding this out the hard way — just the same as many other automakers — with the company’s EV unit projected to lose about $3 billion in 2023. Don’t Miss: The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving, All-Electric Vehicle Is It A Big Deal? A lot can be said for Ford’s honesty with the public, its investors and potential EV buyers

  • The World’s Most Important Oil Price Is About to Change for Good

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of wrangling, the world’s most important oil price is about to be transformed for good, allowing crude supplies from west Texas to help determine the price of millions of barrels a day of petroleum transactions.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spend

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights New York Community Bank, Banner and Berkshire Hills

    New York Community Bank, Banner and Berkshire Hills have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 46 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • BHP and Rio Chiefs Talk Green Metals in Post-Covid China Visits

    (Bloomberg) -- Green metals are becoming a major focus for the bosses of the world’s top miners after visits to their biggest customers in China. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hypersonic Weapon ProgramBHP Group’s Mike Henry

  • Oil Rises to Two-Week High in Thin Trade Amid Supply Disruptions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose to its highest in two weeks as export disruptions and broader market bullishness pushed prices up.Most Read from BloombergTrump Is Indicted in New York Over Stormy Daniels Hush-Money Payments$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in JapanStrikes in France over pension reforms have forced the g

  • The House-Printing Robot Shaking Up a $7.28 Trillion Industry

    Apis Cor, an innovative construction technology company, is making waves in the industry with its advanced 3D printing technology that aims to build low-rise buildings robotically. The startup creates giant 3D printers that can ‘print’ houses using their patented concrete blend. This means houses can be built in 2-3 months, instead of almost years on average. The company is already seeing significant traction. This includes the technology already being deployed in various locations worldwide, in

  • Ongoing supply shortages threaten U.S. infrastructure and war efforts

    Manufacturers of everything from pickup trucks to homes are still grappling with tight supplies of microchips and cement - shortages that could translate into delays and higher costs for federal efforts to arm Ukraine against Russian aggression and rebuild U.S. crumbling infrastructure and manufacturing. The supply chain woes that sent costs soaring and spurred shortages of everything from toilet paper to passenger cars are easing for retail-focused industries, but remain stubbornly persistent in important growth sectors like autos, machinery, defense and non-residential construction, experts said. "For sectors where demand is still strong, we are still seeing issues of materials shortages, and these problems will take additional time to resolve," said Jason Miller, associate professor of logistics at Michigan State University's business school.

  • This 3D Construction Printing Company Already Has Pre-Orders Following Its Recent Product Launch — Could This Signal A Transformation Of The Construction Industry?

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Badger Meter, Thermon and Allied Motion

    Badger Meter, Thermon and Allied Motion have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Chairman says Gazprom close to maximum gas supply to China

    BO'AO, China (AP) — Russia's Gazprom is increasing gas supplies to China and expects soon to reach the maximum planned level through a Siberian pipeline, its chairman said Wednesday, highlighting Beijing's importance as his country's top export market in the face of Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Gazprom is negotiating with China over a possible additional supply project across neighboring Mongolia, Viktor Zubkov said at a government-organized economic forum.

  • BNB Chain-Based DEX Level Finance Votes on Transferring $200M to Treasury

    A proposal that is supposed to end tomorrow has received 100% of votes in favor.

  • Australia risks losing pole position in critical minerals race

    Australia is at risk of losing its head start in critical minerals processing because it has not yet laid down a national strategy, even as other governments are splashing out incentives to grab market share and bolster security. Supplier of nearly half of the world's lithium, Australia is also the world's third-largest cobalt exporter and a significant producer of rare earths, copper, graphite, manganese and other minerals key to the global energy transition. However those minerals are largely processed in China, including into materials essential in batteries and magnets for products from electric vehicles to missiles.

  • Macy's Gennette to retire; Bloomingdale's Spring is new CEO

    Macy's Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette will retire at the end of the fiscal year will be succeeded by Bloomingdale's Chairman and CEO Tony Spring. Gennette, 61, guided the retailer through the pandemic after taking the top job at Macy's in March 2017. Gennette has worked at Macy's for 40 years, serving in roles including president, chief merchandising officer and vice president and division merchandise manager for men's collections.

  • US, Japan announce partnership on critical mineral supply chains

    The U.S. and Japan announced an agreement to partner on strengthening supply chains for critical minerals such as those used in electric vehicles and semiconductors.

  • U.S. banks fallout will intensify margin headwinds for Aussie lenders, UBS says

    Australian banks are "well regulated" and carry strong liquidity coverage ratios, UBS said. However, it slashed the net interest margin forecasts for the major lenders amid increasing risk of global contagion and a weakening credit environment in the country. Regulators and bankers insist the country's banks, bolstered by post-global financial crisis reforms, are well placed to handle the solvency and liquidity shocks that rocked lenders overseas like Silicon Valley Bank in the United States.

  • One of the world’s richest men knows why Silicon Valley Bank really failed: ‘People on iPhones’

    Stephen Schwartzman, worth $42 billion and at the head of a firm managing almost $1 trillion, says social media is what doomed the bank.